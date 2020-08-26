Used 2014 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me

I have had my 2014 RDX AWD tech for about a week now. So far I have been very happy with the car. It drives smooth, brakes well, and the transmission seems to work flawlessly. I am most happy with the turning radius, as my last two vehicles were monsters to turn and try to park. I also looked at the Q5, and besides the Audi being more expensive, I did not like the idea of the turbo 4 cyl engine. I've driven an audi with a turbo before, and it seemed very inconsistent - thats something that I did not want to deal with again. The RDX has great acceleration (and sounds pretty good too when you step on it), its too bad they hid the dual exhaust tips up under the rear bumper. **Update - I totaled this car about 4 months after I bought it. I was driving in the freeway, traveling up a grade where a car was stalled in the middle lane with no battery to power its lights. I smashed into the back of it going around 55-60mph, that was a shock! My passenger and I were able to crawl out of the car, more or less uninjured with just a few air bad burns on wrist / face. We, as well as my family, were very impressed with the safety of the car. I plan on buying another sometime in the future.

