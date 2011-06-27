I have now had this SUV for 51,000 miles ... It still is the best vehicle that I have ever owned .. Again the Korean tires , the Khomo Solus brand are super quiet and smooth. The only negative is my wife is a small person ,, so I have had to modify the pedals for her to drive it safely ... Almost all of these SUV's are made for larger people . So the only machine on the road that fits her body is the Subaru Forester . But I still have one year to pay on the Pathfinder ,, when it is paid for, I may consider a Subaru Forester . I have now had this car for going on almost 3 years come January 2019 . I have about 35,000 on the Nissan 2015 Pathfinder ,, it is just a base model Pathfinder , it does not have 4 wheel drive .. I never go off the road unless I have to . The base price is about 30,000 naturally with Taxes , and a few small add on items it was 33,000 . I replaced the Continental tires with the Kuhmo Solus , Korean Tires . Excellent Tires , with a 75,000 mile range . The tires are extremely smooth and quiet … I am 70 years old now and I love quiet and smooth machines . These tires greatly improve the performance of the Machine . This Pathfinder rides and feels like a much more expensive machine . I have had Honda CRV's and still do , and Buicks, and Toyota's , .. Nissan Pathfinder blows all of them away and this is just the base model . I installed my own upgrades which I am more happy with compared to spending way to much money for the dealer installed items . The car is white with sand/Tan interior . Gas mileage is excellent for a Machine that can pull 5,0000 pounds and weighs 4300 pounds . It is solid and quiet . For me it is the best machine I have ever owned . I have paid more money for other machines only to be grossly disappointed . Having zero interest really helped also with the purchase . I live in The City suburbs of Houston Texas , I also own a Honda CRV , which is OK, but is no comparison to the Nissan Pathfinder . The Honda CRV is mostly for my Wife of 48 years . We have only taken the Pathfinder on 2 vacations, into the mountains, of Colorado , and it performed great . There is a lot of Hill country in Central Texas and I am a Volunteer Mentor Tutor for the Petrochemical Industry and travel all over Texas doing presentations about various Technologies . It is great to have a fine quiet comfortable machine to ride in . It feels like much more power due to the very heavy duty CVT Transmission . I get about 30 MPG on the Highway if I drive the car reasonably . It will be paid for in about 2 years , and I Plan to buy a second Pathfinder .. It is much more Safer to drive than my Honda CRV and much more quiet . I pull only light loads, nothing real heavy ,, I Installed a better than Factory Top Luggage Rack system which is fantastic . I have a 500 pound rear Trailer hitch Wheeless rack for Luggage that inserts into the standard Trailer hitch and it works great for Extra Luggage . The Pathfinder only seats 7 People, but does it very comfortably . This by far is the best Machine I have ever owned and far Beats my 40,000 Dollar Buick I used to own .. For the 33,000 paid price , I will buy another one .. I am a Retired Engineering Technician, with multiple Skills and Technology Back Grounds .. Naturally there were a couple tiny bugs in the machine at first , but I got them solved and there is zero issues . The biggest quality feature is being quiet and Smooth . it puts you to sleep almost . But the Korean Tires makes a big difference .

