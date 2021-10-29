Everything We Know: 2023 Honda Civic Type R

The outgoing Honda Civic Type R was one of the kings of the hot hatch world. But the 10th generation is done and dusted, and a new Civic Type R is on its way. Here is everything we know about the upcoming super hatch.

Thanks to a load of spy photos we recently acquired, we know more than Honda would want us to about its spiciest Civic. The spy shots reveal that the new Type R will run on 19-inch wheels (down an inch from the previous car's oversized 20s) wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires — that's a pretty big change from the Continental SportContact 6 rubber that came with the last Type R.

The new generation will, of course, adopt the 11th-generation Civic's interior but will carry over key Type R features including red suede bucket seats and the sweet-shifting six-speed manual. There will be no option for an automatic, but the hardcore audience that the Type R typically attracts won't mind that at all.

Of course, the bodywork will change, too. The next "CTR" (as fans have started to call it) will be based on the current Civic hatchback, but with vents and wings sprouting from its sheetmetal, all for the sake of a little more performance, downforce and cooling.

As for what's under the hood, well, we still don't really know. Honda didn't tinker with the new Si at all, and it actually makes less power than the previous car. We think a massaged version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder found in the previous Type R will be under the hood of the new car when it's finally unveiled. Its output will likely be similar to the 306-horsepower output of the old model, and it should route that power through a limited-slip differential to the front wheels only.

Pricing is another guess, but the last Type R started at more than $38,000, and that was before dealers started adding "market adjustment" fees. Expect the new model to creep above the $40,000 mark.