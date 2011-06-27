  1. Home
2000 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged styling, carlike interior, reliability record.
  • Weak V6 engine, tight rear seat, high price tag.
Edmunds' Expert Review

An enjoyable SUV saddled with an unpleasant engine.

Vehicle overview

Now 5 years old, the current-generation Nissan Pathfinder still sports one of the friendliest interiors of any SUV on the market, and drives very much like a car without sacrificing much capability to travel off the beaten path.

Front passenger space is ample, but the rear seat can be cramped for larger adults. Though the Pathfinder appears to be on the small side of the midsize-SUV continuum, it actually is capable of carting 85 cubic feet of detritus. For comparison purposes, a Dodge Durango can hold only 3 more cubic feet of stuff.

Our main complaints about the Pathfinder revolve around the weak 3.3-liter V6 engine and the tight entry and exit afforded by small rear doors. Last year, Nissan slightly boosted power output to 170 horsepower and 200 ft-lbs. of torque, but the truck still feels winded as the revs climb. Low rpm grunt is acceptable, however, so urban commutes and four-wheeling don't tax the powertrain. Look for a big power boost in the middle of the 2000 model year. The rumors we're hearing involve a 230-hp, 3.5-liter V6.

Other changes last year included revised styling that gives the Pathfinder a more rugged and substantial appearance, new colors, improved NVH performance, revised suspension tuning for better on-road ride and handling, bigger tires and a wider track. Interiors got a makeover with new fabrics, white or titanium gauge clusters, standard CD sound system with cassette player and six speakers, optional side airbags and an ignition immobilizer.

Three trim levels are available with either rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive. Basic XE models come decently equipped with ABS, automatic transmission, air conditioning, alloy wheels, privacy glass and an anti-theft system. Step up to the SE and enjoy the option of shifting gears manually, tubular step rails, leather-wrapped steering wheel, titanium gauges, suede-look cloth trim, power windows and locks, heated power mirrors, driver's seat height adjustment and lumbar control, and remote keyless entry. Top-of-the-line LE models are loaded with running boards, fog lights, chrome exterior accents, automatic climate control, Bose audio, exterior temperature readout, integrated compass, and fake wood interior accents.

Dealers will likely be getting huge incentives to move underpowered 2000 Pathfinders off the lot until the more powerful V6 arrives. Adding to this consumer-friendly market climate is the incredible popularity of the smaller Xterra, which is cannibalizing Pathfinder intenders with its more hip, youthful image and cheaper price tag. Screaming deals are available on this aging yet still capable sport-ute, and for this reason alone, this truck deserves your attention.

2000 Highlights

After a substantial update in the middle of the 1999 model year, the Pathfinder soldiers into the new millennium without change. However, rumor has it that later in 2000 the Pathfinder will get a massive power upgrade.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Nissan Pathfinder.

5(47%)
4(50%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
76 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nissan Pathfinder LE 2000
fishie,03/25/2015
LE 4dr SUV 4WD
It's in very good condition despite its lack of check ups when my dad drove it for years (he was always busy) and it's a very solidly built car compared to our other cars. I usually just drive to school, work, and the store with no problems whatsoever. Handles very well, and blessed with the AWD during the winters. Although rusting a bit on the front of the body by the bumpers, those are just external things not so important to me. The gas mileage isn't great, but it's gotten me from point A to B successfully and safely every time, and I'm so glad we've kept it for me to drive. Currently at 140,000 miles, most likely more, and going strong. This thing can run for YEARS!
Would buy another in a heartbeat!
kdells,06/25/2013
Bought my beloved pathy used in 2010 with 155kmi on it, had it for 3 yrs till it was totaled in an accident. We were rear-ended @ 50 mph & only had some bad whip-lash. It still drove, stopped & shifted fine after the accident so we drove it home. We brought the mileage up to 203kmi due to frequent trips from upstate NY down to SC & back. Never had ANY problems with it on any of those long trips. It never broke-down on us in 3 years. Only had to do basic maintenance over the years (brakes, oil changes, timing belt etc). Overall, no big complaints that would stop me from buying another. VERY solid & VERY reliable! Money well spent!!! Nissan got it right!
Great SUV
azkimo,02/10/2013
I bought my 2000 with 245000 miles on it for 1700.00. After replacing the cv joints, heater core, front struts, rear shocks, front bearings and front drive shaft bearings, it is like a new car. I would drive it anywhere.
99.5 Pathfinder 217k miles no problems
Ryan,11/28/2010
I own the 1999.5 Pathfinder base model XE and it's a great vehicle hands down. Just exceeded 217,000 miles and I've never had a problem - ever. I do take care of it however. I change the oil and rotate the tires every 6k miles. I change the trans. fl. every 33k miles. I replace all seals, the water pump, the oil pump, timing chain, etc. (Nissan's recommended maint.) every 100k miles. I have the brakes checked every 60k miles. The engine still runs like the day I bought it (I've been the only owner). Interior has held up well- but pass. window is real slow. Exterior still looks good- never been garage kept and I hardly ever wash it. For the abuse I've put it through, a great vehicle.
See all 76 reviews of the 2000 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

