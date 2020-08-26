Used 2014 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me

2,212 listings
RDX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,212 listings
  • 2014 Acura RDX in Silver
    used

    2014 Acura RDX

    72,912 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,988

    $2,736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2014 Acura RDX Technology Package

    102,771 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    $1,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Acura RDX Technology Package

    83,755 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,990

    $1,573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Acura RDX Technology Package

    80,567 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,995

    $1,159 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2014 Acura RDX Technology Package

    46,875 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $17,250

    $1,949 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Acura RDX Technology Package

    123,668 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,931

    $1,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX in Gray
    used

    2014 Acura RDX

    37,356 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,897

    $1,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Acura RDX

    101,209 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,998

    $1,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX in Black
    used

    2014 Acura RDX

    107,637 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,958

    $1,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2014 Acura RDX Technology Package

    69,617 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,050

    $513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2014 Acura RDX Technology Package

    110,223 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,495

    $1,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Acura RDX

    82,272 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,299

    $941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2014 Acura RDX Technology Package

    61,329 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,900

    $256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Acura RDX Technology Package

    192,394 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    $477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2014 Acura RDX Technology Package

    84,343 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,069

    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2014 Acura RDX Technology Package

    68,580 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,999

    $638 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Acura RDX Technology Package

    91,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,695

    $848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Acura RDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2014 Acura RDX Technology Package

    42,669 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,490

    $501 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura RDX

Overall Consumer Rating
4.140 Reviews
  • 5
    (48%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (5%)
A great choice - extreamly safe in an accident
jh16,04/22/2014
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have had my 2014 RDX AWD tech for about a week now. So far I have been very happy with the car. It drives smooth, brakes well, and the transmission seems to work flawlessly. I am most happy with the turning radius, as my last two vehicles were monsters to turn and try to park. I also looked at the Q5, and besides the Audi being more expensive, I did not like the idea of the turbo 4 cyl engine. I've driven an audi with a turbo before, and it seemed very inconsistent - thats something that I did not want to deal with again. The RDX has great acceleration (and sounds pretty good too when you step on it), its too bad they hid the dual exhaust tips up under the rear bumper. **Update - I totaled this car about 4 months after I bought it. I was driving in the freeway, traveling up a grade where a car was stalled in the middle lane with no battery to power its lights. I smashed into the back of it going around 55-60mph, that was a shock! My passenger and I were able to crawl out of the car, more or less uninjured with just a few air bad burns on wrist / face. We, as well as my family, were very impressed with the safety of the car. I plan on buying another sometime in the future.
Report abuse
