1991 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

The two-door version of Nissan's sport-utility wagon is dropped in favor of the much better selling four-door. Reaching a new level of refinement, Nissan makes leather seating surfaces available on the top-end SE model. All '91 Pathfinders get rear-wheel antilock brakes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Nissan Pathfinder.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1991 Nissan Pathfinder SE-V6
M Wernecke,06/17/2003
Best vehicle I have ever owned. I am a Chevy salesman and I am more impressed with my Nissan than anything I have driven.
The best SUV in the world.
carfar3,02/09/2003
There has never been a situation in which this truck did not perform at it's peak. I have not been able to get it stuck yet. And with 160,000 miles on it and still running great, I will never buy anything other than a Nissan Pathfinder.
One of the best REAL SUVs
pathfinderfan,07/08/2009
This is a real truck, not a pansy SUV like a lot of vehicles on the market. That being said, it's not the most comfortable vehicle on the road, and it's not as fast as my Maxima. But, when I need to get somewhere no matter what the conditions, this is what I drive. It's unbelievable in snow, mud, and anything else you throw at it. I can literally drive circles around my friends F150s while they winch themselves out. Incredible reliability too. Only normal repairs that you would expect of an older vehicle: brakes, exhaust, alternator. My mother spent a fortune maintaining her Blazer. Too bad she didn't listen to me and get a Pathfinder.
Best Investment Ever
Michael,09/25/2010
I got her from a friend who has had her since new. When I got her she had 150,000 and had all records of maintenance. All I have had to do is keep up maintenance to keep her running good. I have never had a vehicle that has this kind of mileage and be so strong. I never want to get rid of her, I will do what ever it takes to keep her around. All she really needs is a new paint job due to the sun. I have gone places with her other bigger trucks have had problems, and I am a Chevy man. Nice thing is she is fully load with options so nothing to add. I love the electronically adjusted suspension, other then when I will have to replace soon due to cost of it.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 1991 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 1991 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include XE 4dr SUV 4WD, SE 4dr SUV 4WD, and XE 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Nissan Pathfinder?

