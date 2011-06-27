Close

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Our 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum 4X2 featured in Polished Pewter Metallic! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 producing 305hp and connected to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive can get nearly 19mpg on the open road! It comes with running boards, roof rails, alloy wheels, fog lamps, and a sunroof. Inside our LE Platinum, you'll find an AM/FM/CD/Cassette player, cruise control, climate controls, leather seating, and more! Safety in our Nissan Pathfinder includes traction control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8DR09X24W802287

Stock: W802287

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-10-2019