1994 Nissan Pathfinder Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
The LE model is introduced for the country club crowd. Standard equipment on the LE includes leather upholstery, heated seats, a CD player and a luggage rack. All 1994 Pathfinders sport a redesigned dashboard and instrument panel. SE models get new alloy wheels and a sunroof.
Most helpful consumer reviews
John,04/26/2010
I bought this truck at a dealership that had 55k on it. It was the best vehicle that I ever owned. The body and the frame will go before the motor will. I put over 300k mileage on this vehicle before I put it to rest this spring! I live in minnesota and the 4x4 works so beautiful and the mileage I got was 16city/21Hwy. I one time I was a chevy person and but with this Pathfinder I had, I'm sticking with Nissan Vehicles.
skyangel,07/29/2002
Granting that my car is just short of 200,000 miles, it still runs great. Had very minimal repairs considering it's age.
emokid,08/10/2002
My 1994 Pathfinder SE with 107000 miles on it is a beast. This thing tears it up in any offroad situation and takes bumps and dips like they were nothing. it has the huge 31-10.50's on it and goes over everything. It also feels extremely stable when spinning cookies and stuff like that.
Pedro ,11/05/2003
I have been driving this SUV for 8 years. got it Pre-owned with 31000. The key to this SUV is mtence and you will be ok....
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
