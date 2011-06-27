Used 2003 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$4,496
2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE184,333 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kohls Weelborg Chevrolet - New Ulm / Minnesota
Weelborg Chevrolet is proud to present this 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE. Local Trade In, No Accidents or Damage Reported, Pathfinder SE 4WD, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Glacier Pearl, Beige w/Cloth Seat Trim or Perforated Leather Seat Trim, AM/FM/Cass/CD Player, Dual front impact airbags, Remote keyless entry. 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4WD Weelborg Chevrolet...Sweet Wheels Great Deals... contact us at WWW.MYKWCHEVY.COM or 507-233-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y63W823649
Stock: 9115A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $4,193
2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE190,977 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wilson Auto Group - Flowood / Mississippi
This 2003 Nissan Pathfinder in features: RWD LOCAL TRADE!, Buy Happy!...its the Wilson Way!.Come look it over in person at Wilson Auto Group on Lakeland Drive in Rankin County near Dogwood Festival Mall. Go to our website at https://www.wilsonautogroup.com Or call us right now at (601)914-4200 Buy HAPPY...its the Wilson Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Pathfinder SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09X53W702702
Stock: K719553AC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $6,488
2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE111,784 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autoquest Express - Saint Petersburg / Florida
2 owner Bronze Metallic 2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4x4! Excellent condition super clean odor free smoke free fully loaded with all power options (2) factory keyless remotes extra keys owners manual tinted power windows locks mirrors tilt cruise BOSE AM FM CD Audio and ice cold A/C! Factory alloy wheels with recent new tires factory runing boards factory fog lights roof rack and a 4x4 that has had much use! It's all here on this rare Pathfinder SE 4x4! 50 State EmissionsABS BrakesAir ConditioningAutomatic HeadlightsAutomatic TransmissionAuxiliary Pwr OutletBucket SeatsChild Safety LocksClimate ControlCloth SeatsCruise ControlDVD RemotesDriver Air BagEngine ImmobilizerFront Reading LampsFront Tow HooksHeated MirrorsIntermittent WipersKeyless EntryLeather Steering WheelLuggage RackOwner's ManualPass-Through Rear SeatPower LocksPower MirrorsPower SteeringPower WindowsRear DefrosterRunning Boards / Side StepsSecurity SystemSteering Wheel Audio ControlTilt Steering WheelTinted WindowsOwners manualWheels - Alloy Runs and drives excellent. Clean Carfax clean title no rust no accidents. odor free smoke free. Mechanical inspection invited. Only 6488.00!Call to schedule a test drive. 727 510 63455242 66th. St. N. St.Pete Florida 337092019 CarGurus TOP RATED DEALER!BETTER CARS AT LOWER PRICES EVERY DAY!A+ RATING AT THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU! Visit Autoquest Express LLC online at autoquestexpress.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 727-510-6345 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y82W745390
Stock: J1145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,000
2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum159,381 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks - Grand Forks / North Dakota
LE Platinum trim, SPIRITED BRONZE exterior and Beige interior. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Running Boards. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Nissan LE Platinum with SPIRITED BRONZE exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 6000 RPM*. VISIT US TODAY: In the market for a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM? Then come to Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Grand Forks! Our experienced sales staff prides itself on not only offering a paramount selection of new and used cars, but a distinctive, personalized approach to service to match. And whether you're coming in from Fargo, Devils Lake or Thief River Falls MN, our new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM dealership and service center is just a quick drive away. Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y94W902069
Stock: 4W902069DA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- $5,200
2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE151,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Motors - Roanoke / Virginia
Visit Prestige Motors online at myprestigemotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-293-1252 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y24W904598
Stock: t2192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,990
2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum193,384 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania
2004 Nissan Pathfinder 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC RWD GrayMechanics Special - SOLD AS IS due to age and miles... vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop... We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. Come find out why Kelly was voted the best place to buy an used car in the Lehigh Valley... ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09X14W804693
Stock: NP5090A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $3,195
2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum74,190 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Our 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum 4X2 featured in Polished Pewter Metallic! Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 producing 305hp and connected to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive can get nearly 19mpg on the open road! It comes with running boards, roof rails, alloy wheels, fog lamps, and a sunroof. Inside our LE Platinum, you'll find an AM/FM/CD/Cassette player, cruise control, climate controls, leather seating, and more! Safety in our Nissan Pathfinder includes traction control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09X24W802287
Stock: W802287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2019
- $4,990
2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum150,774 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
Our Accident Free 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum 4X4 in Platinum Pearl Metallic is a great mid-sized SUV. Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that provides 305hp while connected to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission for solid shifts. Our Rear Wheel Drive Pathfinder offers up to 19mpg on the open road. Use the running boards and take your place behind the wheel. Our LE Platinum comes with a long list of comfort features. You will be pampered by the heated leather seats with power memory, a large sunroof, and a great Bose audio system. Our Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum has plenty of room for your family and all your gear, and offers a long list of safety features, so load everyone up and hit the open highway. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our professional and well-trained staff is ready to assist you with your automotive needs. Call us at 877-246-0606 or stop by the dealership at 3515 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI to set up a test drive! We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y74W919680
Stock: K00975A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $6,995
2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE140,374 milesDelivery available*
Bill Walsh Buick Chevrolet GMC - Ottawa / Illinois
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. Recent Arrival! 2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE Polished Pewter Metallic *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, *2 KEYS, *ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX HISTORY, *ONE OWNER, *4X4 / ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, *16-INCH ALLOY WHEELS, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER STEERING, *AM/FM CASSETTE/CD PLAYER, 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09Y94W918367
Stock: H40269-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $6,995Good Deal | $617 below market
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE86,200 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Previous rental vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR18W25C717817
Stock: 717817AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,995Fair Deal | $420 below market
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE132,250 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Autos Direct of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
2005 NISSAN PATHFINDER SE 4X4 ** WELL KEPT AND DRIVING STRONG, NEW INSPECTED, A/C FrontAlloy WheelsCD PlayerAnti-Lock BrakesDriver Air BagEntertainment SystemPower MirrorsPower SeatsPower SteeringPower WindowsPremium Sound SystemSide Air BagSunroof/MoonroofTilt WheelCD ChangerTraction ControlMP3 Player3rd Row SeatKeyless EntryPassenger Air BagPower Door LocksCruise ControlAM/FM StereoA/C RearHeat/ACMulti-Zone A/CSteering Wheel Audio ControlsCALL 540-300-4540 ** HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVAL** CARFAX CERTIFIED, WARRANTED and VA inspected Vehicles, Got any credit issues? We got banks looking to finance YOU. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540 We have the vehicle that fits your needs and will help you establish your credit at the same time...come and check us out and you will see why Autos Direct FINANCING CENTER is rated V.A. # 1 SUBPRIME DEALER. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540Special internet pricing is based on one time payment by customer such as cash, check, or certified funds. Finance charges may vary. Prices exclude sales tax, registration, title, financing charges and $499 processing fee.Apply online at WWW.AUTOSDIRECTVA.COM and find out why we are the HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVALor call 540-300-4540. AutosDirectVA.com 540-300-4540
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR18WX5C788389
Stock: D36091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $6,995
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE171,509 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waxahachie Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Waxahachie / Texas
2 YEARS OIL CHANGES INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE PURCHASED When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Nissan Pathfinder offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan Pathfinder SE is sure to sell fast. Our Pricing is for Retail Customers only. No wholesalers are approved for this sale. Vehicle pricing does not include dealer added equipment or addendum.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR18U55C789691
Stock: VPD3046A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $5,995
2005 Nissan Pathfinder XE179,240 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gibson Truck World - Sanford / Florida
WWW.GIBSONTRUCKWORLD.COM Backup camera, towing package, keyless entry with alarm, tilt steering, cruise control, steering wheel controls. 2005 Nissan Pathfinder SEVehicle is sold AS-IS, due to age of vehicle.Repair Description: Total Invested =$332.5810 Mile Road Test, 135 Point Inspection, Replaced Battery Hold, Replaced Belt Tensioner, Battery Condition Test : Good, Alternator Condition Test : Good Labor time quoted by All Data Universal ShopKey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Pathfinder XE with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR18U05C775357
Stock: 42519B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- $5,995
2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE192,472 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pete's Car Smart Kia - Amarillo / Texas
Silver 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 DOHC THIS VEHICLE HAS THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 8076 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Pathfinder SE with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8DR09X11W563780
Stock: K8057B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- $5,950
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE Off Road191,170 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jeff Benson Car Co. - Wayne / Michigan
Used
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE Off Road with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR18W95C719094
Stock: D8635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,359
2005 Nissan Pathfinder LE177,793 milesDelivery available*
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
This mid-size suv has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This unit features a high end BOSE stereo system. It has a premium sound system installed. The steering wheel audio controls on this vehicle keep the volume and station within easy reach. The leather seats are soft and supportive on this Nissan Pathfinder. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. A moon roof lets more light into this Nissan Pathfinder and makes the interior feel more spacious. This mid-size suv features a HomeLink System. This mid-size suv has a 4.0 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Expand the cargo capabilities of this unit by using the installed roof rack. This vehicle shines with a refined green finish. This mid-size suv is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. The gas and brake pedals adjust allowing you to fine-tune them for personal fit and comfort. The Nissan Pathfinder has four wheel drive capabilities.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Pathfinder LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR18W75C732703
Stock: EK5032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $7,995
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE142,679 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR18UX5C724691
Stock: C724691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- $7,999
2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE110,336 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bryston Auto - Boise / Idaho
2005 Nissan Pathfinder is perfect! It seats 7 people comfortably with third row seating; has power everything including windows, locks, steering and sun/moon roof. It is clean inside and out, clean Title and CarFax. It is 4WD and it's ready to go to a great home. Schedule an appointment today to take it for a test drive. You won't be disappointed. CALL or TEXT: 208-494-8565 WALK IN: 2420 Fairview Ave Boise ID 83702 APPLY: www.BrystonAuto.comDisclaimer: Please call for official price listing. All sales are final at point of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR18W05C752212
Stock: 10906
Certified Pre-Owned: No