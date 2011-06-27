Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder Consumer Reviews
This car saved my life
I got this car from my parents for graduation. It's lovely. Drives like a dream and I've put this thing in places any other vehicle would have been stuck and it's pushed through and gotten out with no problem at all. About two years ago I got hit at roughly 110mph from behind. Needless to say the car that got shoved under mine was destroyed and the police/EMTs stated that if I were in any other car I would have died on impact. The car still drives like a dream and you can't tell anything bad happened to it. It's the most reliable car I'd ever heard of. My only complaint? The rising gas prices.
BEST FOR TOWING BOAT :)
Yeah, that's my main goal for buying this car after reading all review from other cars. I need a car that can drive strong, tow a boat, buy stuff from Home Depot, take my son to school and have him drive the car later, safety also my major worry so I got the car for $4,600 from a local dealer with 145,000 miles on it. I was lucky after find out that the first owner already took care of the car in the best shape with everything check. I took it to my local mechanic and after 10 min, he told me just put on gas, change oil from time to time and i'm all set to go for a long time. The car tow my Boston Whaler 2000 lbs like nothing behind, unbelievable. The mileage is about 15 mpg but I don't drive it often so I'm OK. I don't put on a premium high octane so it drive OK but save some $$$. The CD is no longer work but everything work fine, the leather after 14 years are still OK, much better than my 1998 Nissan Maxima. I feel very safe when driving this car. Overall handling is very nice except the gas millage the big draw back, but you pay for the power. I will keep this car for a long time because I don't see the need for another SUV.
Best suv hands down
We have owned three pathfinders over the years. we currently have two! I love my 2001 LE its the best SUV for the money! it has 200K and runs top notch! the 2001+ have the bigger 3.5 engine and you can tell a differences. Only thing iv had to replace other than normal maintenance was the MAF sensor. Hint (replace with Maxima its cheaper)
I made the right choice
Having never owned A SUV, I did a lot of research. 240 HP, no longer an industry leader but plenty of power. 6 disk in dash Bose with stearing wheel controls!!!! WOW. I keep hearing about how cramped the backsteat is and..OK a little smaller than most but unless you are over 6'5" 250 lb it is fine. 1 touch up and down windows and sun roof:) You can even roll down the windows with the keyless entry:) This car makes me happy.
Impressive
Bought this car as a used one owner always garaged car with 187,000 miles. The condition of the Pathy verifies the care and maintain both this vehicle. Interior including leather like new. Paint perfect with the exception of a minor parking lot ding. V-6 has the power and performance of a V-8, which probably explains gas milage not up to par with others in its class. Beefy and robust suspension and driveline, but rides like a car. No rattles or squeaks, tight as a drum.
