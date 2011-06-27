  1. Home
2013 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and upscale interior
  • good fuel economy
  • compliant ride quality.
  • Less cargo capacity than other large crossovers
  • lazy handling when pushed.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The new Nissan Pathfinder trades off-road brawn for on-road comfort. This big change is complemented by a stylish, welcoming cabin and top fuel economy ratings, making the revised Pathfinder a solid choice for a midsize or large crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Adapt or die. This Darwinian adage applies to birds, business and, well, family SUVs. And so the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder adapts to the needs of consumers by breaking away from its trucklike, off-road-ready roots to become a more comfortable, car-based, family-ready crossover SUV.

The previous Pathfinder was a heavy, rugged truck adept at off-road adventures and towing. But its downsides included cramped quarters for second- and third-row passengers, a trucklike driving demeanor and mediocre fuel mileage. Nissan figured that on a daily basis most folks would prefer a comfortable cabin and good fuel economy to infrequently used extreme capabilities.

That's why the redesigned 2013 Pathfinder is built on a unibody structure shared with the equally new Infiniti JX crossover. It adopts a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 matched to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The vehicle is 500 pounds lighter than the one it replaces, one factor in fuel economy estimates of 20 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 22 combined, which make the Pathfinder one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles in a class that includes the Ford Explorer and Honda Pilot.

Yes, the lighter and more efficient new Pathfinder gives up some towing capacity to its forebear, but it can still tow up to 5,000 pounds. That's a strong number for a midsize, seven-passenger crossover whose duties probably won't stray far from pulling a pair of jet skis to the lake or carting the kids to sports and dance practices. Like the Infiniti JX, the Pathfinder offers a sliding second-row seat that can tilt and fold forward even with a child seat in place, making access to the adult-friendly third row much easier.

The 2013 Nissan Pathfinder has a lot going for it, namely smooth performance, impressive fuel economy numbers and a welcoming cabin. But even if it's now better suited to compete in the popular seven-passenger SUV segment, the Pathfinder still faces some tough competition. Our top picks in the segment remain the Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Flex and Mazda CX-9, each of which is roomier than the Nissan. However, against the strong-selling Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, the Pathfinder has definitely adapted to become a very appealing alternative.

2013 Nissan Pathfinder models

The 2013 Nissan Pathfinder is a midsize seven-passenger SUV offered in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum.

Standard equipment on the S includes 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split second-row seat (slides, reclines and folds), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer.

The SV adds automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch color multi-information display, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system with a single-CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.

Step up to the SL trim level and you get foglights, roof rack rails, a power liftgate, rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, driver memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a compass.

The Platinum trim adds 20-inch wheels, a towing package, a multiview parking camera, a power-adjustable heated steering wheel, cooled front seats, a 120-volt power outlet, a navigation system, real-time traffic and other information, and a 13-speaker Bose audio system with Bluetooth audio connectivity and a DVD player.

Optional equipment is grouped into three packages. The SL Premium package includes the Bose audio system, the 120-volt power outlet, a large dual panoramic sunroof and the towing package. The Platinum Premium package includes the dual panoramic sunroof and a DVD entertainment system with dual displays.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Nissan Pathfinder is fully redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Nissan Pathfinder is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 good for 260 hp and 240 pound-feet of torque. A CVT and front-wheel drive are standard. An optional all-wheel-drive system automatically apportions power between the front and rear axles as needed or allows the driver to lock in a 50/50 ratio.

In Edmunds performance testing, a four-wheel-drive Pathfinder went from zero to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds, which is a little better than average. EPA fuel economy estimates are 20 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 19/25/21 with 4WD. Properly equipped, the Pathfinder can tow 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, a little better than average for this segment.

Driving

Although Nissan likely makes the best CVT in the business, acceleration off the mark is a bit sluggish, though it pulls nicely once underway (hence the competitive 0-60 time). Overall performance is smooth and more than adequate, especially in light of the promising fuel economy figures. Although the brake pedal feels a bit spongy, the brakes themselves are strong enough, with shorter than average stopping ability.

The priority of the chassis engineers was clearly achieving a comfortable, quiet ride over broken pavement and when cruising on the highway. The 2013 Nissan Pathfinder's handling, however, is rather tepid, with lazy turn-in response and noticeable body roll when pushed. If you want to feel more connected to the road, we suggest opting for the Mazda CX-9 or Nissan's five-passenger Murano.

Interior

The Pathfinder's cabin is put together well and boasts quality materials. Indeed, you may think you're in an Infiniti once you get inside the Platinum trim level, given the variety of rich finishes and accents. Despite the abundance of features (especially in higher trims), the various controls are easy to reach and intuitive.

Seat comfort up front is very good. Same goes for the second row, which slides and reclines to optimize comfort for passengers or cargo space behind as needs dictate. Access to the third row is eased by the second row's tilt and slide feature, which can be used even when a child seat is in place. The third row offers enough headroom for 6-foot passengers, but clearance gets a little tight beyond that.

Maximum cargo space stands at 79.8 cubic feet -- about the same as an Explorer and Pilot, though significantly less than what's available from some larger three-row crossovers like the GMC Acadia.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder.

5(32%)
4(18%)
3(26%)
2(15%)
1(9%)
3.5
93 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 93 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

CVT Software Glitch Results In Drivetrains Replacement. .
richard194,04/24/2014
When I bought the 2013 Pathfinders, like any new owner I was thrilled. . Unfortunately there were a few things that I id not understand. So when my pathfinder began shuttering and shaking at 900 miles, I contacted customer service who referred me to the local dealership, who with all of there up-to-date computer diagnostic could not fit the problem. Fortunately, Nissan already understood the problem before I bought the car. "Faulty Software & the Service Campaign" Whereby the owner brings in the vehicle multiple times exhibiting the same problem, and nissan replaces the entire drivetrain. Thats right. . Faulty software that can not be changed, that ends up damaging the CVT on its own. .
Nissan Fan Turned Sour on Quality
jk2013,02/12/2013
"I was a big fan of the Nissan product having owned a 2010 maxima, I was very disappointed in the quality of the 2013 Pathfinder. Within the first month I have had front headlight burn out, leaking windows, Parking sensor warning lights and more importantly transmission issues with the newly designed CVT, producing rumbling noises and providing sluggish performance/delays at low to mid city driving speeds. Dealer will not take the SUV back as they claim that it would be considered a defective product and could not sell it. Kind of funny as Nissan had no issue selling me a defective product in the first place. I STRONGLY RECOMMEND NOT PURCHASING THIS VEHICLE...AT LEAST 2013 YEAR!
Safety issues
Joy2013,03/24/2016
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Currently having problems with my 2013 pathfinder. The car was decelerating on its own and experienced loss of speed. It dropped from like 50-60 mph to below 20 mph, then went back up then slowed down again. I had my the gas down to the floor and it would not go beyond 20 mph. Then suddenly it would go fast again. I called my dealership while I was driving, they advised me to bring. I said I am almost home and then I would have my husband take it. However, it did it again while I was an intersection scaring me to death. I parked at a gas station , my husband came and decided to drive it to the dealership which was about 10 miles away. He checked it in the parking lot and it was running fine he said. Well, same thing happened to him after about a couple of miles but he made it to the dealership safely going really slow. It took the dealership 5 days before checking it and 2 days ago told us they could not duplicate the problem, or find a code. I complained to the manager about it and he says he checked it as well but no problem. I called Nissan corporate and they just got back to me today and they would not fix it. They denied that this car had any complaints like mine. They told me since it could not be duplicated there is nothing to fix. Well, I just checked online and a lot of people have the same complains. In fact, there is a class action lawsuit about 2013-2014 pathfinder transmissions. I am going to tell everybody I know about this problem! DO NOT BUY NISSAN! I forgot to mention that airbag recall, mine has been reprogrammed the 3rd time because of problems!
Starts with "L" ends with "emon"
mpom,01/16/2014
My 2013 Nissan pathfinder has had transmission problems for months and I have repeatedly given Nissan the opportunity to fix it and have had the transmission replaced once. Yesterday it stalled in the middle of an intersection with traffic coming in both directions and my two children in the car. I will not drive this car again. I paid $43,000 for a car I am afraid to drive or put my children in. Nissan needs to correct these problems and stop putting people at risk.
See all 93 reviews of the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

"I remember when the Pathfinder was such a hard-core off-road vehicle," says our front passenger while seated a comfortable distance away from us in this 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum.

"Really?" we reply. "Have you ever seen a Pathfinder built after 1995 out on the trails?"

"Hmm, no, I guess not."

He's a good guy, our passenger, a friend of dogs and old Land Cruisers. But the Nissan Pathfinder needs no eulogy.

With this latest redesign, the Pathfinder has finally become what it has been trying to be since the end of the last century — a useful and comfortable family crossover. No low-range gearbox necessary.

Not the First Unit-Body Pathfinder
Nissan saw which way the wind was blowing in the sport-utility segment earlier than most automakers. The 1996-2004 Pathfinder actually employed unit-body construction (though it was rear-drive-based like most rivals). It wasn't a roomy SUV, but compared to 4Runners and Explorers of that era, it was easier to drive to work.

Then in 2005, the tough, body-on-frame Nissan Pathfinder returned. It was boxy, powerful and big enough to accommodate a third-row seat. There was plenty of versatility in this package, though it was more than you needed for carpool duty at Montessori school.

Now the Nissan Pathfinder has a unibody design once more, but this time it shares its front-wheel-drive platform architecture with the Altima sedan, Murano crossover and Quest minivan. It has a longer wheelbase (114.2 inches) than all except the Quest (118.1 inches), and it's 3.6 inches shorter than Nissan's full-on minivan. Dimensionally, its nearest neighbor is the Infiniti JX35.

Of course, the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder is aimed at a more middle-class customer than that of the JX and will scrap with graham cracker-encrusted crossovers like the Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer and Honda Pilot.

Nearly as Nice as the Infiniti
Among its rivals, the 2013 Pathfinder is neither the biggest nor the smallest.

A seven-seater, it still offers plenty of room to stretch out, and we can't remember the last time piloting a family-themed crossover felt this luxurious. Mind you, ours is a top-of-the-line Platinum model with leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel, so it's not giving up much to the JX35.

As in the Infiniti, materials quality is high and although the attractively grained dash isn't soft to the touch, this is no great disappointment in the Nissan version. The center stack controls are a bit different from the JX's buttons and dials, but they feel equally sturdy and all the functionality is there — well, all except for the Plasmacluster cabin ionizer and its grape polyphenol air filter.

Seating in the Loge
Nissan's hospitality continues in the second row, where there's a useful range of fore/aft and recline adjustment. Our rig has the $2,300 Premium package, which pushes the total price to $44,395 and adds a DVD player and a screen on the back of each front headrest. We can't see paying for this package when you could buy your kid an iPad for $400, but maybe you simply have to have the pair of sunroofs that's also included.

The middle-row seats have an adaptive fold-and-scoot feature that provides expedient access to the third row — without requiring you to remove previously installed car seats. Ordinarily, the only way around the baby-seat dilemma is to order second-row captain's chairs (sacrificing a seat to open up an aisle to the back), so this is real progress.

The Nissan's third row can accommodate average-size adults on family dinner nights. Headroom is plentiful, but there's slightly less legroom than in competitors.

In cargo capacity, the Pathfinder comes up shorter, too. Its maximum of 79.8 cubic feet is on par with the Explorer and adequate for everyday errands, but nearly every other crossover in the class offers more space, in some cases a lot more: The Mazda CX-9 gives you 100.7 cubic feet; the un-small Traverse tops out at 116.3 cubic feet.

Surprisingly Quick, but Also Loud
With ratings of 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque, the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder's 3.5-liter V6 engine is not among the more potent six-cylinder engines in this class, at least not on paper.

Nissan's crossover also comes standard with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which might seem like a downgrade from the conventional six-speed automatics found in most rivals.

Yet the 2013 Pathfinder is convincingly quick for a family crossover. Our test vehicle reaches 60 mph in 8 seconds flat (7.6 with 1 foot of rollout like on a drag strip) on its way to the quarter-mile in 15.9 seconds at 89.8 mph. Only the Toyota Highlander (7.8 seconds 0-60) and a Flex (or Explorer) with Ford's EcoBoost V6 (6.4 seconds 0-60) are quicker.

You can get front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (actually, it's a light-duty four-wheel-drive system) on the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder, though even on our AWD tester, the CVT drives the front wheels most of the time. Nissan does give you the authority to lock the center differential, which we did once to cope with a particularly gnarly gravel road. At the test track, we lay down our best numbers in the Pathfinder's 2WD mode — that'd be full-time front-wheel drive.

In the real world, the Pathfinder can initially feel sluggish when you dip into the throttle for a routine passing maneuver. Low-end grunt isn't a strong suit of this V6, and the transmission is tuned to prioritize fuel efficiency over rapid-fire response in traffic.

After a couple hundred miles, we barely notice the delay, but the noise from the engine bay never improves. The VQ-series V6 engine sounds tired in the Pathfinder — like the hoarse bluster from a politician worn down by months on the campaign trail — and having a CVT only exacerbates the problem.

Different CVT Than JX35
Notably, this isn't the same CVT in the Quest, Murano and Infiniti JX35, but an updated version similar to the unit in the V6-equipped 2013 Altima. Compared to Nissan's older CVT, this one is lighter, with a wider range of available gear ratios and numerous friction-reduction measures — which together improve acceleration and fuel economy.

The 2013 Pathfinder does indeed post better mpg than the JX — EPA ratings of 19 city/25 highway/21 combined for our Nissan tester (20/26/22 on the front-drive version) versus 18/23/20 for the Infiniti. Among non-luxury three-row crossovers, the Pathfinder is more efficient than any rival, save the Highlander Hybrid (28 combined). We averaged 21.5 mpg over 550 miles, though 75 percent of these miles came on the highway.

Towing Matters
Improved towing ability was actually Nissan's main objective in revising the transmission. The JX35 can only tow 3,500 pounds, and the company wanted a higher rating for the 2013 Pathfinder. The wider ratio spread is key to this mission, and the engineers swapped the usual CVT belt for a chain to improve durability.

"We still feel people are buying these to do towing and we wanted to make sure we were at the top," Nissan's Rich Miller, regional product manager for trucks and SUVs, tells us. That said, today's crossover buyers aren't expecting 7,000-pound tow ratings; they usually just want to tow a pop-up camper, he says.

Equipped with the tow package (standard on the Platinum, optional on lower trims), the 2013 Pathfinder can tow 5,000 pounds. A properly equipped Chevrolet Traverse is rated at 5,200 pounds. If you need more, you'll have to get a true SUV like the Dodge Durango.

Drives Big With a Comfy Ride
Similar to the Explorer, the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder does not drive small. And there's a broad expanse of dashboard and hood between you and the road.

Our Platinum tester is easy to park, though, as Nissan's 360-degree camera system is standard (SV and SL models get a regular back-up camera). Oddly, other common safety items like blind spot monitoring and lane departure warning systems aren't available; you have to move up to a JX.

The Pathfinder's steering, which uses an electric motor to regulate the hydraulic power steering pump, is well suited to this crossover's personality. Effort levels are light, but not overly so, and it's precise in everyday maneuvers.

Although the big Nissan is steady in normal driving, it isn't happy taking corners at a fast clip, and its 58.8-mph slalom speed and 0.74g skid pad performance reflect its penchant for more leisurely pursuits. It's a typical slalom number for a big crossover with nondefeat stability control (even the sporty CX-9 does no better than 59.6 mph), but the Pathfinder feels particularly top-heavy and slow through transitions, and relies on its stability control to mop up before things get dire.

The Nissan's soft suspension results in significant front-end dive in braking tests, but the Pathfinder's stopping distances are good for this class with a 60-mph-to-0 best of 124 feet. That's also our best number in the CX-9, while a Flex stopped in 125 feet.

Ride quality is a big deal for three-row crossovers, which are often used as mobile nurseries. Our Platinum model is a little stiffer than we'd like over bigger impacts, which is no surprise with its 20-inch wheels and 235/55R20 tires. Something tells us the 235/65R18 tires on S, SV and SL models offer more compliance.

Family Time
Last year's Nissan Pathfinder also had a third row, but it was still a true 4x4 suitable for stealing away on off-road adventures. In this larger, gentler 2013 Pathfinder, raising a family is the adventure.

Nissan's first three-row crossover is not going to revolutionize the class. Its noisy V6 engine and lazy-feeling transmission will put off those who are looking for something sporty.

However, if you can look past those minor annoyances, the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder offers respectable acceleration, above-average fuel economy, comfortable seating and some of the nicest cabin furnishings in this class. Pricing is competitive, too, as our fully loaded Platinum model undercuts similarly equipped versions of the Explorer, Flex, and Traverse. The CX-9 and Pilot are less expensive options, but you'd have to give up a few of the Pathfinder's amenities.

If you live in a non-minivan household and you're shopping for a family mobile, go ahead and put the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on your list. Even if you don't love driving it, your family is probably going to like riding in it.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder SV is priced between $9,950 and$12,102 with odometer readings between 101259 and121738 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder S is priced between $9,999 and$13,500 with odometer readings between 87289 and130285 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder SL is priced between $10,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 85861 and122131 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum is priced between $8,220 and$15,745 with odometer readings between 104036 and170025 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Nissan Pathfinders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Nissan Pathfinder for sale near. There are currently 24 used and CPO 2013 Pathfinders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,220 and mileage as low as 85861 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder.

Can't find a used 2013 Nissan Pathfinders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,495.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,303.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,348.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,961.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Related Used 2013 Nissan Pathfinder info

