What is the Sentra?

Sensible, spacious and fuel-efficient are three of the best descriptors we can think of for the current Nissan Sentra. Despite its compact footprint, the Sentra offers passenger room and cargo capacity on par with some larger, midsize sedans. And with strong fuel economy ratings and a host of standard and available advanced driver aids, the Sentra continues to make a good case for itself, even with rivals like the Honda Civic and Mazda 3.

The Sentra had a full redesign only three years ago, so it's unlikely Nissan is going to make any major adjustments to its formula for 2023. Not that we wouldn't like to see some changes. For starters, the Sentra could use a bit more power. Even if it comes at the small expense of some fuel economy, the Sentra is just plain slow when compared to its competition. And, moving inside, we'd really like to see Nissan's newest infotainment system integrated into the Sentra's dashboard. These two changes alone would likely vault the Sentra up multiple positions in our small sedan rankings.

For those of you too lazy to click the link, those rankings are currently dominated by the Honda Civic, with the Kia Forte and Hyundai Elantra close behind. Honda has once again executed a masterclass of packaging, engineering and efficiency with the current Civic, while the offerings from Kia and Hyundai boast tremendous value with huge warranties and plenty of standard features.