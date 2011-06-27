  1. Home
1995 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

A two-wheel-drive version of Nissan's ancient sport-utility is now available in LE flavor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Nissan Pathfinder.

4.1
64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nissan ruined this car with the poor frame material they used
solstice7,05/27/2011
The Pathfinder itself as a vehicle is queen of snow and off road. It always starts and runs. Never broke down on the road. However theed very poor quality material used in the frame is apparent. I paid 4600k for it with 56k miles about 4 years ago. I have spent 6k rebuilding every part of the frame you can think of to pass inspection twice now. Not sure if it will pass this year for either frame issues or steering rod issues-1996 was recalled for rusted out steering rods but not the 1995. If you can weld then its a great off road, snow vehicle, otherwise expect to pay for some type of frame rebuild. Do not expect this it be a quiet or pretty ride-its all utility.
95 Nissan pathfinder SE
truck hunter,03/13/2010
I bought this truck in really rough condition as my first vehicle. The exhaust leaks, the frame is rusted, the suspension is shot. But this has to be the most reliable vehicle i've ever seen! in -10 degree weather it would start right up, and plow through 3 foot snow banks in 4WD L like they weren't even there. I've never had a problem getting it started, or getting it out of rough conditions. I even used it to tow my dads huge Dodge ram 1500 back when his tranny blew. I really love my "screaming metal death trap" as I call it. weather going 65 down the highway or crawling through snow and mud, this truck gets the job done!
Great All Around
hikeit,05/05/2010
This vehicle is great to drive everywhere. From camping, to around town, to snowboarding, and on the interstate. After 220k miles she still loves to get up and go. I have (and recommend) a 5 speed, which helps with the hills and gaining speed. This was my first Nissan, and I have been impressed so far. I bought it after reading comments on this sight and have not been disappointed. Mine has not had the rust problems mentioned elsewhere, so I guess I got lucky. I gave it a tune up, new Michelin m/s all season tires and keep the oil changed. This vehicle rocks in snow. Nothing seemed to stop the four wheel drive. Great for hauling kids, camping gear, and stuff from home depot.
Can't stop it!
Brian,10/20/2010
My Pathfinder had over 220k's on it when I bought it and it had 280k on it when I got rid of it and it doesn't owe me a penny. I had it for 3 years and it never let me down. I only had one problem and it was tricky to solve as my mechanic raised his arms and said he couldn't figure it out. (after charging me $135.00). It would start sporadically every 10 to 15 cranks. My genius brother-in law told me to raise the hood and try tuning the key. Voila! it started no problem. Turns out it was a faulty relay switch; cost me $35.00 to fix. Overall I loved having a 4x4 in the harsh Canadian winter. (Drove a dirt road to work with lots of snow-drifts.) Not a luxury ride but competent.
See all 64 reviews of the 1995 Nissan Pathfinder
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 1995 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 1995 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include XE 4dr SUV, SE 4dr SUV 4WD, XE 4dr SUV 4WD, LE 4dr SUV 4WD, and LE 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Nissan Pathfinder?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Nissan Pathfinders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Nissan Pathfinder for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Nissan Pathfinder.

Can't find a used 1995 Nissan Pathfinders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,709.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,279.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,823.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,442.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Nissan Pathfinder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

