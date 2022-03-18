Skip to main content
2023 Nissan Kicks

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: $20,500
What to expect
  • No major changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the first Nissan Kicks generation introduced in 2018
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 8 Colors
  • 3 Trims
