2023 Land Rover Defender
- 10 Colors
- 11 Trims
2023 Land Rover Defender Review
- Strong off-road capabilities
- Wealth of customization options
- High-tech safety and off-road features
- Smooth ride for an off-road-oriented SUV
- Options can get pricey
- Rear door/hatch is heavy and opens toward the curb
- The Defender lineup gets trimmed down for easier ordering
- 11.4-inch touchscreen is now standard
- New synthetic leather upholstery debuts
- Part of the second Defender generation introduced for 2020
If you're looking to get off the beaten path — and we mean way off the beaten path — the 2023 Land Rover Defender will get you there with ease. Banking on its storied history as a go-anywhere, do-anything SUV before the term SUV even existed, the Defender has the off-road chops to tackle some of the most daunting challenges. At the same time, it's a modern Land Rover, with the luxury trappings that make it easy to live with when you're on big-city pavement.
Shoppers have plenty of Defender versions to choose from, whether you're more inclined to conquer uncharted terrain or tame the urban maze. There are two-door and four-door models, three engine choices and several corresponding trim levels. Whichever Defender you choose, we're confident you'll be just as impressed as we are, as evidenced by our Expert Rating below.
The Defender is the most hardcore all-terrain vehicle in the Land Rover lineup, but it's still more refined than competing SUVs that include the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler. There is a price for that refinement and luxury, though, to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars depending on trim and options. Then again, when it comes to exploring the great outdoors in style, it's hard to beat the Defender.
Our verdict
7.8 / 10
The Land Rover Defender packs legitimate off-road capability — provided you pick the right options — and makes no sacrifice in on-road comfort. It's an admirable accomplishment. Overall, we're impressed with this modern interpretation of a classic nameplate.
How does the Defender drive?
8.0
Strong off-road capability typically comes at the expense of on-road handling and steering precision. But that isn't the case here. The Defender drives just like a luxury SUV should, and its transmission provides smooth and often imperceptible gear changes. The brakes are easy to control for smooth stops around town.
As for acceleration, we clocked a 0-60 mph sprint of 6.7 seconds for the Defender 100 and 6.2 seconds for the Defender 90 when equipped with the inline six-cylinder engine. That's plenty quick for an off-road-oriented SUV. Still, with 395 hp, you might expect a little more. Weight might be a culprit — our test Defenders weighed in at a portly 5,207 and 5,571 pounds for the two-door 90 and four-door 110, respectively.
How comfortable is the Defender?
8.0
The Defender travels down the road with the refinement you'd expect of a luxury-priced Land Rover. The interior remains quiet and relatively free from road vibrations even when riding on the optional 20-inch wheels and all-terrain tires. In terms of ride quality, our test vehicle was on the firm side when going over bumps and road imperfections, but it was likely the result of those larger, heavier wheels (18-inch wheels are standard).
The driver's seat provides a wide range of adjustment. Heating and ventilation are optional. The climate system is able to maintain a comfortable temperature, though you might need to dial in a slightly lower target temperature and fiddle with the vents to get the airflow you want.
How’s the interior?
8.0
The Defender's massive second row and tall roof give the cabin a very roomy feel. It's worth noting that passenger space remains the same whether you choose the 110 or the 90. Headroom, legroom and shoulder room are plentiful, though the steering column can get in the way of some drivers' knees when they get in. We'd recommend against the front center jump seat since its usefulness is minimal and it removes a good amount of otherwise convenient storage.
The height-adjusting air suspension, numerous grab handles and large doors make access easy in the 110, but climbing into the back of the two-door 90 will be a chore for most.
A few interior controls have steep learning curves. The climate control dials, for example, double as drive mode selectors and seat heating/ventilation adjustment. If they were touchscreen controls, they'd be a lot simpler and more intuitive. Large windows and appropriately sized mirrors make outward visibility a non-issue, and the cabin is far quieter than we'd expect of any off-road vehicle.
How’s the tech?
8.0
The wide entertainment touchscreen and available digital gauge cluster are attractive and generally respond quickly to inputs. The native voice command system was a bit hit or miss in our tests. We had no difficulty changing stereo stations using natural language, but it couldn't decipher basic navigation requests. Fortunately you can use your smartphone's voice controls on Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, which are standard. Numerous connectivity options include wireless charging and multiple USB ports.
As for driving aids, the surround-view camera system helps both in parking lots and going off-road, and it provides a comprehensive view of whatever obstacle you're approaching. Adaptive cruise control is pleasant as well and makes appropriate speed corrections smoothly.
How’s the storage?
7.5
The four-door Defender has a generous amount of storage space (34 cubic feet), both with the rear seats up or lowered for maximum capacity. The rear seats are heavy, and it can take some oomph to push them back in place. That all changes if you opt for the shorter 90. Cargo capacity is cut by more than half, and folding the rear seatbacks is a huge hassle because it requires you remove the bottom seat cushion. If you need to carry cargo, don't get the 90.
When the Defender is equipped with the air suspension, you can lower the ride height from the cargo area to make loading heavy objects a little easier. Unlike like most SUVs, the Defender has a swing-out tailgate instead of a liftgate. It swings out toward the curb, which not everyone will like because it can impede access. It's also heavy due to the mounted spare tire.
Inside, the Defender has long shelves for the front seats and multilevel storage by the center console. There are numerous places to store small items but none large enough to hold a medium-size handbag. The sheer size of the second row makes car seat installation easy with the 110, but you'll struggle to get a seat by the front pass-through with the 90. Once back there, however, the access to the attachment points is decent.
An available tow package allows the Defender to tow 8,200 pounds. But it doesn't include a trailer brake controller, which you'll want to help control and adjust a heavy trailer's brakes.
How’s the fuel economy?
8.0
Both the Defender 110 and 90 equipped with the 3.0-liter turbo six-cylinder get an EPA-estimated 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway). That's higher than most off-road-oriented SUVs such as the Toyota Land Cruiser and 4Runner, as well as the pricier Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The Jeep Wrangler advertises higher figures with most of its engines.
Is the Defender a good value?
7.0
The Defender has a comfortable entry price at around $50,000. When optioned sensibly, it marries off-road capability and on-road refinement in a way that justifies paying the premium for it over, say, the Jeep Wrangler or Toyota 4Runner. Even equipped with a fair number of options, it costs less than the Toyota Land Cruiser.
On the downside, our test vehicle had multiple misaligned body panels and a few interior rattles. The interior materials didn't quite seem to reflect the $72,000 as-tested price — they were already showing signs of wear, markings and stains. Our test vehicle was an early build version that was undoubtedly used hard, but hard use is what a Defender should be built to withstand.
Wildcard
8.0
Personality is important to the Defender, and the new one gets the important parts of the classic Defender's proportions right. It looks cool from most angles, but we still think the front end looks a bit soft, and the optional plastic bits on the hood that are styled to look like diamond-plated metal elicit plenty of chuckles. We wish it looked a bit tougher.
The Defender drives with refinement and dignity whether you're on- or off-road. While the level of electronic control is nifty, we find it more satisfying to manually engage diff locks and low range with physical buttons and levers. Still, it's hard to argue with the seamlessness of the Defender's approach.
Which Defender does Edmunds recommend?
Land Rover Defender models
The 2023 Land Rover Defender is available in two body styles. The Defender 90 is the shorter two-door model while the Defender 110 has four doors. An optional front jump seat can be added to the Defender 90, and the Defender 110 is eligible for a two-passenger third row (though not in conjunction with the front jump seat).
Trim levels were, well, trimmed this year, and the lineup is now the same for the 90 and 110 models with one exception — the Standard base trim is offered only on the 110. Trims now include the Standard (110 only), S, SE, X-Dynamic SE, X and V8.
Depending on the trim, shoppers can choose between three engines for either Defender model. The P300 is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (296 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque) and it's paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives all four wheels and a two-speed transfer case (with low-range gearing). The midtier P400 SE is a 3.0-liter six-cylinder mild hybrid (395 hp, 406 lb-ft), and at the top of the range is a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 (518 hp, 461 lb-ft).
Standard/Base
The entry-level P300 Standard trim is only offered on the Defender 110 with the P300 engine. Standard feature highlights include:
- LED headlights
- 18-inch steel wheels
- Full-size spare tire/wheel
- Roof rails
- Heated and power-folding mirrors
- Keyless entry/ignition
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Heated and power-adjustable front seats
- Cloth upholstery
- 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats
- 11.4-inch touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless charging pad with signal booster
- 2 USB ports
- Remote monitoring and control via a smartphone app
- Six-speaker audio system
- Satellite/HD radio
Standard advanced safety features include:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
- 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Defender and its surroundings for parking or off-roading situations)
- Passenger safe-exit system (can prevent a passenger from opening a door into traffic approaching from behind)
- Trailer sway damping (adjusts vehicle brakes to help control trailer movement if a trailer begins to sway)
- Water depth sensor (displays the depth of water being forded)
- Traffic sign reader
S
The trim comes with the P300 engine with upgrades that include:
- 19-inch wheels
- LED headlights with automatic high beams
- Leather upholstery
- 12-way semi-power-adjustable front seats
- Digital instrument panel
- 10-speaker Meridian audio system
SE
Stepping up to the SE trim gets you the P400 six-cylinder engine, along with:
- 20-inch wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- Foglights
- 14-way power-adjustable front seats with memory functions
- Cooled front seats
- 15-speaker Meridian audio system
X-Dynamic SE
The X-Dynamic SE trim adds only a few styling flourishes to the SE that include:
- Unique silver and black exterior trim
- Two-tone synthetic leather upholstery
X
The X trim adds several mechanical upgrades to improve off-road performance, as well as a few creature comforts such as:
- Adaptive air suspension (helps improve ride comfort and handling stability and can raise or lower the ride height of the vehicle)
- Upgraded Terrain Response system
- Electronic differential with torque vectoring
- Head-up display
- Leather and fabric upholstery
- More power adjustments for the front seats
- Heated rear seats
- Digital rearview mirror (allows you to see out the back even with a fully loaded cargo area)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Defender and the car in front)
V8
As the name suggests, this trim gets the eight-cylinder engine. You also get plenty of luxury features and towing capabilities. Related to this trim is the Carpathian Edition that comes with unique exterior styling flourishes. Additional V8 features include:
- 22-inch wheels
- Tow hitch receiver
- Automated steering system when reversing with a trailer
- Tri-zone automatic climate control
- Waterproof activity key bracelet
- Faux suede-wrapped steering wheel and upholstery inserts
- Heated steering wheel
- Heated windshield
- Heated washer jets
- Refrigerated front console bin
Many features (including all-terrain tires, mud flaps, scuff plates, a side-mounted gear carrier and an integrated air compressor) are available on supporting trims as part of larger option packages.
Land Rover Defender vs. the competition
2023 Land Rover Defender
2023 Ford Bronco
Land Rover Defender vs. Ford Bronco
There are a lot of parallels to draw between the Bronco and Defender. Both have a long heritage of off-road prowess, both have plenty of retro styling cues, and both are wildly popular among shoppers. The Bronco is significantly less expensive, though, and offers more in the way of customization. In return, the Defender has more luxury touches. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford Bronco.
Land Rover Defender vs. Jeep Wrangler
For ultimate off-road supremacy, it's been said that you can't do better than a Jeep Wrangler. That may be true in some aspects, but the Defender is plenty capable in its own right and is easier to operate if you're new to off-roading thanks to its more advanced Terrain Response systems. The Jeep is also far more affordable, but it's also primitive by comparison and its on-road manners can wear on occupants. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jeep Wrangler.
Land Rover Defender vs. Land Rover Discovery
The Discovery isn't as hardcore as the Defender in regard to all-terrain excursions, but it will likely surprise you with its capabilities. In many ways, you can think of it as a more family-friendly version of the Defender, with more luxury, creature comforts and a better driving experience on pavement. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Land Rover Discovery.
