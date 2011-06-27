  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(86)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Pathfinder
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2014 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Premium interior design with high-quality materials
  • ample passenger room in all three rows
  • good fuel economy
  • user-friendly electronics interface.
  • Noisy and sluggish engine
  • unrefined hybrid powertrain with disappointing fuel economy
  • competitors offer better handling and more cargo capacity.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Pathfinder for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$9,999 - $20,998
Used Pathfinder for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its stylish cabin and high fuel economy ratings (particularly on the hybrid version), the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is a solid choice for a seven-passenger crossover SUV. But you might find some competitors more appealing overall.

Vehicle overview

Over the past few years, automakers have been transforming their old-school truck-based SUVs into kinder, gentler, car-based crossovers. Last year the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder became the latest example of this trend and, by almost all measures, it has emerged the better for it.

Although this seven-passenger Pathfinder lost some of its predecessors' off-road and towing capabilities in the transition, the majority of buyers will find Nissan's largest crossover SUV infinitely more useful as a result. This latest Pathfinder gained a spacious new interior with adult-size seating in both the second and third rows, along with superior ride and handling qualities that are better suited for carpool duty and shopping trips to Target.

For power, the current Nissan Pathfinder also uses a 3.5-liter V6 and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that drives either the front wheels or, on all-wheel-drive models, all four. The CVT helps the 2014 Pathfinder achieve EPA fuel economy estimates of 22 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive models and 21 combined with all-wheel drive. While those numbers might not sound spectacular on their own, in context they make this Pathfinder among the most fuel-efficient seven-seat crossovers on the road.

If those mpg numbers just aren't good enough for you, this year marks the introduction of the new Pathfinder Hybrid model. With a supercharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and 15-kilowatt electric motor under the hood and a compact lithium-ion battery pack packaged underneath the third-row seat, the hybrid Pathfinder promises a significant improvement in fuel economy with no loss of passenger and cargo room. There aren't many hybrid seven-passenger SUVs on the market, so the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid gives you an alternative to the slightly more fuel-efficient 2014 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, which is really the only other option in this price range.

Even with the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder's strong points, there are a few other midsize-to-large three-row crossovers worth considering. Among the dozen or so entries in this category, we'd recommend looking at the 2014 GMC Acadia if maximum interior room is a priority, while the 2014 Mazda CX-9 also offers a bit more room than the Nissan, along with the best ride and handling dynamics of any large crossover SUV. The 2014 Toyota Highlander is the most well-rounded entry in the segment, offering a blend of virtues that earns it an Edmunds.com A rating.

Any of these utility vehicles may work better if you need three rows of seating, but with the Pathfinder's strengths in interior design, fuel economy and general ease of use, it's still a solid pick for families.

2014 Nissan Pathfinder models

The 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is a midsize seven-passenger crossover SUV offered in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. The Pathfinder Hybrid is offered in SV, SL and Platinum trim levels with the same features as the gasoline-powered models.

Standard equipment on the entry-level S includes 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat (with two-way lumbar adjustment), 60/40-split-folding second-row seats (with slide and recline), a 50/50-split third-row seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control and a six-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer.

The SV model adds automatic headlights, a roof rack, keyless ignition and entry, rear parking sensors, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch color multi-information display, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system with a single-CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.

Stepping up to the SL trim level gets you foglights, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, driver memory settings, a four-way power passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Opting for the SL Tech package further gets you a 120-volt household-style power outlet, a larger 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system and a 13-speaker Bose audio system with Bluetooth audio connectivity. The SL Premium package gets you the Bose audio system, the 8-inch touchscreen (without navigation), the 120-volt power outlet, a large dual panoramic sunroof and towing preparation.

The top-of-the-line Platinum model comes standard with the above features and further adds 20-inch alloy wheels, a towing package (optional on SV and SL), a 360-degree parking camera, a power-adjustable heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats. The optional Platinum Premium package includes the dual panoramic sunroof and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with dual displays. A different dual-screen entertainment system is available as an accessory on all Pathfinders; it differs from the factory system in that each display has its own DVD player and A/V hook-ups.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Nissan Pathfinder lineup grows with the addition of the new Pathfinder Hybrid model.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is powered by two different drivetrains, one for the standard gasoline-only version and one for the Hybrid. The conventional gasoline Pathfinder uses a 3.5-liter V6 that puts out 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. The Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid uses a supercharged 2.5-liter gasoline engine along with a 15kW electric motor (fed by a lithium-ion battery pack) that put out a combined 250 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque.

Both engines use a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and can be paired with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (which Nissan calls four-wheel drive). The AWD system includes a switch that allows the driver to lock power distribution in a 50/50 front-to-rear ratio, which is useful on dirt roads and in the snow.

In Edmunds performance testing, a gasoline-powered AWD Pathfinder went from zero to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds, which is a little better than average. Shockingly, a Pathfinder Hybrid Platinum 4x2 we also tested needed just 7.2 seconds.

For the non-hybrid Pathfinder, EPA fuel economy estimates are 22 mpg combined (20 mpg city/26 mpg highway) with front-wheel drive and 21 mpg combined (19 mpg city/25 mpg highway) with all-wheel drive. Properly equipped, the Pathfinder can tow 5,000 pounds.

Towing capacity drops to 3,500 pounds on the 2014 Pathfinder Hybrid, but the EPA estimates it will return an estimated 26 mpg combined (25 city/28 highway) with front-wheel drive. The AWD version is rated the same aside from a 1-mpg drop in highway mileage. While these are great fuel economy estimates for a three-row crossover, our real-world results were not as optimistic. After a 120-mile evaluation loop that favors highway economy, we earned just 23 mpg in our Pathfinder Hybrid 4x2 test vehicle.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags that cover all three rows of seats. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are standard on all Pathfinders except the base S, which can't get these items even as an option. The Platinum comes with a more deluxe surround-view camera system.

In Edmunds brake testing, the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, a little better than average for this segment, while a FWD Hybrid required 2 fewer feet. In government crash tests, the Pathfinder earned an overall score of five stars (out of a possible five) for crash safety, with four stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Pathfinder earned a top rating of "Good" in both the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and side-impact categories.

Driving

The 2014 Nissan Pathfinder feels right at home in its role as suburban runabout. The 3.5-liter V6 and CVT deliver respectable acceleration in most situations. The V6 can feel a little sluggish during passing maneuvers, and the efficiency-oriented CVT can be slow to respond if you get aggressive with the gas pedal. In time, you get used to both of these traits, but we've never really made peace with the engine's noisy soundtrack: This V6 simply doesn't sound as good as competitors' six-cylinders.

There's a similar disconnected feeling in the Hybrid too. Adding to the already sluggish response, the powertrain blends power from the engine and motor in a manner that is less than seamless. Also, we experienced unusual brake behavior in the hybrid including poor pedal response, and found it required far more pedal stroke and pressure to maintain a full stop at a stop light than the non-hybrid Pathfinder did.

On pavement, the Pathfinder's suspension does a good job soaking up bumps and road irregularities to create a smooth, stable ride. However, if you choose a Platinum model, which has 20-inch wheels, the ride is noticeably stiff over bumps and ruts. Although the Pathfinder's steering is light and precise, handling is not a strong suit and it feels large from behind the wheel. Consumers looking for sportier handling will likely prefer the Mazda CX-9 or Ford Flex, although we suspect most Pathfinder buyers won't find this to be a significant weakness.

Interior

nside, the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder offers an attractive cabin with high-quality materials that give it a decidedly premium look, especially in the top Platinum trim level. Even with its long list of features, gauges and controls are easy to see and operate. We're especially fond of the touchscreen electronics interface. There's nothing particularly flashy about it, but it's very easy to use and offers helpful redundant controls.

Both front- and second-row occupants will find their seats comfortable and supportive. The second-row seat excels here by virtue of its ability to slide fore and aft and recline for greater comfort or to create more room for those in the back. Those seats also slide forward even with a child's car seat in place, eliminating the need to uninstall these seats every time you need to get people into the third row. And unlike the third-row seats in some competitors, the Nissan Pathfinder's rearmost seat has enough headroom to accommodate adults up to 6 feet tall. Legroom's a bit tight, though, so only kids will be happy back here on longer trips.

Both the standard Nissan Pathfinder and the Pathfinder Hybrid have 19 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row of seats, which can be expanded to 79.8 cubic feet with the second- and third-row seats folded flat. It's a useful amount, but other models like the Highlander, Acadia or CX-9 are roomier still.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder.

5(34%)
4(19%)
3(10%)
2(22%)
1(15%)
3.3
86 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 86 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Transmission is bad
Al,01/20/2016
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Do not buy this Pathfinder. Just as I got past 60,000 mile warranty the transmission went bad. Car is less than two years old. All warranty work done on time as recommended by a Nissan dealer. Looking on line it appears to be a widespread problem. 2/20/2019. Since replacement of bad transmission I have not really had any real problems. There are many things I like but lost confidence with Nissan on quality of their transmissions and handling of the problem.
I will never, ever buy another Nissan!!!
MandersonSTL,12/14/2015
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I purchased my 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL, 4WD, in June 2014 for my wife who drives it on a daily basis. On November 25, 2015, "I borrowed" the Pathfinder from my wife and while driving it, I noticed the vehicle started shuddering. At first I thought I went over a few potholes or a rough patch in the road. It was definitely noticeable, but I didn't know what it was, or think anything of it. Then it happened again on a perfectly good road and I wasn't going fast. That's when I started paying attention. Well, it happened again. I was driving under 20-MPH at about 1000 RPM...That seemed to be the sweet/sour spot. I was able to replicate the problem a few times on the November 25th. There is no telling how long the vehicle has been doing this, because my wife could drive over a cow and not notice the violent bump. At 27,000 miles, my brand new 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was having transmission problems. WHAT!!! REALLY!!! I drive a 2005 Lexus IS 300 with 128,000 miles and it purrs like a kitten (I love my Toyota). I started researching and looking at different reviews. I pulled the Consumer Report and I even called my friend who bought her 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV a few months after, me only to find out she already replaced her transmission at 19,000 miles, but started having problems around 3,500 miles. It took her that long to get a replacement, because the dealership kept giving her the run around. They told her "there is nothing they can do about it." To make matters worse, she is now trying to get her transmission replaced again at 22,900 miles, from the same Nissan Service Center. You've got to be kidding me!!! Well, my Pathfinder is currently at Suntrup Nissan, St. Louis, MO and we will see what they say. Note to everyone reading this, keep a record of everything from start to finish and get everything in writing. If they call you, send an email memorializing the conversation. Update to follow.
Avoid a 45K error.
hp1236,03/04/2014
I bought a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Plat with Premium options and the vehicle had 9 miles on it. I drove the vehicle 50 miles to my home and the next morning there was an i-Key system error or similar. A little later the check engine light came on. OBD code was P0850. I was told there was a fob programming but it turned out to be a shifter assembly part needed to be replaced. Needless to say, I had to bring the vehicle back to get it fixed. A couple of days later my wife was sitting in the passenger seat and I noticed the passenger airbag was off. Back to the dealer and I am told the seat was not calibrated. They fixed it, yesterday the issue with the airbag is back.
Frustrated with our new Pathfinder Platinum
happygma,07/19/2013
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
We were so excited to finally purchase our new Pathfinder. Three days later it started sputtering. We took it in to the dealer and they said it was the tourque converter, it took 2 weeks to get the part in. When we got it back it was still doing the same thing. We took it back in and they said it was the transmission. They replaced the transmission with a "re-manufactured" part. The dealership has been fantastic, but trying to get through to the executive Nissan office has been a nightmare. We are really afraid of what is to come.
See all 86 reviews of the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV, Pathfinder Hybrid. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT), Platinum Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT), SV Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT), Platinum Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT), SV Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV is priced between $10,314 and$16,990 with odometer readings between 59161 and144440 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum is priced between $12,870 and$20,998 with odometer readings between 48911 and149867 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S is priced between $9,999 and$16,595 with odometer readings between 43710 and120894 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL is priced between $13,000 and$17,990 with odometer readings between 43448 and119589 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL Hybrid is priced between $14,691 and$14,691 with odometer readings between 87035 and87035 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Nissan Pathfinders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Nissan Pathfinder for sale near. There are currently 39 used and CPO 2014 Pathfinders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,999 and mileage as low as 43448 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder.

Can't find a used 2014 Nissan Pathfinders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,125.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,488.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,143.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,679.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Pathfinder lease specials

Related Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles