Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    1,802 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $24,000

    $7,165 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    19,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,999

    $3,078 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    1,044 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $26,444

    $4,760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Gray
    certified

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    29,028 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,788

    $3,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    23,845 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,495

    $4,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Silver
    certified

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    28,657 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,999

    $3,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    41,708 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $20,888

    $3,934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    22,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,949

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    61,189 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,990

    $3,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    30,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

    $2,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    56,909 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $17,288

    $3,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    79,164 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,494

    $3,168 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder S in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder S

    18,308 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,384

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    27,738 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,595

    $4,130 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    46,353 miles

    $18,277

    $2,557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    56,556 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,866

    $3,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    45,710 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $18,477

    $2,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    40,066 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,099

    $2,549 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder
Overall Consumer Rating
3.914 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (14%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Diamond in the rough
C B,10/26/2018
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
After spending over a year researching midsize/crossover suvs my husband and I believed we had narrowed it down to one vehicle and went out for some test drives. We decided while out to try some of the other makes and models in the area just to get a feel for the differences read about in the various rating and review sites such as this one. When we pulled into the Nissan lot I realized I knew very little about the Pathfinder, having not made it in the top reviewed crossovers over the past couple years I must have glossed over it in all our research. Or found the reviews underwhelming. We were pleasantly surprised by the test drive, we were blown away by the ease of use of the second row, third row access is achievable without feeling like a sardine! The towing capacity of 6000 Ibs is certified towing capacity and it's an easy and affordable package to add to any model, unlike some competitors. After re-reviewing the reviews we realized that the only two reasons for the Pathfinder not being in the top listings were styling and the CVT transmission. It does take a couple drives to get used to a CVT but this vehicle has power, real power and the CVT is smooth and clearly one of the best out there. The styling is not flashy or overly rugged but it's a nice looking car inside and out. Trust me, go to a dealership and stand next to it and get inside. The plastics are smooth and feel rather luxurious in comparison to the competitors plastics. The vehicle is much larger and the front end has been given a more squared off look. Do I affectionately call it my family wagon? Yes because it's a suv that can handle weather, rough roads and still haul my two boys and my two nephews with all their car seats and booster seats included. I can actually walk into the third row to latch buckles and seat belts, step comfortably out again, roll the second row forward with car seats and boosters and get the other children in and adjusting the leg room for each row quickly. I have done this same routine in the 2017 honda pilot that my sister in law owns and it does not go smoothly. It's much roomier in each row than reviews state and so simple to adjust for leg room. We bought during their year end sale and went with the SV with the weather package and tech package for towing and got the headrails as we are more than aware that midsize suvs with 3rd row up have little space for stuff (that's when full size suvs or minivans may better suit you). We are so happy with our purchase and plan to drive this for years to come. Our boys will grow up with this car and we haven't regretted our decision once. I really believe more people should give the Pathfinder a look. It may surprise you.
Report abuse
