1994 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

1994 Highlights

The LE model is introduced for the country club crowd. Standard equipment on the LE includes leather upholstery, heated seats, a CD player and a luggage rack. All 1994 Pathfinders sport a redesigned dashboard and instrument panel. SE models get new alloy wheels and a sunroof.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Nissan Pathfinder.

5(14%)
4(59%)
3(18%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
3.8
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Well built little SUV Truck
John,04/26/2010
I bought this truck at a dealership that had 55k on it. It was the best vehicle that I ever owned. The body and the frame will go before the motor will. I put over 300k mileage on this vehicle before I put it to rest this spring! I live in minnesota and the 4x4 works so beautiful and the mileage I got was 16city/21Hwy. I one time I was a chevy person and but with this Pathfinder I had, I'm sticking with Nissan Vehicles.
Still a great SVU to drive
skyangel,07/29/2002
Granting that my car is just short of 200,000 miles, it still runs great. Had very minimal repairs considering it's age.
Off-Roading Beast.
emokid,08/10/2002
My 1994 Pathfinder SE with 107000 miles on it is a beast. This thing tears it up in any offroad situation and takes bumps and dips like they were nothing. it has the huge 31-10.50's on it and goes over everything. It also feels extremely stable when spinning cookies and stuff like that.
Good to buy use
Pedro ,11/05/2003
I have been driving this SUV for 8 years. got it Pre-owned with 31000. The key to this SUV is mtence and you will be ok....
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1994 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 1994 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 1994 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include XE 4dr SUV 4WD, LE 4dr SUV 4WD, XE 4dr SUV, and SE 4dr SUV 4WD.

