I bought my Pathfinder as a used vehicle in 2008 with approx. 70,000 miles and now as a 13 year old vehicle, I wouldn't trade it in for anything out there today. I make sure to adhere to the maintenance schedule which is always a good idea. The only non-maintenance issues I ever had was a problem with the BOSE system cassette player, and replacement of the front window washer motor ...... that's it after all these years. Just for fun, I shopped around to see what's out there in today's market when I realized how great this SUV is and decided to keep it until the car or I dies, which ever comes first :-)

