What is the Versa?

The 2023 Nissan Versa is one of the most affordable subcompact cars on sale today, yet it offers plenty of features and tech and manages to be more comfortable than you might expect. The Versa was redesigned for 2020, so it's still quite fresh and wears Nissan's strong styling language to good effect, giving it the look of a larger, more expensive sedan.

We like the Versa's roomy interior and spacious trunk; its 14.7 cubic feet or cargo capacity is more than what's on offer in the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. The Versa also sports an easy-to-use interior with a straightforward infotainment system. And if you prefer to shift your own gears, the Versa is one of the few cars still available with a five-speed manual transmission. It handles pretty well, but unfortunately the 122-horsepower engine will leave you wanting if you're looking for quick acceleration. As a consolation, its EPA estimates are some of the best in the class.

Other affordable sedans that Edmunds rates highly include the Kia Rio and the Hyundai Accent, both of which offer solid fuel economy and good driving dynamics. Another small car is the Mitsubishi Mirage G4, which offers a strong warranty and even better gas mileage.