Vehicle overview

The 2012 Nissan Pathfinder has long been known for being a rugged SUV with decent off-road capabilities. This third-generation version that dates back to 2005 is no different. It can still hold its own after the pavement ends, thanks to a robust platform based on the full-size Nissan Titan pickup truck. With a choice of V6 or V8 power and rear- or four-wheel drive, the Pathfinder can also tow up to 7,000 pounds, a number that bests most car-based crossovers.

While the Pathfinder's truck-based brawn can come in handy when you're traveling the rutted road to your favorite fishing hole or pulling the family camping trailer, it comes at a price. Specifically, you'll be giving up many of the qualities that are important in everyday driving, including a smooth ride, confident handling, decent fuel economy and an interior with plenty of room for both people and cargo.

As such, we'd recommend most buyers check out some of the better car-based crossovers on the market, including the Chevrolet Traverse, Dodge Durango and Ford Explorer And if you're one of the few who need serious off-road and/or trailer-towing capability, we suggest you also have a look at the V6-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee or Toyota 4Runner, both of which offer better fuel economy.