Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder S

    19,514 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,991

    $5,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    30,136 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,095

    $5,473 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    29,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,895

    $3,725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL in White
    certified

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    29,235 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,595

    $4,898 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    49,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,490

    $7,441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    60,553 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,991

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    25,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,498

    $5,832 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    66,969 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,881

    $3,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder S in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder S

    71,279 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,860

    $3,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    31,500 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,995

    $5,206 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    37,562 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,000

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    36,410 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,200

    $4,283 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    33,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,965

    $4,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    53,334 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,999

    $6,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    23,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,298

    $3,511 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    37,494 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,849

    $2,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder S in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder S

    20,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,621

    $3,720 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Pathfinder S in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Pathfinder S

    26,982 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,100

    $4,538 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (10%)
Nissan Pathfinder Plat vs. Honda Pilot Touring
Mark Howell,06/21/2017
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
3-months ago I bought my wife a 2017 Honda Pilot Touring AWD and today offloaded it to the local Nissan dealership for a far superior 2017 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum AWD midnight edition with family entertainment. Why you might ask? Because the technology in the Honda Pilot is far inferior than that of the NPF. Why would you put a rear seat entertainment system in a vehicle if you can't control it from the drivers seat. Ask Honda. It was impossible to start movies from the front of the car, which is completely useless. Why would you force a phone call made from your iPhone into what they call "private mode" and NOT let it play through bluetooth. Google this if you're comparing cars right now because it is a huge, known problem. That makes no sense. Finally, why won't you let us disable the engine auto start/stop feature through a setting rather than have to turn it on and off every time you start the car? Stupid feature, popular in Europe but what's the point. So you know what the Pathfinder does? Let's you control the rear seat entertainment system from the driver's seat, puts all calls through the bluetooth unless you decide to make it a private call, and doesn't shut your engine off at a light. Oh and the interior is awesome, ride is better and it feels like a much more well thought out vehicle. Add to the that Nissan rebates right now are the best in the market. I highly recommend this vehicle. If you're in the market and thinking about the Pilot, be wary of the technology.
Report abuse
