2018 Nissan Pathfinder Review
- V6 engine delivers strong acceleration with decent fuel economy
- Third-row seat is easy to access
- Offers robust towing capacity
- Automatic emergency braking is standard on every trim level
- Cargo capacity and small-item storage is below average
- Third-row space is less roomy than in some rivals
- Top trim's ride quality may be too firm for some drivers
Which Pathfinder does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Versatile, roomy and even somewhat rugged, the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder checks several boxes for shoppers looking for a three-row crossover SUV. It's got a classy, upscale interior and a V6 engine with plenty of power for towing. The Pathfinder strikes an excellent balance of quality and utility.
After some substantial upgrades in 2017 — among them, new engine technology for more power, fortified suspension and steering, and increased towing capacity — the Pathfinder carries into 2018 with only a few changes. One of them is noteworthy, however: The automatic emergency braking safety feature, previously available only on upper trims, joins the base model's standard equipment.
There's also a new Rear Door Alert, intended to remind the driver of people, pets or objects that might still be present when the driver exits the car. It works by registering whether the door was opened before a trip but not reopened at the end of that trip or ignition cycle. It's a nifty feature that proves its worth with just one use, and it comes standard on all Pathfinders.
The Pathfinder also offers one of the sharpest infotainment interfaces around. The 8-inch touchscreen looks great and is supplemented by an intuitive dial-and-button controller (although its vertical location on the center stack makes less sense than down on the center console near the shifter as with many rival systems). On the downside, the Pathfinder offers relatively compact cargo capacity and utility compared to others.
None of this detracts from the Pathfinder overall, though. It elevates the humble family SUV to something slightly less than luxury, but more upscale than utilitarian. It's a happy middle ground, backed up by some real capability, that makes it worth a look for anyone considering a three-row crossover.
2018 Nissan Pathfinder models
The seven-passenger 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in four main trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum.
The base S comes with a range of essential features and nice surprises, starting with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (284 horsepower, 259 pound-feet of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard, but a four-wheel-drive system is optional and includes hill descent control and a special four-wheel-drive locking function for extra traction.
Highlights of the S trim's standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, a 60/40-split folding second-row seat (which also slides and reclines), Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, and a six-speaker sound system with HD and satellite radio, a CD player, dual USB media inputs and two additional charge-only USB ports for rear passengers. Automatic emergency braking also comes standard.
The SV adds helpful features including automatic headlights, foglights, rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. An optional All Weather package offers heated front seats, along with heated side mirrors and steering wheel. A navigation system, driver safety aids (including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control), Nissan telematics services and a trailer hitch receiver are available with the optional Tech package.
Moving up to the SL, our recommended trim, adds the features from the SV's All Weather and Tech packages, as well as leather upholstery, a power liftgate, a top-down 360-degree parking camera system, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated second-row seats and upgraded interior trim.
The optional SL Premium package adds 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a 13-speaker Bose audio system and a trailer hitch receiver. You can also order the SL with the Midnight Edition package, which adds blacked-out 20-inch wheels, side mirrors, roof rails and other cosmetic elements.
Finally, the Platinum bundles all the previously mentioned options with 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel and wood interior trim. A rear seat entertainment system with dual 8-inch headrest displays is optional for the Platinum only.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Safety
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front radar monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Pathfinder can apply brakes to avoid/mitigate impact.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Helps compensate for reduced side and rear visibility caused by the Pathfinder's stylish exterior. Standard on SL and Platinum.
- Around-View Monitor
- Four cameras display a 360-degree image of the car. Selectable curbside view works great for parking. Standard on SL and Platinum.
