Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 21' Alloy w/Chrome Wheel Centers, Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: ZF 8-Speed Automatic. This Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe has a strong Premium Unleaded V-12 6.8 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Driving Away with This Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe Drophead Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. The Experts' Verdict... As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Every Rolls-Royce Phantom is hand-built at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood in England. Instantly noticeable are the elegant Adaptive LED Headlamps, which feature a continuously lit bar running through their center. As are the forged alloy wheels with a new fully-polished finish. The clear and uncluttered dashboard fascia belies the amount of the latest technology you now have at your fingertips with Phantom Series. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCA682D57EUX75262

Stock: 4951

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-03-2019