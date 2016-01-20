Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

4,770 listings
Pathfinder Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,770 listings
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    133,815 miles

    $9,995

    $2,812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S in Red
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder S

    108,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,991

    $2,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    103,878 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,183

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    90,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $2,915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    110,226 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,997

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    76,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $11,298

    $2,222 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder S

    102,011 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    $2,493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum

    98,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,297

    $3,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder S

    78,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,495

    $2,057 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    52,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,495

    $2,670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    104,382 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    $2,251 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Red
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    70,154 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,000

    $2,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    53,736 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $2,004 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Black
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    108,330 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S in Gray
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder S

    128,287 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,495

    $1,920 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV in White
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    103,026 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,495

    $2,361 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL

    96,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,995

    $2,401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S in Silver
    used

    2014 Nissan Pathfinder S

    97,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,312

    $2,178 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,770 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder
Overall Consumer Rating
3.386 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (34%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (22%)
  • 1
    (15%)
Transmission is bad
Al,01/20/2016
Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
Do not buy this Pathfinder. Just as I got past 60,000 mile warranty the transmission went bad. Car is less than two years old. All warranty work done on time as recommended by a Nissan dealer. Looking on line it appears to be a widespread problem. 2/20/2019. Since replacement of bad transmission I have not really had any real problems. There are many things I like but lost confidence with Nissan on quality of their transmissions and handling of the problem.
Report abuse
