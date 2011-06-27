I am 17, and my red '92 pathfinder is a hand-me-down from my stepdad. It's a 5 speed, and it never breaks. Ever. 280K and counting! It's fun to drive, and I have the OEM metal bumper guard on the front and the swinging metal gate with a spare on the back. My friends and I feel more safe and comfortable in this car than any of my friends feel in their own! The car has personality, and that's hard to find these days. If I shift low and coast in neutral often (I live in a hilly place) I can get between 18-23 mpg. I love that the car is high enough off the ground to keep me safer than, say, a sedan, but not high enough for me to feel disconnected from the road. It's also pretty easy to park.

