Used 2008 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

GT Motor Cars - Bellmore / New York

EXTRA CLEAN PATHFINDER SE 4X4 WITH 121,000 WELL CARED FOR MILES. 2 OWNERS AND NICELY EQUIPPED WITH FULL POWER, 3RD ROW SEATING AND MUCH MORE. RUNS AND DRIVES AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS. GIVE US A CALL OR E-MAIL FOR A CLOSER LOOK AND TEST DRIVE.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Nissan Pathfinder S with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AR18BX8C666438

Stock: 666438

Certified Pre-Owned: No