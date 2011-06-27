  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(41)
2015 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Premium interior design with high-quality materials
  • easy third-row access
  • good fuel economy
  • user-friendly electronics interface.
  • Modest cargo capacity
  • less third-row space than some rivals
  • limited Bluetooth availability
  • busy ride with Platinum's 20-inch wheels.
Nissan Pathfinder for Sale
List Price Range
$11,977 - $18,439
Used Pathfinder for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its stylish cabin and respectable fuel economy ratings, the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder is a solid choice for a seven-passenger crossover SUV. But you might find some competitors more appealing overall.

Vehicle overview

If you're looking to transport up to seven passengers in reasonable comfort, the three-row 2015 Nissan Pathfinder just might be the right vehicle for you. While the Pathfinder used to be a true SUV that rode on a truck platform, its most recent redesign ushered in a carlike crossover SUV design. It rides smoothly in most forms, and its revised continuously variable transmission (CVT) now performs simulated shifts that mimic a regular automatic. Shoppers who need extra space but aren't quite ready for a minivan may see the Pathfinder as an intriguing compromise.

The interior is otherwise quite nice, though, with good materials quality and enticing features. We just wish you didn't have to pay extra for Bluetooth -- it's absent altogether from the S trim and provided only for phone calls on the SV, with audio streaming reserved for the SL (optional) and Platinum (standard). Cargo space is another shortcoming, as the Pathfinder is among the least capacious crossovers in this class.

There are a number of Pathfinder alternatives these days that may be a bit more appealing. The 2015 Toyota Highlander is a well-rounded choice with a superior V6 powertrain. If you want something sportier to drive, you'll find it in the 2015 Mazda CX-9. The 2015 Dodge Durango can't match the Nissan's fuel economy, but it's got muscular styling, features galore and available V8 power. You may also want to consider the refined and roomy 2015 Chevrolet Traverse and the funky, wagon-like 2015 Ford Flex. Nonetheless, if the Edmunds.com "B" rated Pathfinder's still calling your name, it should provide fine three-row transportation with a minimum of fuss.

2015 Nissan Pathfinder models

The 2015 Nissan Pathfinder is a midsize seven-passenger crossover SUV offered in four trim levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum.

Standard equipment on the entry-level S includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack, rear privacy glass, keyless entry and ignition, tri-zone automatic climate control, a manual height-adjustable driver seat (with manual lumbar adjustment), 60/40-split-folding second-row seats (with slide and recline), a reclining 50/50-split third-row seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control and a six-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer.

The SV model adds automatic headlights, a front tow hook, rear parking sensors, remote start, an eight-way power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch color multi-information display, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system with a single-CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface.

Stepping up to the SL trim level gets you foglights, heated mirrors, a power liftgate (with position memory), leather upholstery (first and second rows), heated front and second-row seats, driver memory settings, a four-way power passenger seat, a blind-spot warning system and rear cross-traffic alert. Opting for the SL Tech package adds a larger 8-inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree parking camera, a 120-volt household-style power outlet, towing preparation (also available separately on SL and SV), a navigation system with voice controls and a 13-speaker Bose audio system with Bluetooth audio connectivity. The SL Premium package is essentially the SL Tech package plus a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

The top-of-the-line Platinum model starts with the above features and further adds 20-inch alloy wheels, a power-adjustable heated steering wheel and ventilated front seats. Offered exclusively on the Platinum is a Family Entertainment package that adds a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with dual displays.

Depending on when your Pathfinder was built, standard equipment may vary slightly. Early Pathfinders (built before January 2015) in the base S trim do not include the standard roof rack; instead it is standard on the SV. Early SV models (pre-January 2015) also get foglights, heated exterior mirrors and painted roof rails. For Pathfinders built after January of 2015, those items are optional on the SV and standard on the SL. Finally, SVs built after January of 2015 get remote start as standard, which was previously standard on the SL.

2015 Highlights

A blind-spot warning system and rear cross-traffic alert have been added to the SL and Platinum trims, and AWD models are outfitted with hill-descent control. Also, the continuously variable transmission receives new programming that simulates conventional shifts, the 360-degree parking camera is now available on the SL, and standard equipment has been slightly reshuffled.

Performance & mpg

Every 2015 Nissan Pathfinder is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that puts out 260 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. It uses a CVT and can be paired with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (which Nissan calls four-wheel drive). The AWD system includes hill-descent control and a switch that allows the driver to lock power distribution in a 50/50 front-to-rear ratio, which is useful on dirt roads and in the snow.

In prior Edmunds performance testing, an AWD Pathfinder went from zero to 60 mph in 8.0 seconds, which is average for the segment. The EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway) with front-wheel drive and 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway) with all-wheel drive. In Platinum trim, the Pathfinder is rated at 21 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway). Properly equipped, any Pathfinder can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags that cover all three rows of seats. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are standard on all Pathfinders except the base S, which can't get these items even as an option. The SL and Platinum come with a blind-spot warning system and rear cross-traffic alert, while the Platinum comes with a more deluxe surround-view camera system that is optional on the SL.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Nissan Pathfinder AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, an average result for this segment.

In government crash tests, the Pathfinder received the top five-star rating overall, with four stars for total frontal-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Pathfinder the highest score of "Good" in the small-overlap frontal-offset, moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Pathfinder also received a "Good" rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

As a suburban runabout, the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder gets the job done. The 3.5-liter V6 and CVT are responsive enough in most situations, and the gearless CVT's simulated upshifts take some of the monotonous droning out of maximum acceleration. It's still an unconventional experience, however, so we recommend a thorough test-drive to make sure you've got a feel for how the transmission operates.

On pavement, the Pathfinder's suspension does a good job soaking up bumps and road irregularities to create a smooth, stable ride. However, if you choose a Platinum model, which has 20-inch wheels, the ride is noticeably stiffer. Although the steering is light and precise, handling is not a strong suit for the Pathfinder, and it feels large from behind the wheel. Consumers looking for sportier handling will find it in the Mazda CX-9, for example, although we suspect most Pathfinder buyers won't view this as a significant weakness.

Interior

A big part of the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder's appeal is its attractive cabin. High-quality materials give it a decidedly premium look, especially in the top Platinum trim level. The gauges and controls are easy to find and operate. We're especially fond of the touchscreen electronics interface -- there's nothing particularly flashy about it, but it's very user-friendly and offers helpful redundant controls adjacent to the screen.

Both front- and second-row occupants will find their seats comfortable and supportive. The second-row seats can slide fore and aft and recline for greater comfort, and they'll slide forward even with a child's car seat in place, eliminating the need to uninstall the car seat in order to get people into the third row. When unoccupied, those seats also slide farther forward than those of most competitors. Unfortunately, once back there, third-row leg- and headroom trails that of competitors like the Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Explorer and Honda Pilot. Only children or small adults are likely to be comfortable.

The 2015 Pathfinder also has just 16 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row, but with the second- and third-row seats folded flat, it offers a useful but comparatively modest 79.6 cubic feet. Most competitors offer more maximum space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the car, terrible Fucillo dealer experience
Chris,10/15/2015
SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Owned the car since May 2015. Took a little while for the highway mileage to get up to the 27 range. When I tow my 16' Jayco trailer, I only get 13MPG on the highway. It would be nice if the front passenger seat was more adjustable. The kids love the entertainment system, but it's a little confusing that the DVD has to go in the driver headrest player if everyone is going to view it. The overhead camera view and blindspot monitors are wonderful. I really like the car, but the Fucillo Dealership was so bad it spoiled the experience. They are [non-permissible content removed]. They made several "clerical" errors on the paperwork (in their favor). The salesman agreed to one price than outright lied when the paperwork came out. I would never go back to Fucillo Nissan even for service.
Love our 2015 SV.
JP350Z,10/06/2015
SV w/Prod. End 1/31 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
First let me say that I am a real car guy that races sports cars and karts on the weekend so I know cars. Don't let the bad reviews scare you, we are 6 months and 7000 miles onto our 2015 and are very happy with our choice. I believe any issues with the CVT have been sorted in the first 2 model years. Just a few weeks after buying it we took it on a 2000 mile road trip with 2 small kids and it was flawless. I would drive it again that far in a moments notice. I made 26 mpg with it in 2wd mode with the cruise set to 78mph. Best highway road trip vehicle ever. Our previous car was a 2011 Forester that we never "loved" even though that is Subaru slogan. This car my wife loves. Car seats fit well and still allow 3rd row access. Jogging stroller fits even with 3rd row upright. My only complaint is the SV model Bluetooth will not allow you to stream audio only talk by phone. Also Nissan does not play well with my Samsung Galaxy. For streaming audio you must buy the SL and Tech package. I think that's crazy. Also heated seats are a must for us so we added dealer installed aftermarket heated cloth seats for $500 and didn't have to pay for all the extra SL items we really didn't want. Got 0% financing and a 2 year maintenance package included as well.
Love my Pathfinder
Carol,03/01/2016
SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
This is the second Pathfinder I have owned and I loved the first one and kept it for 10 years. I expect to keep this one that long as well. The Pathfinder is well made and has high quality finishes, it handles well, gets reasonable gas mileage and is overall a beautiful vehicle. I have no complaints with the vehicle.
Best Vehicle I have ever bought Quiet smooth SUV
allen kinchen,04/19/2016
S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I have now had this SUV for 51,000 miles ... It still is the best vehicle that I have ever owned .. Again the Korean tires , the Khomo Solus brand are super quiet and smooth. The only negative is my wife is a small person ,, so I have had to modify the pedals for her to drive it safely ... Almost all of these SUV's are made for larger people . So the only machine on the road that fits her body is the Subaru Forester . But I still have one year to pay on the Pathfinder ,, when it is paid for, I may consider a Subaru Forester . I have now had this car for going on almost 3 years come January 2019 . I have about 35,000 on the Nissan 2015 Pathfinder ,, it is just a base model Pathfinder , it does not have 4 wheel drive .. I never go off the road unless I have to . The base price is about 30,000 naturally with Taxes , and a few small add on items it was 33,000 . I replaced the Continental tires with the Kuhmo Solus , Korean Tires . Excellent Tires , with a 75,000 mile range . The tires are extremely smooth and quiet … I am 70 years old now and I love quiet and smooth machines . These tires greatly improve the performance of the Machine . This Pathfinder rides and feels like a much more expensive machine . I have had Honda CRV's and still do , and Buicks, and Toyota's , .. Nissan Pathfinder blows all of them away and this is just the base model . I installed my own upgrades which I am more happy with compared to spending way to much money for the dealer installed items . The car is white with sand/Tan interior . Gas mileage is excellent for a Machine that can pull 5,0000 pounds and weighs 4300 pounds . It is solid and quiet . For me it is the best machine I have ever owned . I have paid more money for other machines only to be grossly disappointed . Having zero interest really helped also with the purchase . I live in The City suburbs of Houston Texas , I also own a Honda CRV , which is OK, but is no comparison to the Nissan Pathfinder . The Honda CRV is mostly for my Wife of 48 years . We have only taken the Pathfinder on 2 vacations, into the mountains, of Colorado , and it performed great . There is a lot of Hill country in Central Texas and I am a Volunteer Mentor Tutor for the Petrochemical Industry and travel all over Texas doing presentations about various Technologies . It is great to have a fine quiet comfortable machine to ride in . It feels like much more power due to the very heavy duty CVT Transmission . I get about 30 MPG on the Highway if I drive the car reasonably . It will be paid for in about 2 years , and I Plan to buy a second Pathfinder .. It is much more Safer to drive than my Honda CRV and much more quiet . I pull only light loads, nothing real heavy ,, I Installed a better than Factory Top Luggage Rack system which is fantastic . I have a 500 pound rear Trailer hitch Wheeless rack for Luggage that inserts into the standard Trailer hitch and it works great for Extra Luggage . The Pathfinder only seats 7 People, but does it very comfortably . This by far is the best Machine I have ever owned and far Beats my 40,000 Dollar Buick I used to own .. For the 33,000 paid price , I will buy another one .. I am a Retired Engineering Technician, with multiple Skills and Technology Back Grounds .. Naturally there were a couple tiny bugs in the machine at first , but I got them solved and there is zero issues . The biggest quality feature is being quiet and Smooth . it puts you to sleep almost . But the Korean Tires makes a big difference .
See all 41 reviews of the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include SL 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl CVT), SV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT), S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT), and SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 1/15 (3.5L 6cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder S is priced between $11,977 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 42534 and95007 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SV is priced between $14,990 and$17,500 with odometer readings between 43694 and90313 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL is priced between $15,988 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 59120 and94370 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum is priced between $18,439 and$18,439 with odometer readings between 90214 and90214 miles.

Which used 2015 Nissan Pathfinders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Nissan Pathfinder for sale near. There are currently 21 used and CPO 2015 Pathfinders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,977 and mileage as low as 42534 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder?

