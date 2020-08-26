Used 2014 Acura RDX for Sale Near Me
2,212 listings
- 72,912 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,988$2,736 Below Market
- 102,771 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995$1,929 Below Market
- 83,755 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,990$1,573 Below Market
- 80,567 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995$1,159 Below Market
- 46,875 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,250$1,949 Below Market
- 123,668 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,931$1,035 Below Market
- 37,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,897$1,428 Below Market
- 101,209 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,998$1,335 Below Market
- 107,637 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,958$1,007 Below Market
- 69,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,050$513 Below Market
- 110,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495$1,030 Below Market
- 82,272 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,299$941 Below Market
- 61,329 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,900$256 Below Market
- 192,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990$477 Below Market
- 84,343 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,069
- 68,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,999$638 Below Market
- 91,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,695$848 Below Market
- 42,669 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,490$501 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Acura RDX
jh16,04/22/2014
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have had my 2014 RDX AWD tech for about a week now. So far I have been very happy with the car. It drives smooth, brakes well, and the transmission seems to work flawlessly. I am most happy with the turning radius, as my last two vehicles were monsters to turn and try to park. I also looked at the Q5, and besides the Audi being more expensive, I did not like the idea of the turbo 4 cyl engine. I've driven an audi with a turbo before, and it seemed very inconsistent - thats something that I did not want to deal with again. The RDX has great acceleration (and sounds pretty good too when you step on it), its too bad they hid the dual exhaust tips up under the rear bumper. **Update - I totaled this car about 4 months after I bought it. I was driving in the freeway, traveling up a grade where a car was stalled in the middle lane with no battery to power its lights. I smashed into the back of it going around 55-60mph, that was a shock! My passenger and I were able to crawl out of the car, more or less uninjured with just a few air bad burns on wrist / face. We, as well as my family, were very impressed with the safety of the car. I plan on buying another sometime in the future.
