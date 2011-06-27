I got her from a friend who has had her since new. When I got her she had 150,000 and had all records of maintenance. All I have had to do is keep up maintenance to keep her running good. I have never had a vehicle that has this kind of mileage and be so strong. I never want to get rid of her, I will do what ever it takes to keep her around. All she really needs is a new paint job due to the sun. I have gone places with her other bigger trucks have had problems, and I am a Chevy man. Nice thing is she is fully load with options so nothing to add. I love the electronically adjusted suspension, other then when I will have to replace soon due to cost of it.

