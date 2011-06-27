  1. Home
2010 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of power from V6 and V8 engines, attractive cabin with good ergonomics, generous storage room, strong towing ability.
  • Guzzles gas, cramped second- and third-row seats, less cargo space than large crossovers, feels truckish to drive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Nissan Pathfinder can tame the wilderness with its off-road skill, but it's not as adept in the concrete jungle. Consumers just wanting a comfortable seven-passenger midsize SUV will be better served by a large crossover.

Vehicle overview

Back in the 1990s, Nissan found a path to success with its Pathfinder SUV -- one of the pioneers in the class of rugged off-roading vehicles that made the transition to family on-road use. Yet with rising gas prices and the advent of crossovers, the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder finds itself on a path that no longer leads to the promised land of abundant sales and healthy profits. While this latest model is the best yet, it's a relic of a different time and really only makes sense for a narrow range of shoppers.

The 2010 Pathfinder is based on the same sturdy truck chassis as the full-size Nissan Titan and Armada. This helps to boost the Pathfinder's off-roading credentials, but realistically its large size and the discontinuation of the Off Road package mean that dedicated mud-slinging and rock crawling aren't very likely. The Pathfinder is still a strong candidate for towing duties, however, thanks to stout V6 and V8 engines capable of towing 6,000 and 7,000 pounds, respectively, when properly equipped. Both of these engines are class standouts, providing ample thrust whether hooked up to a trailer or not.

There are downsides to this truck frame, however. The first is weight, which conspires to drag down gas mileage and handling ability as compared to those of large crossover SUVs like the Ford Flex and GMC Acadia. Additionally, that body-on-frame construction robs the cabin of passenger and cargo space, both of which pale in comparison to those aforementioned crossovers. For people who never plan on towing or finding an unpaved path somewhere, a large crossover is a much wiser choice.

However, if you do routinely tow a boat or venture to a cabin in the woods, the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder is still one of the strongest members of the traditional midsize SUV class. It's quicker and more luxurious than the Dodge Durango and Ford Explorer, though its longtime rival, the Toyota 4Runner might eclipse it this year thanks to an extensive redesign. Kia's refined Borrego might also be worth a look. All said, though, the Pathfinder should suit you well as long as you'll be able to take advantage of its strengths.

2010 Nissan Pathfinder models

The 2010 Nissan Pathfinder is a midsize seven-passenger SUV offered in four trim levels: S, SE, LE and LE V8. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, rear tinted windows, a receiver hitch, roof rails, a tailgate with separate glass hatch, a front skid plate, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt steering wheel, an eight-way manually adjustable driver seat and a six-speaker stereo with CD player.

The SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, running boards, foglights, upgraded cloth upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, power-adjustable pedals, a leather-wrapped wheel and shifter, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air-conditioning, a color multi-information display and an auxiliary audio jack. The SE Premium Journey package adds roof rail cross bars, keyless ignition/entry, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming mirror and a 10-speaker Bose stereo with six-CD changer and satellite radio.

The LE adds the Premium Journey package items plus 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, heated side mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel, leather upholstery, driver memory functions, a four-way power passenger seat and wood-grain trim. The LE Navigation package (standard with the V8 model) adds a hard-drive-based navigation system, real-time traffic and 9.3 gigabytes of digital music storage. A rear-seat entertainment system is also optional for the Pathfinder LE.

2010 Highlights

The number of available configurations has been significantly reduced for the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder. The SE Off Road trim bites the dust, while options packages have been reorganized.

Performance & mpg

Two engines are offered for the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder. The 4.0-liter V6 that is standard on all but the top trim level is good for 266 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard, while both rear- and four-wheel drive are available. The four-wheel-drive system available on S and SE models is a part-time system with a shift-on-the-fly transfer case operated with a dash-mounted switch. The LE gets a full-time four-wheel-drive system. In performance testing, a 4WD Pathfinder went from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds. Estimated fuel economy is 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined with rear drive and 14/20/16 with 4WD. Properly equipped, the V6 can tow 6,000 pounds.

The Pathfinder LE V8 gets a 5.6-liter V8 that produces 310 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. It, too, gets a standard five-speed auto, and four-wheel drive is standard. Our tests resulted in a quick 7.0-second sprint from zero to 60 mph. Of course, this comes with a fuel economy penalty of 13/18/14 mpg. Properly equipped, the V8 model can tow 8,000 pounds.

Safety

The 2010 Nissan Pathfinder comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat active head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags.

In brake testing, the Pathfinder LE V8 came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet, which is about the norm for truck-based SUVs. In government crash tests, the Pathfinder was awarded four out of five stars for frontal crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

With either engine, the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder is an impressive performer. The eight-cylinder variant smokes the Ford Explorer's V8 on the way to 60 mph by a full 2 seconds, and its automatic transmission provides perfectly timed and smooth gearshifts. The steering is surprisingly responsive and sharp, especially for an SUV of this size, giving it an almost sporty feel in traffic. However, the Pathfinder still drives more like a truck than a car-based crossover, with its heavy curb weight and pronounced body roll.

Interior

Inside the Nissan Pathfinder, occupants will find an attractive cabin with excellent ergonomics. Optional amenities like navigation, Intelligent Key (keyless ignition/entry), Bluetooth and a hard-drive-based music server only add to the luxurious ambience. Front seating is quite comfortable, but the same cannot be said for the other positions. Second-row passengers will feel cramped, particularly longing for foot and shoulder room. The third row is suitable for children only, and even they will find access problematic due to the Pathfinder's high-mounted door handles and tall step-in height. The cargo space accommodates a maximum of 79 cubic feet -- typical for this class -- thanks to the ability of both rear rows to fold down flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder.

5(66%)
4(31%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
29 reviews
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great SUV
2010 LE 4x4 with nav,09/18/2010
I use 87 octane gas, have had it since 8/14/10 and have not noticed any problems with using regular gas. I average @ 16 miles per gallon in the city. The ride is quiet and compliant. This is a good value for your dollar.
Steady and Reliable -
newro,05/21/2013
LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
My third one, had an 05, an 07 and now a '10. Love the Pathfinders. I have an LE this time so a little more plush inside. I am a contractor and use this for work so carry lots of tools and materials, no problem carrying the load. When it clean up it cleans up good. Gas mileage isnt great but other than that I can honestly say non of the Pathfinders that I have owned have ever let me down. Excellent build quality and would highly recommend. Since my original review the Pathfinder has developed a metallic chain like raspy noise. Have had it back to the dealer several times, the chief mechanic seems to be hearing impaired, he can't hear it, everyone else can. I believe it to be the timing chain or timing chain guides, from what I have been able to read, a pretty common problem. I have a gold plated extended warranty so if it breaks they fix, but, the warranty is up October of this year and only 72K miles on the truck, sadly so is this truck, I have no faith in it past that.
2010 nissan pathfinder
Hockeymom,07/27/2010
Love the pathfinder. Have had it for 7 months. We traded in a toyota sienna, when looking for a new car, realized that we still needed the third row on occasion. I was surprised at how smooth the ride is. Not at all what I had expected. The only downsize is gas mileage. Around town get only 16 - 17 miles per gallon. On the positive side, took it up skiing and managed to get 22-23 miles per gallon.
Strong SUV Nissan Quality
Strong V6 / Off Road,08/15/2010
Ive had this SUV for couple of months now and so far no problems what so ever. Been off roading several times and matched performance those from Xterra and FJ cruisers. Plenty of power to TOW, because of durable and reliable v6. Really quiet on the highway.
See all 29 reviews of the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S FE+ 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and LE-V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE is priced between $10,000 and$10,000 with odometer readings between 110315 and110315 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S is priced between $10,988 and$10,988 with odometer readings between 107519 and107519 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Nissan Pathfinders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Nissan Pathfinder for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 Pathfinders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,000 and mileage as low as 107519 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder.

Can't find a used 2010 Nissan Pathfinders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,067.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,373.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,107.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,734.

