  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Pathfinder
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2018 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons

  • V6 engine delivers strong acceleration with decent fuel economy
  • Third-row seat is easy to access
  • Offers robust towing capacity
  • Automatic emergency braking is standard on every trim level
  • Cargo capacity and small-item storage is below average
  • Third-row space is less roomy than in some rivals
  • Top trim's ride quality may be too firm for some drivers
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Pathfinder for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$17,995 - $30,832
Used Pathfinder for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Pathfinder does Edmunds recommend?

The base Pathfinder S trim comes reasonably well-equipped. But we'd recommend the SL trim for its power passenger seat, leather upholstery, heated front and second-row seats, blind-spot monitoring and a power liftgate. All are great features worth the extra investment. The extra features exclusive to the Platinum trim are nice but somewhat frivolous.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Versatile, roomy and even somewhat rugged, the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder checks several boxes for shoppers looking for a three-row crossover SUV. It's got a classy, upscale interior and a V6 engine with plenty of power for towing. The Pathfinder strikes an excellent balance of quality and utility.

After some substantial upgrades in 2017 — among them, new engine technology for more power, fortified suspension and steering, and increased towing capacity — the Pathfinder carries into 2018 with only a few changes. One of them is noteworthy, however: The automatic emergency braking safety feature, previously available only on upper trims, joins the base model's standard equipment.

There's also a new Rear Door Alert, intended to remind the driver of people, pets or objects that might still be present when the driver exits the car. It works by registering whether the door was opened before a trip but not reopened at the end of that trip or ignition cycle. It's a nifty feature that proves its worth with just one use, and it comes standard on all Pathfinders.

The Pathfinder also offers one of the sharpest infotainment interfaces around. The 8-inch touchscreen looks great and is supplemented by an intuitive dial-and-button controller (although its vertical location on the center stack makes less sense than down on the center console near the shifter as with many rival systems). On the downside, the Pathfinder offers relatively compact cargo capacity and utility compared to others.

None of this detracts from the Pathfinder overall, though. It elevates the humble family SUV to something slightly less than luxury, but more upscale than utilitarian. It's a happy middle ground, backed up by some real capability, that makes it worth a look for anyone considering a three-row crossover.

2018 Nissan Pathfinder models

The seven-passenger 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in four main trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum.

The base S comes with a range of essential features and nice surprises, starting with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (284 horsepower, 259 pound-feet of torque) paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard, but a four-wheel-drive system is optional and includes hill descent control and a special four-wheel-drive locking function for extra traction.

Highlights of the S trim's standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, a 60/40-split folding second-row seat (which also slides and reclines), Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, and a six-speaker sound system with HD and satellite radio, a CD player, dual USB media inputs and two additional charge-only USB ports for rear passengers. Automatic emergency braking also comes standard.

The SV adds helpful features including automatic headlights, foglights, rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. An optional All Weather package offers heated front seats, along with heated side mirrors and steering wheel. A navigation system, driver safety aids (including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control), Nissan telematics services and a trailer hitch receiver are available with the optional Tech package.

Moving up to the SL, our recommended trim, adds the features from the SV's All Weather and Tech packages, as well as leather upholstery, a power liftgate, a top-down 360-degree parking camera system, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated second-row seats and upgraded interior trim.

The optional SL Premium package adds 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a 13-speaker Bose audio system and a trailer hitch receiver. You can also order the SL with the Midnight Edition package, which adds blacked-out 20-inch wheels, side mirrors, roof rails and other cosmetic elements.

Finally, the Platinum bundles all the previously mentioned options with 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel and wood interior trim. A rear seat entertainment system with dual 8-inch headrest displays is optional for the Platinum only.

Driving

The Pathfinder's suspension and steering were sharpened up for the 2017 model year, making the SUV more controlled in turns and more stable over a bit of rolling, undulating road. Ride quality suffers a bit as a result, however, especially in the Platinum trim.

Comfort

The Pathfinder is quiet, smooth and well-appointed. Comfort is one of its best assets, with impressively adjustable seats and generous second-row room. Ride comfort suffers a bit with recent suspension upgrades, but it's most obvious in the top-trim Platinum with its large 20-inch wheels.

Seat comfort

The front seats offer a wide range of adjustment, and both are heated and ventilated in Platinum trim. The generously sized second-row seats slide, recline, and split and fold in a 60/40 configuration. Third-row space is merely adequate for adults, however.

Ride comfort

The Pathfinder has a controlled ride that is only sometimes punctuated with harsh impacts from roadway seams or potholes. This is more pronounced with the 20-inch wheels standard on Platinum models or optional on SL trims. We recommend avoiding them.

Noise & vibration

The Pathfinder is an exceptionally quiet SUV, whether accelerating hard or cruising at steady highway speeds. Wind and road noise levels are also low.

Interior

Appealing design, user-friendly controls and tech, and materials that match, or beat, those in the competition help set the Pathfinder interior apart from the rest. Textures and touches, while not exactly luxury, look and feel suitably classy.

Ease of use

The infotainment system is intuitive and easily navigated, thanks to large, well-labeled buttons, a chunky control knob and an excellent 8-inch widescreen display. The climate control and other systems are similarly well-designed.

Getting in/getting out

Exceptionally large doors and convenient seat height make getting in and out a breeze. A clever sliding and folding second row affords good access to the third row, even with a child's car seat in place.

Roominess

You can't tell from the outside, but there's a surprising amount of room inside the Pathfinder. The rather sleek SUV shape offers nearly the space of a boxy minivan. There's plenty of head- and legroom and shoulder room for first- and second-row passengers.

Visibility

With so many headrests and pillars to peer around, it's a good thing parking sensors and a rearview camera come standard. The top-down, 360-degree parking camera system on the upper trim levels is useful and worth getting.

Quality

Among other things, the Pathfinder's SL and higher trim levels come with leather upholstery, which raises the perceived quality. In a test Pathfinder, we found tight panel gaps, solid buttons and knobs, and blemish-free paint. It rates as well as some competitors and better than several others.

Utility

Despite its roominess, the Pathfinder trails some rivals for overall utility. The front center console lacks useful storage nooks and spaces found in other crossovers, and overall cargo capacity is only average. But the Pathfinder does boast one of the higher tow ratings (6,000 pounds) in its class.

Technology

The Pathfinder's 8-inch touchscreen ranks high among rivals, backed with crisp graphics and fast response times. A good amount of useful tech (parking sensors, optional navigation) starts at the SV trim level. Automatic emergency braking is a welcome standard feature at the base level.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder.

5(50%)
4(14%)
3(14%)
2(15%)
1(7%)
3.9
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Diamond in the rough
C B,10/26/2018
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
After spending over a year researching midsize/crossover suvs my husband and I believed we had narrowed it down to one vehicle and went out for some test drives. We decided while out to try some of the other makes and models in the area just to get a feel for the differences read about in the various rating and review sites such as this one. When we pulled into the Nissan lot I realized I knew very little about the Pathfinder, having not made it in the top reviewed crossovers over the past couple years I must have glossed over it in all our research. Or found the reviews underwhelming. We were pleasantly surprised by the test drive, we were blown away by the ease of use of the second row, third row access is achievable without feeling like a sardine! The towing capacity of 6000 Ibs is certified towing capacity and it's an easy and affordable package to add to any model, unlike some competitors. After re-reviewing the reviews we realized that the only two reasons for the Pathfinder not being in the top listings were styling and the CVT transmission. It does take a couple drives to get used to a CVT but this vehicle has power, real power and the CVT is smooth and clearly one of the best out there. The styling is not flashy or overly rugged but it's a nice looking car inside and out. Trust me, go to a dealership and stand next to it and get inside. The plastics are smooth and feel rather luxurious in comparison to the competitors plastics. The vehicle is much larger and the front end has been given a more squared off look. Do I affectionately call it my family wagon? Yes because it's a suv that can handle weather, rough roads and still haul my two boys and my two nephews with all their car seats and booster seats included. I can actually walk into the third row to latch buckles and seat belts, step comfortably out again, roll the second row forward with car seats and boosters and get the other children in and adjusting the leg room for each row quickly. I have done this same routine in the 2017 honda pilot that my sister in law owns and it does not go smoothly. It's much roomier in each row than reviews state and so simple to adjust for leg room. We bought during their year end sale and went with the SV with the weather package and tech package for towing and got the headrails as we are more than aware that midsize suvs with 3rd row up have little space for stuff (that's when full size suvs or minivans may better suit you). We are so happy with our purchase and plan to drive this for years to come. Our boys will grow up with this car and we haven't regretted our decision once. I really believe more people should give the Pathfinder a look. It may surprise you.
Nice good looking ride!
Mad Dog,05/04/2018
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
The transmission shifts better than the Highlander. We found the Highlander shifts funny with its 6 speed transmission. We bought the SL with 20" wheels. Very good ride and handling. No reliabilty issues thus far with 8000+ miles. Havn't towed with it yet but looking forward to being able to tow up to 6000 lbs. Dont like the Cruise Control because you cant turn off the forward looking feature. Love the all around parking camera. Great value for the money.
My Second Pathfinder
s. wong,01/03/2019
SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I traded my 2013 Pathfinder at 66,000 miles for new 2018 model. Prior to purchase of my 2013 model, I test drove Pilot, Highlander, Traverse, Mazda CX-5, Cherokee and Sorrento. Pathfinder was best value for ride, room and overall performance for this class SUV. Very easy to get to 3rd row seats, with just as much room as the others (ignore experts’ comment about the room. 3rd row seats are always for small kids for this class vehicle). Was pleased with my first Pathfinder; even more pleased with second Pathfinder with added features, conveniences and safety. My 3rd vehicle with CVT; love that smooth "no-shift" transmission. One-year Update: 12,680 miles later, still feel the same.
Great vehicle for the purposes!
Daniel,06/15/2018
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Amazing responsive acceleration. This vehicle is faster stronger and cheaper than honda , ford or toyota models. Along with the superior performance you get 6000lb towing capacity. It wont be in the shop except for oil changes because you are driving all over the place in it.
See all 14 reviews of the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
284 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
284 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
284 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
284 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Pathfinder models:

Automatic Emergency Braking
Front radar monitors proximity to the vehicle ahead. In an imminent collision, the Pathfinder can apply brakes to avoid/mitigate impact.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Helps compensate for reduced side and rear visibility caused by the Pathfinder's stylish exterior. Standard on SL and Platinum.
Around-View Monitor
Four cameras display a 360-degree image of the car. Selectable curbside view works great for parking. Standard on SL and Platinum.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV is priced between $17,995 and$25,000 with odometer readings between 23013 and54674 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SL is priced between $23,195 and$28,390 with odometer readings between 4910 and51545 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum is priced between $27,996 and$30,832 with odometer readings between 11657 and50676 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder S is priced between $19,400 and$22,800 with odometer readings between 17311 and61014 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Nissan Pathfinders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Nissan Pathfinder for sale near. There are currently 31 used and CPO 2018 Pathfinders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,995 and mileage as low as 4910 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder.

Can't find a used 2018 Nissan Pathfinders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,887.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,425.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,246.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,770.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Pathfinder lease specials

Related Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles