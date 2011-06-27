  1. Home
1992 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Safari Green paint is a new exterior color choice for this aging veteran of the sport-ute wars. No other changes are made.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Nissan Pathfinder.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Teenager's first car, still lovin it.
davidjayess,08/17/2012
I am 17, and my red '92 pathfinder is a hand-me-down from my stepdad. It's a 5 speed, and it never breaks. Ever. 280K and counting! It's fun to drive, and I have the OEM metal bumper guard on the front and the swinging metal gate with a spare on the back. My friends and I feel more safe and comfortable in this car than any of my friends feel in their own! The car has personality, and that's hard to find these days. If I shift low and coast in neutral often (I live in a hilly place) I can get between 18-23 mpg. I love that the car is high enough off the ground to keep me safer than, say, a sedan, but not high enough for me to feel disconnected from the road. It's also pretty easy to park.
Reliability Plus
jis,08/26/2002
This is probably the best and most reliable car I have ever owned. No Maintenance problems, never had a tune up and never failed to start in all weather and even sitting at the airport for 15 days or so. Just change the oil religiously every 3000 miles, one set of tires and brakes and xmission oil at 30,000 miles. One thing--they put the cup holders in a clumsy place on the console, other than that - just great!
fuel sending unit
rring,08/19/2008
Great truck, absolutely everything works! This V6 has a pump & sending unit in the tank, access panel on top. Ours was reading only in the middle. We cleaned the varestat with carb cleaner and scotchbright as well as the wiper. It works good as new, the tank is 20 gallons not 15 as listed in many manuals. We also installed a bull bar as the front end is weak.
Best Vehicle I've Ever Owned
skresan,09/08/2010
This truck has 230,000 miles on it and it going to my daughter. After all these miles the only thing it needs is a little suspension repair (ball joints and springs are worn). In still runs great. Always started up every time for 14 years of what I would say was very rough driving. It is a 2WD, but has the heart of a 4WD. This truck went almost everywhere in mountain and desert. I am going to miss my red SUV.
See all 16 reviews of the 1992 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1992 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1992 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 1992 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 1992 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include XE 4dr SUV, SE 4dr SUV 4WD, and XE 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Nissan Pathfinder?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Nissan Pathfinders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Nissan Pathfinder for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Nissan Pathfinder.

Can't find a used 1992 Nissan Pathfinders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,813.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,154.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,748.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,904.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Nissan Pathfinder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

