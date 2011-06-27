  1. Home
1997 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fresh shape, wonderful interior, good reliability.
  • Steep price, engine could be stronger.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Nissan Pathfinder has largely been overshadowed by the recently redesigned Toyota 4Runner. We think that's too bad. Yes, the 4Runner is a good truck, but it is certainly not the only import SUV on the market. By taking a long, hard look at the Pathfinder, some buyers may be reward with a truck that doesn't look like anything else on the road.

The Pathfinder sports one of the friendliest interiors of any SUV we have tested this year. Ample passenger space fore and aft, a large cargo area with convenient tie-down hooks, standard dual air bags, a killer sound system, comfortable seats, and a great view are just a few of the reasons we like this truck so much. One thing we don't like, however, are the too narrow rear doors, and the tubular running board. The combination means that passengers exiting from the rear of the truck will undoubtedly have their pants scuffed by the ineffectual running board as they try to squeeze out of the tight portal.

With Nissan's 1996 redesign came a gutsier version of their familiar V6 engine. Though not the engine of choice for speed-freaks, it moves the Pathfinder along highways and two-track roads with ease. Speaking of two-track roads, the Nissan has lost none of its sporting personality when it acquired its much-heralded car-like ride. Just ask our managing editor, who took the Pathfinder on a day-long jaunt up to the Continental Divide.

Do yourself a favor, and drop by a Nissan dealer for a test drive. You might just find yourself driving home in the perfect alternative to the Toyota 4Runner or Ford Explorer.

1997 Highlights

Changes to the 1997 Nissan Pathfinder include storage pockets added at all doors, a new exterior color and an available Bose sound system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Nissan Pathfinder.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

READ THIS!!
arob0505,06/16/2014
My father bought a 1997 Pathfinder LE loaded off the showroom in 1997. He was a traveling sales rep and he sold me the car in 2004 with 265k. I drove it until it had 310k and gave it to my little brother in law for his 16th birthday present. He drove it for another year and a half and traded it in on a new Scion. I absolutely loved how smooth the tranny shifted, how quiet the engine was and how roomy the interior was. I loved it so much that I am buying another 1997 SE in 2 days! I think it is one of the best and most underrated SUV's ever made. It eats the snow and dirt and never dies. GET ONE!!
great suv
bk,10/14/2009
I have owned 3 pathfinders along the way. First was a 1996 se, then went to a 2001 with the 3.5l and now I am back in a 1997. They all have been absolutely great vehicles! Never left me stranded anywhere, go through snow up to the bumpers, repairs are rare and they hold their value. The only complaint I had was going from my 1996 with 150,000 miles to the 2001 with 80,000 miles, I expected the same fuel mileage and was disappointed. A year later and I was back in the 1997 and regained some of the fuel mileage back again. This is a cant miss suv. Why pay thousands more for a 4 runner?
Fairly Lucky Too!
Jim,10/09/2008
244,535 miles and she's still hummin'! I bought my 97 LE 4WD in 2001 with 71K on it; yes, I was concerned with that amt of mileage, but that was over 5 yrs (previous owner bought it new in 11/06). Whether I was climbing fire roads in GW forest or backroading from NoVA to P-burgh to see family, this vehicle was always up to the task. It moved me twice and the roof has held more than the rec 250lbs - not smart, worked in a pinch. My repair bills have been horrific, at times, but normal considering the miles I've put on it. I've done front brakes twice/rear once, pipe & muffler from the conv. back, rt-manifld, alt., belts- twice, 2nd batt, frt tires=3 sets, back=2, rear tail-lt and headlights way too often.
So far so good. Nice SUV with gas mileage like a car.
adspof,04/08/2012
Just bought it after selling my 1996 Ford Bronco which I loved but at 11 mpg was beginning to feel the pinch. So thought a stickshift 2 wheel drive Pathfinder would do the same as I don't 4x4 ever really. I like the lite but sturdy feel and I just feel like I am saving gas as I coast everywhere in nuetral 1/2 the time and use the gas the other 1/2 it seems. Only issues have been general maintenance stuff I guess, as never had to deal with on the Bronco. I have already had to to the front struts, carrier bearing at center of driveshaft, right side exhaust manifold (cracked), charcoal cannister, trailing arm bushings to stop "pathfinder death wobble". If paid a shop $2,000 so did on own.
See all 61 reviews of the 1997 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 1997 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 1997 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV 4WD, LE 4dr SUV, XE 4dr SUV, XE 4dr SUV 4WD, and LE 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Nissan Pathfinder?

