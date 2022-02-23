What is the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is a spacious midsize three-row SUV that boasts strong towing capacity but largely struggles in a competitive class featuring the Kia Telluride (the Edmunds Top Rated SUV) and the Honda Pilot. A full redesign in 2022 gave the Pathfinder a fighting chance against the tough competition, notably by releasing the tension in a stiff suspension and bringing the tech closer to the modern age.

The standout features on the Pathfinder remain the same, though. It's a family-friendly SUV because of its size — you can comfortably get adults (or very large teenagers) into the third row. That's not always the case with three-row SUVs. And if towing is part of your journey, the Pathfinder acquits itself quite well.

It doesn't come with the luxurious feel of the Telluride or the Pilot, and that's unlikely to change with the 2023 model year. Nissan may follow other manufacturers' lead and offer an off-road styling package for its venerable SUV (a Pathfinder Overland build was displayed at SEMA in 2021), but expect a largely carryover model after a year of big changes for the Pathfinder.