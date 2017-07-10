Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me
4,770 listings
- 19,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,991$5,171 Below Market
- 30,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,095$5,473 Below Market
- 29,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,895$3,725 Below Market
- certified
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL29,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,595$4,898 Below Market
- 49,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,490$7,441 Below Market
- 60,553 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,991
- certified
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL25,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,498$5,832 Below Market
- 66,969 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,881$3,950 Below Market
- 71,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,860$3,199 Below Market
- 31,500 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$5,206 Below Market
- 37,562 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,000
- 36,410 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,200$4,283 Below Market
- 33,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,965$4,319 Below Market
- 53,334 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,999$6,112 Below Market
- certified
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV23,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,298$3,511 Below Market
- 37,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,849$2,965 Below Market
- 20,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,621$3,720 Below Market
- 26,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,100$4,538 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.439 Reviews
Mark Howell,06/21/2017
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
3-months ago I bought my wife a 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD and today offloaded it to the local Nissan dealership for a far superior 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum AWD midnight edition with family entertainment. Why you might ask? Because the technology in the Honda Pilot is far inferior than that of the NPF. Why would you put a rear seat entertainment system in a vehicle if you can't control it from the drivers seat. Ask Honda. It was impossible to start movies from the front of the car, which is completely useless. Why would you force a phone call made from your iPhone into what they call "private mode" and NOT let it play through bluetooth. Google this if you're comparing cars right now because it is a huge, known problem. That makes no sense. Finally, why won't you let us disable the engine auto start/stop feature through a setting rather than have to turn it on and off every time you start the car? Stupid feature, popular in Europe but what's the point. So you know what the Pathfinder does? Let's you control the rear seat entertainment system from the driver's seat, puts all calls through the bluetooth unless you decide to make it a private call, and doesn't shut your engine off at a light. Oh and the interior is awesome, ride is better and it feels like a much more well thought out vehicle. Add to the that Nissan rebates right now are the best in the market. I highly recommend this vehicle. If you're in the market and thinking about the Pilot, be wary of the technology.
