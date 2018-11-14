  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(17)
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

What’s new

  • Rear parking sensors and USB-C ports now standard on specific trim levels
  • Additional driver aids now standard on all but base trim level
  • New Rock Creek Edition package
  • Part of the fourth Pathfinder generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • V6 engine delivers strong acceleration with decent fuel economy
  • Third-row seating is easy to access
  • Offers robust towing capacity
  • Automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors are standard on every trim level
  • Cargo capacity and small-item storage are below average
  • Offers less roomy third-row space than some rivals
  • The top trim's ride quality may be too firm for some drivers
MSRP Starting at
$31,530
Save as much as $6,107
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $6,107 with Edmunds

2019 Nissan Pathfinder pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Pathfinder does Edmunds recommend?

Our choice of Pathfinder is the SL trim since it includes a few more desirable features than the base-level S and SV. These include a power liftgate, a 360-degree parking camera and leather upholstery. The top-of-the-line Platinum has even more features, but we dislike the harsher ride quality that comes with this trim's 20-inch wheels. Stick with the 18-inch wheels if you can.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.8 / 10

The Pathfinder went through a substantial upgrade back in 2017, so not much has changed for the current year. The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder now offers USB-C ports for front and rear passengers, and features once reserved for the top trim levels trickle down through the range. For example, the SV trim now gets adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, while the SL adds LED headlights to its list of standard equipment.

Thankfully, there's still the smooth and torquey 3.5-liter V6 and what is arguably the best use of a CVT automatic on sale today. This combination not only provides good power, but it also helps all Pathfinders tow an impressive 6,000 pounds, no matter the trim level or drive configuration.

There are a few areas where the Pathfinder is a bit of a letdown. The touchscreen interface has dated graphics and lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, for instance. Mediocre outward visibility, less cargo space than some top rivals, and a somewhat harsh ride quality are other drawbacks.

Still, the 2019 Pathfinder manages to be a solid jack-of-all-trades vehicle. It provides plenty of capability and passenger room along with an easy-driving demeanor. It's worth a look for shoppers wanting an unassuming three-row crossover SUV with good towing capacity.

2019 Nissan Pathfinder models

The base S comes with a range of essential features and nice surprises, starting with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (284 horsepower, 259 lb-ft of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard, but a four-wheel-drive system is optional and includes hill descent control and a special four-wheel-drive locking function for extra traction. It should be noted that all Pathfinders are capable of towing 6,000 pounds.

Highlights of the S trim's standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, a 60/40-split folding second-row seat (which also slides and reclines), Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, and a six-speaker sound system with HD and satellite radio, a CD player and dual USB ports (one Type A and one Type C) for both front and rear passengers. Automatic emergency braking and reverse parking sensors also come standard.

The SV adds automatic headlights, foglights, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. An optional All Weather package offers heated front seats, along with heated side mirrors and steering wheel. A navigation system, driver safety aids, Nissan telematics services, and a trailer hitch receiver and wiring harness are available with the optional Tech package.

Moving up to the SL, our recommended trim, adds the features from the SV's All Weather and Tech packages, as well as leather upholstery, LED headlights, a power liftgate, a top-down 360-degree parking camera system, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated second-row seats and upgraded interior trim.

The optional SL Premium package adds 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a 13-speaker Bose audio system and a trailer hitch receiver. You can also order the SL with the Midnight Edition package, which includes blacked-out 20-inch wheels, side mirrors, roof rails and other cosmetic elements.

For 2019, Nissan has come out with the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition, which is fundamentally a styling package for either the SV or SL trim level. On the outside, the Rock Creek Edition comes with dark-painted 18-inch wheels with all-season tires and a blackout treatment for the grille, badges, roof rails, side-mirror caps, door handles and fender flares. Inside, you'll find a two-tone color scheme with Rock Creek embroidery and orange contrast stitching.

Finally, the Platinum bundles all the previously mentioned options with ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel and wood interior trim. A rear-seat entertainment system with dual 8-inch headrest displays is optional for the Platinum only.

Trim tested

The ratings in this review are based on a full test of the Nissan Pathfinder Platinum (3.5-liter V6 | CVT automatic | 4WD).

Scorecard

Overall6.8 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior6.5
Utility7.5
Technology6.5

Driving

7.0
Competency and stability are clearly more important than raw speed and ability in this class, but that doesn't mean a crossover SUV has the right to be sloppy. The Pathfinder manages to find the middle ground quite well with a torquey engine and friendly daily driving dynamics.

Acceleration

7.5
The readily accessible torque from this motor is deceptive since it's going to take a lot more power to make the heavy Pathfinder truly swift. Left in 2WD, there's too much wheelspin under hard acceleration, and the CVT automatic appears unsure at higher rpm. But there is good power for everyday driving.

Braking

7.5
Under typical driving conditions, the brakes are reassuring and responsive to subtle modulation. During our panic-brake testing, the brake pedal was softer and less confident. ABS noise and brake dive were higher than expected, but the stability and 124-foot stopping distance were commendable.

Steering

5.5
The high-level assist, combined with a small steering wheel, makes low-speed maneuvering easy. The steering has a very high self-centering effect, too. Having to resist the steering wheel as you finish going around a turn just doesn't feel natural.

Handling

6.5
The Pathfinder leans a fair bit through moderate -and higher-speed curves, but it stays tidy and never feels sloppy. Stability control always manages to keep the Pathfinder on a short leash, but the intervention is soft and doesn't upset the vehicle.

Drivability

7.5
This might be the best application of a CVT automatic on the market thanks to the broad torque band and smoothness of the Pathfinder's V6 engine. Moderate acceleration is effortless. Despite its size, the Nissan feels just as easy to guide down city streets as it does the open highway.

Off-road

6.5
There's a selector knob for 2WD, 4WD Lock and 4WD Auto. But with only 7 inches of ground clearance, the 4WD system is best left for slippery surfaces instead of true off-roading.

Comfort

7.0
Comfort is what many shoppers want most from a midsize crossover, and the front passengers certainly won't go without it. The second- and third-row seating is better tailored to children. An often choppy ride is the only real complaint.

Seat comfort

7.0
Front passengers get nicely shaped and well-padded seats with heating and cooling. The second-row seats are accommodating and have climate control, but the high floor makes the seating position less comfortable for taller people. The third row is suitable for smaller children.

Ride comfort

5.5
Over broken pavement, the Pathfinder feels more like the previous-generation truck-based SUV, compared to this new family-friendly iteration. Body control is fair on smooth pavement, but the shocks don't seem to be able to keep up with the heavy wheels, resulting in a choppy, busy ride that comes into the cabin.

Noise & vibration

7.5
Engine noise and vibration are well-isolated from the cabin even under hard acceleration. Wind noise from the rearview mirrors only starts to become audible at higher speeds, but it's minor and can be drowned out with music.

Climate control

8.0
The Pathfinder's tri-zone climate control is effective and easy to use, even if it looks a little dated. Second-row passengers get heated seats, and airflow to the third row is adequate.

Interior

6.5
As comfortable as the Pathfinder is, the interior can't escape looking a touch dated. The huge second-row glass roof helps cut down on claustrophobia and brightens up the cabin. The driving position could be a bit more accommodating, which would surely help with visibility.

Ease of use

6.5
Most major controls are well-labeled, and even though the layout appears cluttered, the interior makes sense. The steering wheel controls for the instrument panel display double as audio controls and can cause a bit of frustration. Buttons located by the driver's left knee seem like an afterthought.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The wide-opening doors and a reasonable ride height make it easy to get in and out of both the first and second rows. Access to the third row takes a bit of effort due to the sheer size of the sliding second-row seats and the Pathfinder's low roofline.

Driving position

6.5
Drivers of medium height seem to fare best at the wheel of the Pathfinder. Taller drivers will find the interior ergonomics a bit too low, and shorter drivers will wish for better visibility over the dashboard. The sheer size of the vehicle is masked well, with a small steering wheel and a very car-like dash.

Roominess

7.0
There's plenty of room inside for all but third-row passengers. The height of the second-row seats makes the third row feel pretty claustrophobic and limits legroom for anyone larger than a child.

Visibility

6.5
In the Pathfinder, you feel as if you're in control of a smaller SUV, but its outward visibility mimics that of a larger SUV. It can be a struggle to see the front corners of the vehicle. The large side mirrors are helpful, and the Intelligent Around View Monitor greatly aids tight parking maneuvers.

Quality

7.0
The Nissan looks and feels well screwed-together, and all the panels have good fit and finish. The second- and third-row door panels have a fair amount of hard plastic, and the wood trim isn't very convincing.

Utility

7.5
A vehicle this size should be fairly versatile, and the Pathfinder offers more than enough cargo configurations and storage space to be competitive. Unfortunately, the seats don't fold completely to create a flat load floor, and cargo capacity is less than the competition. On the upside, the Pathfinder can tow 6,000 pounds.

Small-item storage

7.5
There's more than an adequate amount of room for sunglasses, phones, parking cards and drinks. Second-row passengers get door-mounted drink holders and door storage, while third-row passengers just have the drink storage.

Cargo space

7.0
With the third-row seats in use, there's room for a row of groceries but not much else. Folding down the third and second rows provides an adequate 78.9 cubic feet of storage. The load floor is uneven, and the liftover height is a bit high.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
LATCH anchors can be found on the outboard second-row seats. The Pathfinder makes it possible to keep a child seat hooked up while allowing the second-row seat to slide forward to provide access to the third row.

Towing

8.0
All trim levels of the Pathfinder are rated to tow 6,000 pounds when properly equipped, putting it ahead of many of its main rivals.

Technology

6.5
Nissan tends to lag behind the competition in this area no matter which Pathfinder model you choose. Special mention goes to the powerful 13-speaker Bose audio system and the 360-degree parking camera, but everything else is due for a serious update.

Smartphone integration

5.0
iPhone connectivity, though not through Apple CarPlay, is supported, but Android users will need to go through Bluetooth audio to play their music. Connection to Bluetooth is swift, but Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support is prevalent among the Pathfinder's competition.

Driver aids

7.0
Nissan makes many advanced driver aids available on the Pathfinder. Forward collision warning with automatic braking is standard even on the S trim level, and the SV gets even more. The tire-pressure monitoring system has helpful readouts for individual pressures.

Voice control

5.5
Voice recognition is good, but it's slow. There is a menu screen to help you through the myriad of menus, but that only reinforces the expediency of skipping the voice commands altogether.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder.

5 star reviews: 76%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 6%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 17 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • seats
  • appearance
  • acceleration
  • spaciousness
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • ride quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • road noise
  • lights
  • driving experience
  • cup holders
  • handling & steering
  • infotainment system
  • sound system
  • doors
  • technology
  • brakes
  • climate control
  • steering wheel
  • value
  • engine
  • off-roading

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best Value for Money SUV
Chandra Putcha,
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

If you want a sturdy , reliable, comfortable, powerful, economical SUV for your family, then the Nissan Pathfinder is the best in the market. I owned a 2013 Pathfinder SV for 6 years and 83000 miles (mostly Highway) and recently bought the 2019 Pathfinder SL with premium Package. This combo (SL+Premium package) is the best with all standard Saftey features that you'll find on any other competitor (Honda Pilot; Toyota Highlander; Ford Explorer; Volkswagon Atlas, etc), and a fabulous 13 speaker Bose stereo system, Heated steering; heated second row seats and a panoramic sunroof. In all the last 6 years i never had a single issue with the engine, which fired immediately even during polar vortex of -25 to -30 degrees farenhiet. In winds of 45 to 50 miles an hour, the vehicle was rock steady. On snow, I felt very confident driving at speeds above 65 miles an hour. I used Michelin tyres which i think are the best. The 2019 pathfinder is very very quiet compared to 2013 version, and When i take calls for meetings from my vehicle, there is no vehicle noise heard by others on the call. when taking calls or when the radio is playing in a parking lot, i cant hear anything standing outside the car. The forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking systems are the best. when i tried simulating a scenario i wouldnt go on, which shows that its not over sensitive, and definitely goes on when the guy in front suddenly applies brakes, or the one from next lane suddenly comes in front of my car. Driving non stop for long hours (chicago to Fort Lauderdale; Chicago to Washington DC; Chicago to Toronto) is not a big deal with the very comfortable seats and driving position. Acceleration from 65 miles an hour to pass a truck is a pleasure. Feels like there is a lot of power still available if needed. Driving on winding roads (Pittsburg to Washington) is a pleasure. The HID headlights and LED daytime running lights are a great change from the 2013 version.

5 out of 5 stars, Great Mid-size SUV-2019 Pathfinder (update)
Paul,
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

I was in the market for a mid-size SUV with 4WD, full tow package with minimum tow capability of 5,000 lbs tow capability. The 2019 Pathfinder had a 6,000 lbs tow capability-a plus for me. The 2019 Pathfinder Platinum was fully loaded with options. I compared the Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, Infinity QX60 LUX, Buick Enclave Premium that had the same options as the Pathfinder Platinum. Each vehicle had their plus and minuses but not by much. The best deal offers were $8,000-$14,000 higher than the Platinum deal. This is what made my decision to buy the Pathfinder. After driving the other vehicles, some a little more plush, I found the Pathfinder to have a solid and very comfortable drive and handled very well. The storage/cargo area differential does not seem much except for the Buick Enclave. The third row seats seems ok, I can fit in them. You have power when you need it and handles well in foul weather and flooded areas. I was pleasantly surprised how well the the Pathfinder handled towing a 18 ft. boat. It handled well at 55 MPH and driving on residential streets. Very comfortable on long trips and the Bose Audio system is great. I have owned my 2019 Pathfinder for six months and I really enjoy it. I strongly recommend the Nissan Pathfinder for the quality, options and value. (Update). I have had my 2019 Pathfinder Platinum almost and am very happy with this vehicle. There are some additional comments I can make. After 1,000 miles the break in period of the vehicle ride smooth out even over rough roads, a most comfortable ride. I would add that my Pathfinder is very nimble.

5 out of 5 stars, Great People Mover
Jim,
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Bought the Rock Creek SL Premium Edition and love it so far. Great Ride, Comfortable Seats, Lots of Room. Has good acceleration for this size SUV. Get alot of favorable comments on the Rock Creek Look.

5 out of 5 stars, Good vehicle and good price
Tony B,
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Purchased this vehicle for family trips as my son plays college football. Was looking between the QX60 and Pathfinder but they are similar except the price. This car is amazing in regards to comfort and drives so smooth. The third row seat is spacious but not for a big person but rather for a 5-5 to 5-9 250 lbs. It does tilt all seats and the third row seats comes with two cup holders and AC for their side. Gas is currently at 20 mpg which is expected but on the freeways is much better mileage. It comes with most features mentioned on the SV model including leather steering wheel and interior, no leather seats and no navigation. The lack of tech is very much an issue but rest assure it has enough to not bother me ( IT GUY). Update 05 29 2020. The car is amazing and reliable with loads of power, we used to to travel to see my son play college football (won another ring ;) 2 years in a row) full of people and it never falters. Took drives to Mexico and had plenty of space for everyone to be comfortable for a 3 hour drive. Due to the frame been insulated, the ride is quiet and no outside no pollution. Radio sound is amazing considering a stock from the factory and with XM radio you never run out of music or variety. The only negative for say is the fact that the back wheel is a bit forward which caused the people sitting at the end to feel the deeps of the road more than everyone else. Back seats are also less cushion so it is best to have standard people to avoid uncomfortable ride. Overall I give a 9.5 out of 10 as the gas was the original problem when in the city but when traveling it averages 20+ miles per gallon. Lastly, the car feels luxurious, spacious and overall has a good look specially since I added the Nerf bars, roof rails, upgraded bass sound system and LED fog and driving lights. The final price out the door was 30K which included the extended warranty so I feel this was a deal. Hopefully this helps on your next purchase. Kindest Regards

Write a review

See all 17 reviews

Features & Specs

SL 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
SL 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
MSRP$39,710
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower284 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
S 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
MSRP$33,220
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower284 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
SV 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
SV 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl CVT
MSRP$36,060
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower284 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr SUV features & specs
S 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl CVT
MSRP$31,530
MPG 20 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower284 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Pathfinder safety features:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Front radar monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Pathfinder can apply brakes to avoid or mitigate impact.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Helps compensate for reduced side and rear visibility caused by the Pathfinder's stylish exterior. It's standard on SL and Platinum.
Around-View Monitor
Four cameras display a 360-degree image of the vehicle. Selectable curbside view works great for parking. It's standard on SL and Platinum.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Nissan Pathfinder vs. the competition

Nissan Pathfinder vs. Honda Pilot

Since its redesign in 2016, the Honda Pilot has set a very high bar for its competition. From the way it drives to the clever interior storage and standard suite of driver assistance systems, the Pilot is hard to match. But the optional nine-speed automatic isn't particularly desirable, and the assistance systems can be a little too jumpy at times.

Compare Nissan Pathfinder & Honda Pilot features

Nissan Pathfinder vs. Toyota Highlander

coAnother jack-of-all-trades like the Pathfinder, the Toyota Highlander is attractive to families on more than one level. It's powered by a buttery-smooth V6 engine and roomy enough for a family. Yet it's easy to maneuver and one of the quietest vehicles in the class. But it, too, suffers from a frustrating infotainment system and some less than stellar ergonomics.ntent

Compare Nissan Pathfinder & Toyota Highlander features

Nissan Pathfinder vs. Ford Explorer

Another stalwart of the class, the Ford Explorer offers a wide range of models with varying powertrains and option packages to suit many prospective buyers. But while the Ford offers a superior tech interface and low levels of road noise, all of those options and trims can get a bit overwhelming and expensive

Compare Nissan Pathfinder & Ford Explorer features

Related Pathfinder Articles

2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition First Drive

A Fresh Set of Threads for Nissan's Oldest SUV Nameplate

Calvin Kim by Calvin Kim , Vehicle Test EngineerApril 11th, 2019

The current iteration of the Pathfinder is a far cry from the rough-and-tumble truck-based machine it originally was. No doubt there's a small sliver of enthusiasts who mourn the loss of the original's off-roading capability. But it's fair to say that the current-generation Pathfinder, first launched in 2013 and refreshed in 2017, is far better in nearly every metric. A more pertinent question would be: How does it stack up against other modern three-row crossover SUVs such as the Chevrolet Traverse and the Honda Pilot?

Mostly Unchanged for 2019

Before we get into what constitutes the Rock Creek Edition, we should talk about the Pathfinder in general terms: It's a three-row SUV that's available in four trims. The S and the SV are relatively well-equipped and provide plenty of value. The SL and the Platinum are the premium versions and grant access to more available options. Front-wheel drive is standard, and an all-wheel-drive system is optional.

Powering the Pathfinder is a 284-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 and a continuously variable automatic transmission. We're impressed with the smooth calibration and strong performance of this powertrain. The Pathfinder's optional all-wheel-drive system gives drivers the ability to switch between front-wheel drive for fuel savings or all-wheel drive for navigating a muddy trail.

When it comes to utility, the Pathfinder offers a roomy cargo area behind the third-row seat. Dropping or raising the third row for more space is easy to do, though it does require some strength. The second row features a well-labeled lever that allows you to flip the seat bottom up and slide the whole row forward for excellent access to the third row. Operating another lever allows you to fold the second-row seat forward to hold more cargo. The Pathfinder can tow up to 6,000 pounds, which is about 1,000 pounds more than the ratings for other typical midsize three-row SUVs. Finally, an available roof rack allows drivers to load longer cargo or a roof box up top.

The Rock Creek Edition

For 2019, Nissan has come out with the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition, which is fundamentally a styling package for either the SV or SL trim level. On the outside, the Rock Creek Edition comes with dark-painted 18-inch wheels with all-season tires and a blackout treatment for the grille, badges, roof rails, side-mirror caps, door handles and fender flares. Inside, you'll find a two-tone color scheme with Rock Creek embroidery and orange contrast stitching. The optional floor and cargo mats sport the same motif. The comfortable seats are covered in a combination of faux leather and cloth on the SV trim and full leather on the SL.

Otherwise, it's the same Pathfinder. The cabin features traditional buttons and knobs to control the audio, climate control and navigation systems. And though the Pathfinder doesn't have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration, it does come with USB-C and standard USB charging ports, as well as the obligatory Bluetooth phone connectivity.

Compared to its primary rivals, the Pathfinder is unpretentious and straightforward. It has an easily accessible third row, standard three-zone climate control, and lots of small cubbies for your odds and ends. Against its corporate sibling, the Murano, the Pathfinder boasts more interior space, more power, more knobs and buttons, and better outward visibility.

On the flip side, the third-row seats are small and uncomfortable. They're best suited for children. And though it can tow more than its competitors, the Pathfinder lacks an electronic trailer brake controller, even as an option, which is required to haul that much weight in most states legally. (To be fair, however, none of the Pathfinder's rivals have this feature either.) Also, the rearview camera is low-res, seemingly stuck in the world of VGA. Thankfully, the SL trim level comes with a useful surround-view parking camera system.

If you're interested in the Pathfinder, take a look at the Rock Creek Edition. This $995 package is only available on the SV and SL trims, which start at $35,315 and $38,965, respectively. The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition is available now at your local Nissan dealer.

FAQ

Is the Nissan Pathfinder a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Pathfinder both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.8 out of 10. You probably care about Nissan Pathfinder fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Pathfinder gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Pathfinder has 16.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Pathfinder. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder:

  • Rear parking sensors and USB-C ports now standard on specific trim levels
  • Additional driver aids now standard on all but base trim level
  • New Rock Creek Edition package
  • Part of the fourth Pathfinder generation introduced for 2013
Learn more

Is the Nissan Pathfinder reliable?

To determine whether the Nissan Pathfinder is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Pathfinder. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Pathfinder's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Pathfinder and gave it a 6.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Pathfinder is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder?

The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,530.

Other versions include:

  • SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $39,710
  • S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $33,220
  • SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $36,060
  • S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $31,530
  • SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $38,020
  • Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $44,560
  • SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $34,370
  • Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) which starts at $42,870
Learn more

What are the different models of Nissan Pathfinder?

If you're interested in the Nissan Pathfinder, the next question is, which Pathfinder model is right for you? Pathfinder variants include SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT). For a full list of Pathfinder models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder

You could walk by a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder without giving it a second thought. Its anonymous styling helps it blend in, while its proportions and specifications are very similar to its popular competition. But look closer and the Pathfinder stands out in other ways.

The Pathfinder's 284-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine, which is mated to a CVT automatic, is simple but effective. And the Nissan is not only capable of smooth, quiet acceleration, but it can also tow a hefty 6,000 pounds.

Despite the power and capability, the Pathfinder's fuel economy ratings remain respectable. The EPA awards the two-wheel-drive Pathfinder a combined rating of 23 mpg. Add all-wheel drive and optional 20-inch wheels, and it drops just a bit to 21 mpg combined. Also worth noting is the Pathfinder still runs on 87 octane gasoline.

This SUV comes in four trim levels. At the bottom, but nicely equipped, is the S, followed by the more popular SV. Our choice trim level, the SL, combines a good mix of luxury and convenience, while the fully loaded Platinum checks all the boxes with everything you may want but also probably don't need.

But as big as the Pathfinder is on the outside, the third-row seats and cargo capacity aren't as generous as some of the competition. And then there's the dated infotainment system, which is a problem endemic to most Nissans, not just the Pathfinder. But there's still a decent number of tech and safety systems sprinkled through the lineup, so the Nissan isn't living entirely in the past.

While the Pathfinder might not stand out at first glance, it provides a satisfying mix of near-luxury and capability. Though it might not be at the top of your list, the Pathfinder is definitely worth a look if you're in the market for a capable three-row crossover. And when you're ready to start shopping, let Edmunds help you find the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder you want to own.

2019 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Pathfinder 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Pathfinder.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Pathfinder featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Pathfinder?

2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,935. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $6,107 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,107 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,828.

The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 16.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

The 2019 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,265. The average price paid for a new 2019 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is trending $6,024 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,024 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,241.

The average savings for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) is 17.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Nissan Pathfinders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Nissan Pathfinder for sale near. There are currently 9 new 2019 Pathfinders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $35,065 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,571 on a used or CPO 2019 Pathfinder available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Pathfinders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,152.

Find a new Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,215.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials

