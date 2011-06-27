Used 2012 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me
- $8,800Great Deal | $2,906 below market
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro90,171 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mart - Lynwood / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL6CA036995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,000Great Deal | $2,419 below market
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro74,406 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ULTIMATE MOTOR CARS - Downers Grove / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL8CN003913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,999Great Deal | $1,750 below market
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium78,971 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen Boise - Boise / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFL0CN001132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,795Great Deal | $1,380 below market
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro129,593 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hamilton Avenue Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL2CN015359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,999
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro54,179 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auction Direct Miami - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL2CN005767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,990Fair Deal
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro9,720 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - ITS LIKE A BRAND NEW CAR! - SMELLS LIKE NEW INSIDE - ONE MINOR SCRATCH ON THE REAR BUMPER IS THE ONLY FLAW, WE ARE GOING TO TOUCH IT UP - YES IT ONLY HAS 97XX ORIGINAL MILES - DO NOTE ** IT LIVED IN THE BAY AREA ** THERE IS SURFACE RUST ON THE UNDERCARRIAGE ** IT IS NOT RUST FREE ** - BRAND NEW REAR BRAKES - 2 BRAND NEW TIRES - LOADED S-LINE PRESTIGE PACKAGE - NAVIGATION, SPORT ALCANTARA SEATS, NICE CAR!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKFAFL2CN012136
Stock: XRD10224A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,300Fair Deal | $591 below market
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro70,975 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL0CN021001
Stock: c1212291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $11,993Fair Deal
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro76,901 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Driveline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Contact Driveline Motorcars today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus. In addition to being well-cared for, this Audi A4 has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2012 Audi A4: The A4 features an impressive 8-speed automatic transmission, and with the sure-footedness of Audi's world-class quattro all-wheel-drive system, a powerful engine, the availability of a wagon and the always-addictive performance of the S4 model, the lineup has a little something for everyone. Strengths of this model include wagon available, Engineering quality, available all-wheel drive, excellent standard feature list, and S4 model's performance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL9CA118477
Stock: 118477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $11,997Good Deal | $1,073 below market
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro85,430 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hyundai of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro. 21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL2CA047140
Stock: 287620A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $10,995Good Deal | $1,583 below market
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro86,153 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gorilla Motors - Dumfries / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL6CN021519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro95,050 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Mint!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $2,200 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL3CN008596
Stock: 008596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,983
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro125,139 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Ice Silver Metallic Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation USA Houston's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus with 125,139mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Monsoon Gray Metallic AWD Audi enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus. More information about the 2012 Audi A4: The A4 features an impressive 8-speed automatic transmission, and with the sure-footedness of Audi's world-class quattro all-wheel-drive system, a powerful engine, the availability of a wagon and the always-addictive performance of the S4 model, the lineup has a little something for everyone. Strengths of this model include wagon available, Engineering quality, available all-wheel drive, excellent standard feature list, and S4 model's performance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL1CN012730
Stock: CN012730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $15,998Fair Deal
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium51,899 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax LAX - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Inglewood / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUEFAFL9CN021140
Stock: 19175464
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,500
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium68,088 milesDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFL0CN003219
Stock: c171640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $15,990
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro71,004 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - San Francisco - San Franciso / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL8CA047725
Stock: 2000642150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $12,980
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro73,072 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
2012 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS, AUDI NAVIGATION, BANG AND OLUFSEN, .. 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4 CYL, 7 SPEED AUTO TRANS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE. BRILLIANT BLACK ON BLACK HEATED LEATHER. LET'S REVIEW THE EQUIPMENT. PREMIUM PLUS HAS 18" 10 SPOKE WHEELS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, AUTO DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR WITH COMPASS, AUTO DIMMING POWER EXTERIOR MIRRORS, HEATED FRONT LEATHER POWER SEATS, THREE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT, XENON HEADLIGHTS WITH LED DRLs, MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE WITH VOICE CONTROL, AUDI CONNECT (REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION), COLOR DRIVER INFORMATION SCREEN, PARKING SYSTEM WITH REARVIEW CAMERA, BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND WITH 525 WATTS AND 14 SPEAKERS, DARK WOOD GRAIN INLAYS, ... STANDARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDES POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENGINE STOP/START, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, AM/FM/CD/DVD/USB PLAYER WITH COLOR SCREEN, SAFETY EQUIPMENT INCLUDES ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, SPEED SENSITIVE STEERING, TPMS, ABS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE TRACTION SYSTEM, PLENTY OF AIRBAGS, SAFETY BELT PRETENSIONERS, ACTIVE AND PASSIVE ROLL OVER PROTECTION, LATCH SYSTEM FOR CHILD SEATS, CRUMPLE ZONE PROTECTION, AND SHE EVEN HAS AN ANTI THEFT ALARM SYSTEM.THIS A4 HAS BEEN SERVICED BY AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES. SHE HAS PASSED A MULTI POINT INSPECTION WHERE WE CHECK THE MECHANICALS AND WEAR ITEMS, TOO. WE MEASURE THE BRAKE PAD LIFE AND TIRE TREAD WEAR... IT'S A NICE CAR!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL3CN020425
Stock: LA173A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $15,995
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro80,659 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Neenah - Neenah / Wisconsin
+++++LUXURY AWD HATCHBACK WITH A SPOTLESS HISTORY REPORT! THIS EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AUDI HAS BEEN SALE PRICED FOR THE SUMMER AND IS READY FOR A NEW HOME. CALL OUR NEENAH LOCATION AT 920-725-2277 TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFL6CA071098
Stock: 1117N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- $12,000Fair Deal
2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro87,428 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tysinger Signature Used Cars - Hampton / Virginia
What a great stater Audi. It has a good amount of technology between the Convenience Package and the Style package. It is in great shape and can really get you use to the smooth transitions and ride that Audi provides.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL4CA119390
Stock: AI3793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.