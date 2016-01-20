Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me
- 133,815 miles
$9,995$2,812 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2 owner vehicle with over 27 service records. Check out this well maintained 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4x4. This Pathfinder has many options including premium alloy wheels, leather seats, push-to-start, back up camera, power sunroof, dual rear entertainment, panoramic sunroof, luggage rack, power lift gate, heated steering, navigation system, heated seats, cd, am/fm radio, aux input, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MM8EC616596
Stock: 616596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 108,277 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,991$2,107 Below Market
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Orlando - Orlando / Florida
[B92] BLACK SPLASH GUARDS (SET OF 4), CAYENNE RED, CHARCOAL CLOTH SEAT TRIM, [L92] CARPETED FLOOR MAT (4-PC SET) -inc: 1st 2nd and 3rd rows, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, 3rd Row Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MN7EC642695
Stock: RAE0529A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 103,878 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,183
South Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum is proudly offered by South Houston Nissan This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Nissan Pathfinder Platinum. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Nissan Pathfinder, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. More information about the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder: The Pathfinder remains a very good value for the money. Between its seating capacity and fuel economy the Pathfinder makes a good value play. While previous Pathfinders competed with truck-like SUVs like the Toyota 4Runner, the 2014 Pathfinder aims instead to compete more closely with crossover vehicles such as the Toyota Highlander, bringing more space and refinement to the market at a slight cost to seldom used off-road capabilities. The new-for-2014 hybrid makes 26 combined mpg, impressive fuel economy for any SUV, particularly one that can haul up to 7 passengers. This model sets itself apart with competitive pricing, third row seating, 5000lb towing capacity, available hybrid drivetrain, Good fuel economy, and spacious interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MN2EC611113
Stock: C0040A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 90,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$2,915 Below Market
BMW of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
We are excited to offer this 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV This Nissan Pathfinder offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Brilliant Silver 2014 4WD Nissan Pathfinder SV. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder: The Pathfinder remains a very good value for the money. Between its seating capacity and fuel economy the Pathfinder makes a good value play. While previous Pathfinders competed with truck-like SUVs like the Toyota 4Runner, the 2014 Pathfinder aims instead to compete more closely with crossover vehicles such as the Toyota Highlander, bringing more space and refinement to the market at a slight cost to seldom used off-road capabilities. The new-for-2014 hybrid makes 26 combined mpg, impressive fuel economy for any SUV, particularly one that can haul up to 7 passengers. Strengths of this model include competitive pricing, third row seating, 5000lb towing capacity, available hybrid drivetrain, Good fuel economy, and spacious interior We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MM7EC706970
Stock: EC706970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 110,226 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,997
Bluebonnet Ford - New Braunfels / Texas
EPA 26 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Platinum trim. Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, [B93] CROSS BARS, [P02] PLATINUM PREMIUM PACKAGE, Hitch. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Trailer Hitch Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry.OPTION PACKAGESPLATINUM PREMIUM PACKAGE Tri-Zone Entertainment System, dual head restraint-mounted 7" monitors, 2 wireless rear seat headphones, wireless remote control (x1), VTR jack (x1) and rear auxiliary audio/video input jacks w/volume control, Dual Panorama Moonroof, one-touch tilt/open/close controls (front), sunshade and rear roof glass w/power sunshade, CROSS BARS. Nissan Platinum with Mocha Stone exterior and Almond interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 260 HP at 6400 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "Premium interior design with high-quality materials; ample passenger room in all three rows; good fuel economy; user-friendly electronics interface.". Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy.WHO WE AREBluebonnet has been in business since 1984. We are committed to offering our customers the very best service at the very best price. We know the cornerstone of our business is You, the customer. Bluebonnet is a 16 time President's Award winner, plus we are America's only 8 time Triple Crown Award winner for sales volume and customer satisfaction. Bluebonnet is one of the Top 100 volume Ford stores in the USA and leads South Texas in F-Series pickup sales.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MN6EC658306
Stock: UC658306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 76,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,298$2,222 Below Market
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
#3rd Row Seat #Back-Up Camera #Bluetooth Connection #Climate Control #Multi-Zone A/C #Power Driver Seat #Privacy Glass #Rear A/C #Rear Parking Aid #Satellite Radio #Tire Pressure MonitorGuaranteed CLEAN TITLE on this SUV on top of that an optional extended warranty is available.The Original Owner has cared for this Nissan since it was new and this SUV was driven 12742 miles/year which is less than the industry average.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride on top of that this smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy.You can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive plus unbelievable fuel mileage at 20 MPG around town and 26 MPG on the highway.Take everyone with thanks to the third row seating moreover the Nissan back-up camera provides you with both added convenience and improved safety. Parking is much easier and safer with the factory installed parking aid sensors moreover the Keyless Start contains safeguards to ensure that your car doesn't spring to life at the wrong time. The rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months furthermore listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable.The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel in addition to you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones whats more is the keyless entry enables you to access your vehicle with ease. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers whats more is the cruise control improves your fuel consumption.The alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance furthermore the brake assist delivers a huge safety advantage - if the system identifies an emergency it automatically initiates full braking faster than any driver can move their foot. With this tire pressure monitoring systems monitoring tire pressure with manual gauges is no longer necessary additionally the driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip. The rear spoiler adds to the overall style and design not to mention the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them.The CD player is definitely a must have whats more is the traction control system is a great safety tool against hydroplaning in snow and rain conditions. The steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel. Visit Maxkar Motors online at maxkars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-370-8888 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MN2EC729243
Stock: 9243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,011 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$2,493 Below Market
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MM4EC710927
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,297$3,102 Below Market
Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington - Huntington / New York
*Get No Payments for 90 Days This Month Only* This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum is offered exclusively at Empire Ford Lincoln Premium Installed Options include platinum premium package, cross bars, carpeted floor mat (4-pc set), rear bumper protector, black splash guards 4-piece and activation disclaimer. Well Equipped with Sunroof/Moonroof, Stability Control, Navigation System, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Tow Hooks, Trailer Hitch, Rear Spoiler and Power Lift Gate. The exterior color is Brilliant Silverwith a Charcoal interior. As a 5 Star Dealer Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington includes Complimentary 1 Year Maintenance, Complimentary Key Replacement, Complimentary Windshield Repair, Complimentary Interior/Exterior Protection, Complimentary Paintless Dent Repair, Complimentary Loaner Program, Complimentary Shuttle Service, and a Complimentary Annual 26-Point Inspection. Here are a few items you should know, price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax, title, dealer fees, tags, license & DMV. Offers can not be combined. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Internet specials: Sorry but we cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing. ***Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington where you are treated like royalty. * * * * *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MM4EC680229
Stock: U1706T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 78,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,495$2,057 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MM5EC636028
Stock: 636028A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,495$2,670 Below Market
112 Auto Plaza - Patchogue / New York
ATTENTION! ! !!GENERAL PUBLIC!!! PLEASE READ!!! INVOICE CLEARANCE SALE!!!! THESE ARE OUR COST PRICES!! Feel free to come down and check out this BEAUTY!!! And MAKE US AN OFFER'' we can't refuse. $$$$$ NO REASONABLE OFFER ABOVE OUR COST PRICE REFUSED PLEASE BRING AD TO GET INTERNET SPECIAL PRICING ''MAKE US AN OFFER'' CASH OR FINANCE!!!!***** WE HAVE NEW FINANCING OPTIONS !! This is an opportunity to repair or start your credit!! All cars are SERVICED/ PREP AND SAFETY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. Extended warranty plans available at an additional cost. TRADE-INS welcomed. Appointments are recommended due to SAME DAY DELIVERY and FAST TURN around NY PLATES available on the spot. We also provide TEMP PLATES FOR OUR OUT OF STATE CUSTOMERS.All vehicles pay applicable State Specific Taxes Tags Licenseand a Trans UCMR fee of $990.00(non – negotiable).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MMXEC612470
Stock: 35481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,382 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999$2,251 Below Market
Car N Drive - Bordentown / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MM7EC606643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,000$2,364 Below Market
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
SV 3.5L V6 CVT with Xtronic 4WD ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.South Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MM4EC687603
Stock: 68760A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 53,736 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995$2,004 Below Market
Hampton Hyundai - Fort Walton Beach / Florida
Hampton Hyundai is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL only has 53,736mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Do so much more with one vehicle. This Nissan Pathfinder gives you everything you need an automobile to be. This 2014 Nissan Pathfinder has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Nissan Pathfinder SL. This Nissan Pathfinder is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2014 Nissan Pathfinder: The Pathfinder remains a very good value for the money. Between its seating capacity and fuel economy the Pathfinder makes a good value play. While previous Pathfinders competed with truck-like SUVs like the Toyota 4Runner, the 2014 Pathfinder aims instead to compete more closely with crossover vehicles such as the Toyota Highlander, bringing more space and refinement to the market at a slight cost to seldom used off-road capabilities. The new-for-2014 hybrid makes 26 combined mpg, impressive fuel economy for any SUV, particularly one that can haul up to 7 passengers. This model sets itself apart with competitive pricing, third row seating, 5000lb towing capacity, available hybrid drivetrain, Good fuel economy, and spacious interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MN6EC627718
Stock: H21023A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 108,330 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,000
World Car Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
**3RD ROW SEATING**, **TECH PACKAGE**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **LEATHER SEATING**, **REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM**, **BOSE STEREO**, **SUBWOOFER**, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **REMOTE START SYSTEM**, **MEMORY EQUIPMENT**, **TRI ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL**, **HEATED SECOND ROW**, **HEATED FIRST ROW**, **REAR PARK ASSIST**, **POWER FRONT SEATS**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER**, **18" ALLOY WHEELS**. 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL w/ Tech Pkg, 3rd Row, Navigation & Leather FWD CVT with Xtronic 3.5L V6 20/26 City/Highway MPG SL Tech Package (Compass and Radio: Premium AM/FM/CD Audio System w/Navigation), 18" Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.577 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front & Rear Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/RDS/MP3/1CD Audio System w/6-Speakers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MN0EC654624
Stock: N654624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 128,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,495$1,920 Below Market
JM Motors - Granite City / Illinois
With features like push button start, dual climate control, anti-lock brakes, and side air bag system, this 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S is a must-have ride. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Looking to buy a safer SUV? Look no further! This one passed the crash test with 5 out of 5 stars. Your time is important and you'll be able to save it with the convenience of push button start. Surprise! Get comfy with this vehicle's third row seat. Call today and take this one out for a spin! We have a huge selection of quality pre-owned vehicles to fit any budget. We only sell vehicles that we would buy ourselves. 618-876-AUTO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MN8EC711636
Stock: 711636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,026 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,495$2,361 Below Market
Auto Expo - Manassas / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MM4EC612951
Stock: 612951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,995$2,401 Below Market
Exclusive Auto Haus - Roselle / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MM0EC615572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,312$2,178 Below Market
Sansone's Route 1 Genesis - Avenel / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR2MM0EC707247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
