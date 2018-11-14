5 star reviews: 76 %

5 out of 5 stars, Best Value for Money SUV

Chandra Putcha , 03/26/2019

SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

If you want a sturdy , reliable, comfortable, powerful, economical SUV for your family, then the Nissan Pathfinder is the best in the market. I owned a 2013 Pathfinder SV for 6 years and 83000 miles (mostly Highway) and recently bought the 2019 Pathfinder SL with premium Package. This combo (SL+Premium package) is the best with all standard Saftey features that you'll find on any other competitor (Honda Pilot; Toyota Highlander; Ford Explorer; Volkswagon Atlas, etc), and a fabulous 13 speaker Bose stereo system, Heated steering; heated second row seats and a panoramic sunroof. In all the last 6 years i never had a single issue with the engine, which fired immediately even during polar vortex of -25 to -30 degrees farenhiet. In winds of 45 to 50 miles an hour, the vehicle was rock steady. On snow, I felt very confident driving at speeds above 65 miles an hour. I used Michelin tyres which i think are the best. The 2019 pathfinder is very very quiet compared to 2013 version, and When i take calls for meetings from my vehicle, there is no vehicle noise heard by others on the call. when taking calls or when the radio is playing in a parking lot, i cant hear anything standing outside the car. The forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking systems are the best. when i tried simulating a scenario i wouldnt go on, which shows that its not over sensitive, and definitely goes on when the guy in front suddenly applies brakes, or the one from next lane suddenly comes in front of my car. Driving non stop for long hours (chicago to Fort Lauderdale; Chicago to Washington DC; Chicago to Toronto) is not a big deal with the very comfortable seats and driving position. Acceleration from 65 miles an hour to pass a truck is a pleasure. Feels like there is a lot of power still available if needed. Driving on winding roads (Pittsburg to Washington) is a pleasure. The HID headlights and LED daytime running lights are a great change from the 2013 version.

5 out of 5 stars, Great Mid-size SUV-2019 Pathfinder (update)

Paul , 07/14/2019

Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

I was in the market for a mid-size SUV with 4WD, full tow package with minimum tow capability of 5,000 lbs tow capability. The 2019 Pathfinder had a 6,000 lbs tow capability-a plus for me. The 2019 Pathfinder Platinum was fully loaded with options. I compared the Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, Infinity QX60 LUX, Buick Enclave Premium that had the same options as the Pathfinder Platinum. Each vehicle had their plus and minuses but not by much. The best deal offers were $8,000-$14,000 higher than the Platinum deal. This is what made my decision to buy the Pathfinder. After driving the other vehicles, some a little more plush, I found the Pathfinder to have a solid and very comfortable drive and handled very well. The storage/cargo area differential does not seem much except for the Buick Enclave. The third row seats seems ok, I can fit in them. You have power when you need it and handles well in foul weather and flooded areas. I was pleasantly surprised how well the the Pathfinder handled towing a 18 ft. boat. It handled well at 55 MPH and driving on residential streets. Very comfortable on long trips and the Bose Audio system is great. I have owned my 2019 Pathfinder for six months and I really enjoy it. I strongly recommend the Nissan Pathfinder for the quality, options and value. (Update). I have had my 2019 Pathfinder Platinum almost and am very happy with this vehicle. There are some additional comments I can make. After 1,000 miles the break in period of the vehicle ride smooth out even over rough roads, a most comfortable ride. I would add that my Pathfinder is very nimble.

5 out of 5 stars, Great People Mover

Jim , 06/06/2019

SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Bought the Rock Creek SL Premium Edition and love it so far. Great Ride, Comfortable Seats, Lots of Room. Has good acceleration for this size SUV. Get alot of favorable comments on the Rock Creek Look.

5 out of 5 stars, Good vehicle and good price

Tony B , 05/29/2019

SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)

Purchased this vehicle for family trips as my son plays college football. Was looking between the QX60 and Pathfinder but they are similar except the price. This car is amazing in regards to comfort and drives so smooth. The third row seat is spacious but not for a big person but rather for a 5-5 to 5-9 250 lbs. It does tilt all seats and the third row seats comes with two cup holders and AC for their side. Gas is currently at 20 mpg which is expected but on the freeways is much better mileage. It comes with most features mentioned on the SV model including leather steering wheel and interior, no leather seats and no navigation. The lack of tech is very much an issue but rest assure it has enough to not bother me ( IT GUY). Update 05 29 2020. The car is amazing and reliable with loads of power, we used to to travel to see my son play college football (won another ring ;) 2 years in a row) full of people and it never falters. Took drives to Mexico and had plenty of space for everyone to be comfortable for a 3 hour drive. Due to the frame been insulated, the ride is quiet and no outside no pollution. Radio sound is amazing considering a stock from the factory and with XM radio you never run out of music or variety. The only negative for say is the fact that the back wheel is a bit forward which caused the people sitting at the end to feel the deeps of the road more than everyone else. Back seats are also less cushion so it is best to have standard people to avoid uncomfortable ride. Overall I give a 9.5 out of 10 as the gas was the original problem when in the city but when traveling it averages 20+ miles per gallon. Lastly, the car feels luxurious, spacious and overall has a good look specially since I added the Nerf bars, roof rails, upgraded bass sound system and LED fog and driving lights. The final price out the door was 30K which included the extended warranty so I feel this was a deal. Hopefully this helps on your next purchase. Kindest Regards

