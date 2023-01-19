  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Defender
  4. 2023 Land Rover Defender

2023 Land Rover Defender

Release Date: Spring 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $50,000
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
ad labelAd
  • 10 Colors
  • 11 Trims
Build & PriceLANDROVERUSA.COM
ad labelAd
See Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Land Rover Defender
View Deals
LANDROVERUSA.COM
Price shown is Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Excludes $1,350 destination/handling charge, tax, title, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your local authorized Land Rover Retailer for details.

Related 2023 Land Rover Defender info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates