I have close to 150,000 miles. The only major thing that needed fixing is the automatic transmission at about 120,000 miles. It was suggested that there is a possible design flaw that does not pump enough oil to the rear when running at high speeds. The oil flow was increased during the rebuild. It drives great through snow and ice. When I first got it, I drove it off road thought about 3 feet of fresh snow without being stuck. The view is great. It had the largest fuel tank of the SUVs I considered for purchase. Overall, the cost of ownership has been very low and I highly recomment it to anyone.

