3 year update: No major issues, small rattle in dash trim but otherwise solid! We have enjoyed owning the 2016 Pathfinder for 3 years now. The original Bridgestone tires recently wore out and we went with Pirelli Scorpion ATRs, highly recommended! We had a small dash rattle at the stereo trim that we will get addressed. No issues with CVT and we maintain a constant 18.5 mpg with 75 percent city driving. It has been a solid choice for our family! Original Review: Having owned identical '13 and '16 PF Platinum 4wd models with every option available I am overall pleased with the quality of this vehicle. I would almost call it "Infiniti like" in its ride/handling and Platinum trim features. The PF uses more interior plastic material when compared to an Infiniti but they do a good job of dressing it up. We constantly receive compliments from friends about how nice the interior of the PF is. I realize every trim does not offer the luxury of the Platinum but if you are able to purchase I think it is a great value when compared to luxury brand vehicles. The 2016 also does an excellent job in refining the little annoyances we had with the 2013. Some of these include: Being able to leave fog lights "on" with headlights in "auto" position without the lights being on all the time; The rear cargo gate does not beep the entire time going up and down, just a few warning beeps; An updated CVT transmission program that is much smoother. Speaking of the CVT, that was my primary concern with the 2013. As you will see in reviews most people have experienced the "judder/shake" of the CVT in their PF. We were no different and the first time I thought the CVT was going to be found laying in the middle of the road, it was disturbing! I played along with Nissan and had every re-program/recall addressed. Things improved but I would still feel a hesitation in the transmission occasionally. The 2016 seems to have addressed this with a new program and simulated shifts. After 1,000 miles on this vehicle, the CVT feels much tighter and refined. Fingers crossed it remains this way. The CVT is likely responsible for one of the best parts of this vehicle.... an observed 19 mpg around town and 24 mpg on the highway. Not bad for a 4wd SUV that can tow 5,000 lbs and comfortably haul 7 passengers. One of the best features of the PF aside from its comfortable ride and road manners have to be the safety features. My wife loves the "all around view" monitor and doesn't see herself ever owning another vehicle without it. It is seriously convenient when parking but also a necessity when you have little ones who may be running around. I cannot believe that every manufacturer hasn't included this technology on their SUV line. We also like the blind spot monitoring and cross traffic alert included on our '16. The seating configuration in the PF is genius. Having the ability to slide the second row seats makes the third row bearable to sit it. Speaking of the third row, it really isn't that bad. It is one of the most comfortable we found in a SUV of this size and it can even be accessed while a child seat is secured in the second. Some shortcomings I've found on the '16 PF include a dated navi system and slow processor when you wish to play music from a plug-in device (phone, USB, etc). I really wish Nissan would have opted for LED headlights or at least LED running lights to keep the PF in line with the Rogue and Murano. The biggest drawback I see to the '16 is Nissan missed the opportunity to update the exterior and prevent a dated look when compared with similar crossovers. With that said, I still believe this is one of the best values available for the money. Having owned a '13 PF for 3 years, the 2016 PF is a nice update that seems to have addressed both the major (CVT) and minor issues found on the '13. When compared to the '16 Explorer Limited we had an opportunity to drive a few weeks, the Nissan still wins. Ford has done an excellent overall job on the Explorer but we find the PF to be more comfortable. For example, I can't rest my arm on the door of the Explorer while driving due to its design and that becomes a major annoyance on a road trip. Also the rear seat design and all-around view monitor (not just front/back) gives the PF the edge. In summary, I highly recommend you give the PF a test drive. Notice the little things that make a huge impact on every day driving and I think you will find the PF to be a worthy choice. Opt for the Platinum trim and you will find very comfortable cabin with all the features you could ever need and an "Infiniti like" level of refinement.

Read more