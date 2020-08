Used 2000 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

It's in very good condition despite its lack of check ups when my dad drove it for years (he was always busy) and it's a very solidly built car compared to our other cars. I usually just drive to school, work, and the store with no problems whatsoever. Handles very well, and blessed with the AWD during the winters. Although rusting a bit on the front of the body by the bumpers, those are just external things not so important to me. The gas mileage isn't great, but it's gotten me from point A to B successfully and safely every time, and I'm so glad we've kept it for me to drive. Currently at 140,000 miles, most likely more, and going strong. This thing can run for YEARS!

Read more