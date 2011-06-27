Close

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Ice Silver Metallic Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation USA Houston's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus with 125,139mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Monsoon Gray Metallic AWD Audi enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus. More information about the 2012 Audi A4: The A4 features an impressive 8-speed automatic transmission, and with the sure-footedness of Audi's world-class quattro all-wheel-drive system, a powerful engine, the availability of a wagon and the always-addictive performance of the S4 model, the lineup has a little something for everyone. Strengths of this model include wagon available, Engineering quality, available all-wheel drive, excellent standard feature list, and S4 model's performance All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUFFAFL1CN012730

Stock: CN012730

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020