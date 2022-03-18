What is the 2023 Nissan Kicks?

The 2023 Nissan Kicks is an SUV so small you might be tempted to call it a hatchback. And indeed the Kicks is the smallest SUV in Nissan's lineup. The 2022 model delivers 122 horsepower to the front wheels, and while that makes it an economical vehicle, it leaves us a little underwhelmed with its acceleration. The Kicks also doesn't offer all-wheel drive as an option, putting it at a disadvantage against many other extra-small SUVs.

Still, the Kicks is not without its charms. It is remarkably tech-savvy for a vehicle priced in the low $20,000s, featuring a bevy of USB ports and a sharp infotainment screen, particularly when you upgrade to the SV trim. The Kicks comes equipped with many standard safety features including lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring and reverse automatic braking. Since the Kicks got a refreshed exterior and other updates including standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for 2021, we don't expect anything significant to change for the 2023 model year.

You should look into the Kicks' numerous competitors, particularly if you're looking for something with more power. The Kia Soul is a stalwart of the class, and the Hyundai Venue offers similar benefits to the Kicks, especially in terms of value. If your budget can be stretched, the Chevrolet Trailblazer, Hyundai Kona and Mazda CX-30 are great options that deliver better comfort and more measurable performance than the Kicks.