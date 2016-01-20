Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia

#3rd Row Seat #Back-Up Camera #Bluetooth Connection #Climate Control #Multi-Zone A/C #Power Driver Seat #Privacy Glass #Rear A/C #Rear Parking Aid #Satellite Radio #Tire Pressure MonitorGuaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this SUV on top of that an optional extended warranty is available.The Original Owner has cared for this Nissan since it was new and this SUV was driven 12742 miles/year which is less than the industry average.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride on top of that this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive plus unbelievable fuel mileage at 20 MPG around town and 26 MPG on the highway.Take everyone with thanks to the third row seating moreover the Nissan back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. Parking is much easier and safer with the factory installed parking aid sensors moreover the Keyless Start contains safeguards to ensure that your car doesn't spring to life at the wrong time. The rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months furthermore listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable.The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel in addition to you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones whats more is the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers whats more is the cruise control improves your fuel consumption.The alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance furthermore the brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot. With this tire pressure monitoring systems monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary additionally the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. The rear spoiler adds to the overall style and design not to mention the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them.The CD player is definitely a must have whats more is the traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions. The steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel. Visit Maxkar Motors online at maxkars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-370-8888 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5N1AR2MN2EC729243

Stock: 9243

Certified Pre-Owned: No

