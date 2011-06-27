  1. Home
2012 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 and V8 engines
  • strong towing ability.
  • Poor fuel economy
  • cramped second- and third-row seats
  • less cargo space than large crossovers
  • drives like a truck.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Nissan Pathfinder's size and weight make it better suited to serious utility than daily passenger transport. This is a real sport-utility, so those seeking a passenger vehicle will be better served by any number of large crossover SUVs.

Vehicle overview

The 2012 Nissan Pathfinder has long been known for being a rugged SUV with decent off-road capabilities. This third-generation version that dates back to 2005 is no different. It can still hold its own after the pavement ends, thanks to a robust platform based on the full-size Nissan Titan pickup truck. With a choice of V6 or V8 power and rear- or four-wheel drive, the Pathfinder can also tow up to 7,000 pounds, a number that bests most car-based crossovers.

While the Pathfinder's truck-based brawn can come in handy when you're traveling the rutted road to your favorite fishing hole or pulling the family camping trailer, it comes at a price. Specifically, you'll be giving up many of the qualities that are important in everyday driving, including a smooth ride, confident handling, decent fuel economy and an interior with plenty of room for both people and cargo.

As such, we'd recommend most buyers check out some of the better car-based crossovers on the market, including the Chevrolet Traverse, Dodge Durango and Ford Explorer And if you're one of the few who need serious off-road and/or trailer-towing capability, we suggest you also have a look at the V6-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee or Toyota 4Runner, both of which offer better fuel economy.

2012 Nissan Pathfinder models

The 2012 Nissan Pathfinder is a midsize seven-passenger SUV offered in five trim levels: S, SV, Silver, LE V6 and LE V8.

Standard equipment on the entry-level S model includes 16-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, roof rack rails, air-conditioning, an eight-way manually adjustable driver seat, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player.

The SV adds 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, running boards, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air-conditioning, upgraded cloth upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, power-adjustable pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 7-inch color multi-information display, a rearview camera, a six-disc CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

Step up to the Silver trim level and you get heated mirrors, body-color/chrome side moldings, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats and Bluetooth.

The LE V6 model comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rack crossbars, driver seat memory functions, a heated steering wheel, wood-grain trim and a navigation system with digital music storage. The top-of-the-line LE V8 loses the standard sunroof but gains the 5.6-liter V8 engine and four-wheel drive.

The options list is short and includes a sunroof and the rear-seat video entertainment system.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Nissan Pathfinder lineup receives just a couple of tweaks including the addition of the navigation system as standard equipment on the top-of-the-line LE trim level.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Nissan Pathfinder is offered with a choice of two engines. The 4.0-liter V6 makes 266 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque, while the LE V8 model gets a 5.6-liter V8 that produces 310 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission offered.

Rear-wheel drive is standard, while a part-time four-wheel-drive system featuring a shift-on-the-fly transfer case is an option on S, SV and Silver models. LE models can be had with an available full-time four-wheel-drive setup.

In Edmunds performance testing, a V6-powered four-wheel-drive Pathfinder went from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds. EPA fuel economy estimates are 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive and 14/20/16 with 4WD. Properly equipped, this powertrain can tow 6,000 pounds.

The LE V8 model made a quick 7.0-second sprint from zero to 60 mph in our testing. But that slight performance gain comes with dismal fuel economy numbers of 13/18/14 mpg. Properly equipped, the V8 model can tow 7,000 pounds.

Safety

The 2012 Nissan Pathfinder comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat active head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Pathfinder LE V8 came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet, which is about the norm for truck-based SUVs.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Pathfinder its highest possible rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side crash tests but a second-lowest score of "Marginal" for the roof-strength test.

Driving

No matter which engine you choose, you'll find that the 2012 Nissan Pathfinder performs admirably, with both the V6 and V8 producing strong acceleration. The five-speed automatic transmission helps make the most of this power with smooth, well-timed gearshifts.

In fact, the driving experience feels almost sporty thanks to precise, responsive steering. The Pathfinder can't escape its truck-based roots, though, and there's the usual body roll during cornering, while a suspension calibrated for hauling and towing delivers a stiff-legged ride on bad pavement.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the 2012 Nissan Pathfinder's front seats are comfortable enough, but second-row passengers will find foot and shoulder room in short supply. The standard third-row seat is really only suitable for kids, and they'll have a hard time getting back there because of the elevated placement of the Pathfinder's rear door handles and its high step-in height. The Pathfinder's interior design is also showing its age, with a ho-hum look and a lot of small buttons on the center stack.

When it comes time to transport cargo, the interior's 40/20/40-split second-row and 50/50-split third-row seats fold down to create a flat load floor and 79 cubic feet of cargo room. This is less than most large crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Nissan Pathfinder.

5(61%)
4(31%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.5
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great vehicle
Moises Santiago,04/03/2016
LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I have had Pathfinders since 2007, I had a 2008, 2009 and now have 2012 since that year. I cant complain, it is an amazing vehicle, I have drove this vehicle from NC to NY to TX to AL, anyways this vehicle is just great for whatever you need it, great spacing, I have a family of five and we are super comfortable. NAV system is great, the radio sound is great (BOSE), only bad part is that doesn't have USB ports and cant connect your Ipod with Bluetooth, cell phone works great with Bluetooth. It came with a DVD system and two wireless headsets, that's great for the kids. Like I said I have had mine since 2012 and it runs perfectly, no issues, paint is still awesome, so I can trust that I will have this great vehicle for many many more years. I recommend to anyone.
Great Truck...
jbw5,09/29/2012
Awesome truck. Bought a brand-spankin' new one Wednesday night and am happy. Took the family to the beach and was impressed with the ride and gas mileage on the freeway. My only real complaint about this thing is headlights. Very hard to see, even when using the high beams. The SatNav system is awesome as well as the information display. No USB port, but aux input is there. The overall fit and finish is really nice.. and the Nissan dealer I dealt with (Jenkins Nissan) was very accommodating and professional. People complain that this thing "rides like a truck," but that's WHAT IT IS. It's meant to be tossed around and used as such. If you want an SUV that comes with a purse, go buy a CR-V.
2 Year Recap
mrcarp,07/29/2014
2 years old with a little under 13,000 miles. Continued happiness with the PF. Seems to be holding up and is still as solid as new. No issues as of yet (knock on wood). Replaced the headlight bulbs with super whites. Drastic improvement over stock. Let's hope it lasts, with any luck our 4 year old will be driving it, 12 years from now, of course.
Survived a collision and totaled it
Joe S,06/19/2018
Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Yes, she saved me and my family from some major collision. Lady decided to pull out in front of me while I was travelling down the highway. I swerved doing 45 mph into the oncoming lane but my front passenger side contacted her front driver side and pushed her all the way to the curb, turning her car about 180 degrees. The airbags deployed and saved us from what could have been some life threatening injuries. I couldn't open my door as the front of the car shifted in and jammed the door. Thank goodness this Pathfinder was built sturdy enough to take such an awful blow. We all escaped unscathed and am thankful that I had a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder, any other car I don't think we would be as lucky.
See all 13 reviews of the 2012 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover23.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include SV 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Silver Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and LE V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder SV is priced between $8,450 and$15,991 with odometer readings between 74924 and124841 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder LE is priced between $14,850 and$14,850 with odometer readings between 80619 and80619 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder S is priced between $10,995 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 88105 and88105 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition is priced between $11,500 and$11,500 with odometer readings between 116557 and116557 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Nissan Pathfinders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Nissan Pathfinder for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2012 Pathfinders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,450 and mileage as low as 74924 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Nissan Pathfinder.

Can't find a used 2012 Nissan Pathfinders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,347.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,158.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,336.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,474.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

