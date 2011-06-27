  1. Home
1999 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fresh shape, wonderful interior, good reliability.
  • Steep price, engine could be stronger.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Pathfinder sports one of the friendliest interiors of any SUV that we've tested in recent years. Ample passenger space fore and aft, a large cargo area with convenient tie-down hooks, standard dual air bags, a killer sound system, comfortable seats and a great view are just a few of the reasons we like this truck so much.

A few things we don't like, however, are the narrow rear doors and tubular running boards. This poorly planned combination means that passengers exiting from the rear of the truck will undoubtedly have their pants dirtied by the ineffectual running board as they try to squeeze through the small door.

With Nissan's 1996 Pathfinder redesign came a more sophisticated, aerodynamic look and a gutsier version of their 3.3-liter SOHC V6 engine. Though not the engine of choice for speed freaks, it moves the Pathfinder along highways and two-track roads with ease. Speaking of two-track roads, the Nissan lost none of its sporting personality when it acquired its much-heralded car-like ride. Just ask our editor-in-chief, who took the Pathfinder on a day-long jaunt along the Continental Divide and managed to squeeze the truck through some nasty Jeep trails without scratching the paint.

In 1999, the LE model gets a bit of a polish, with new alloy wheels, body-colored fender flares and tubular running boards. The only option available for the LE is a luxury package, which includes power sunroof and power front seats. Colors available are Sierra Silver, Cayenne Red, Neptune Blue, Mahogany Pearl, Sahara Beige, Rain Forest Green, Super Black and Cloud White.

The Nissan Pathfinder gives a competent on- and off-road ride, while surrounding its passengers in surprising comfort and luxury. Our favorite model is the tough-looking SE five-speed equipped with the Off-Road Package and Bose Audio/Sunroof Package. If you require a rugged yet sophisticated vehicle for hauling your tribe around town and over the hills, the Pathfinder deserves your attention.

1999 Highlights

Only the LE trim level sees change in 1999, with new body-color fender flares and SE-style alloy wheels, tires and tubular step rails.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Nissan Pathfinder.

5(76%)
4(21%)
3(1%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.7
66 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable and great in off-road/snow conditions
erynnjean,04/22/2012
I bought my 99 Pathfinder used in 2006 with 109,000 miles on it. Since then I have put another 100,000 miles on it, driven back and forth across the country 3 times and used my car frequently in off road/snowy conditions. I treat my cars pretty roughly, but Pathfinder never gave me any problems. If you are looking for a reliable truck that performs excellently in snow and off road conditions this could be a great car for you. She is a reliable commuter car, but does not get great MPG. Beware, though, the 99 comes in a 99.5 model. This means that finding the right parts can be a bit laborious - it seems as if Nissan mixed and matched parts when they made the 99.5.
1999.5 Nissan Pathfinder LE
jonathanmw,03/24/2015
LE 4dr SUV 4WD (1999.5)
Very happy with the Pathfinder. Currently has 313,000kms and purchased it with about 260,000. I've had it for about 3 years. Before this I drove a 2010 Subaru Impreza, a good car, but I prefer driving this older Pathfinder more. It's very reliable even the exhaust is original. The struts did need replacing.
Moon mileage.
Tom,10/07/2010
The fuel pump failed the third week of ownership and I thought uh-oh. But that turned out to be the last major problem thus far, 251,000 miles later. Most reliable car I've ever owned. Have used 15w-50 synthetic oil every 6k miles and drain the 4 qt of transmission fluid out of the automatic every 30k and everything still works, except for the CD player. Mileage is now only around 19 with gasohol,
I Love my 1999 Nissan Pathfinder
nissan_lover1,11/13/2012
My 1999 Path Finder is the second SUV I owned I had a 1995 Jeep Cherokee and the transmission died on me after 6 months of owning that Jeep with only 80,000 miles on it. I absolutely love my Pathfinder I purchased it with 157,000 miles on it already and it still runs strong and starts up realiably every morning and has not failed me yet like that Jeep has.
See all 66 reviews of the 1999 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1999 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 1999 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 1999 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 1999 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include XE 4dr SUV 4WD, SE Limited 4dr SUV (1999.5), LE 4dr SUV 4WD (1999.5), SE Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1999.5), XE 4dr SUV (1999.5), LE 4dr SUV 4WD, SE 4dr SUV 4WD, XE 4dr SUV, LE 4dr SUV (1999.5), XE 4dr SUV 4WD (1999.5), and LE 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Nissan Pathfinder?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Nissan Pathfinders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Nissan Pathfinder for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Nissan Pathfinder.

Can't find a used 1999 Nissan Pathfinders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $22,875.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,355.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,666.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,187.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Nissan Pathfinder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

