  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(12)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Pathfinder
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2011 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 and V8 engines
  • generous storage room
  • strong towing ability.
  • Guzzles gas
  • cramped second- and third-row seats
  • less cargo space than large crossovers
  • drives like a truck.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Pathfinder for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$8,497 - $12,000
Used Pathfinder for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Nissan Pathfinder still has skills off-road, but its size and weight make it overkill in the concrete jungle. Buyers wanting a comfortable seven-passenger midsize SUV are better served by a large crossover.

Vehicle overview

Once a compact five-passenger hauler with nimble feet off-road, the Nissan Pathfinder finds itself in the clutches of middle-age gravity. It's now larger, heavier and sturdier than its younger self. In some respects, that's not a bad thing. Powered by a V6 or V8, perched atop the same sturdy truck chassis as the Nissan Titan and offered with rear- or four-wheel drive, the Pathfinder can still scramble over rocks and tow a decent-size trailer. But for getting you through daily life, the Pathfinder is increasingly out of touch.

On the positive side, the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder has a maximum towing capacity of 6,000-7,000 pounds, depending on the engine selected. This is more than what you'll be able to do with a typical crossover SUV. And even with its fully independent suspension, the Pathfinder still has decent off-road chops. But we suspect most Pathfinder owners will be favoring the trailer over the trail, and head for the river rather than the Rubicon.

Either way, the Pathfinder's traditional SUV design brings a number of notable drawbacks. The first is weight, which conspires to drag down gas mileage and handling ability when compared to large crossover SUVs. Additionally, that body-on-frame construction robs the cabin of passenger and cargo space; even though the Pathfinder has three rows of seating, neither the second nor the third row is roomy.

Overall, we think there are better choices. If you really need a tow vehicle, a larger SUV like the 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe would make more sense. On the opposite side of things, crossovers like the redesigned 2011 Ford Explorer, 2011 GMC Acadia and 2011 Mazda CX-9 are roomier, more nimble and more fuel-efficient. And if you really do need an SUV with a mix of towing and off-road abilities, we'd recommend the impressively redesigned 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee or the capable Toyota 4Runner. Middle age, it seems, has not been kind to Nissan's Pathfinder.

2011 Nissan Pathfinder models

The 2011 Nissan Pathfinder is a midsize seven-passenger SUV offered in five trim levels: S, SV, 25th Anniversary Silver Edition, LE V6 and LE V8.

Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, roof rails, full power accessories, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt steering wheel, an eight-way manually adjustable driver seat and a six-speaker stereo with CD player.

The SV adds 17-inch alloy wheels, running boards, foglights, automatic headlights, upgraded cloth upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, power-adjustable pedals, a leather-wrapped wheel and shifter, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air-conditioning, a color multi-information display, a rearview camera and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Silver Edition adds keyless ignition/entry, heated mirrors, body color/chrome side moldings, leather upholstery, a four-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker Bose audio system with six-CD changer and satellite radio. The Pathfinder LE V6 comes with 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, driver memory functions, a heated steering wheel and wood-grain trim. The top-line LE V8 loses the standard sunroof but gains the 5.6-liter V8 and a hard-drive-based navigation system with digital music storage.

No options are offered for the S, SV and Silver trims. The navigation system is optional on the LE V6. A rear-seat entertainment system is offered for both LE trims.

2011 Highlights

For the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder, a 25th-anniversary Silver Edition joins the lineup and options packages have been simplified.

Performance & mpg

Two engines are offered for the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder. The 4.0-liter V6, standard on all but the top trim level, makes 266 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque, while a 5.6-liter V8 that produces 310 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque powers the Pathfinder LE V8. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard on all models.

All models are rear-wheel drive, with optional part-time 4WD featuring a shift-on-the-fly transfer case operated with a dash-mounted switch available on S, SV and Silver models. LE models offer available full-time four-wheel drive.

In Edmunds performance testing, a 4WD Pathfinder went from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds. Estimated fuel economy is 15 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined with rear drive and 14/20/16 with 4WD. Properly equipped, the V6 can tow 6,000 pounds.

The LE V8 made a quick 7.0-second sprint from zero to 60 mph in our testing. But that performance comes with a fuel economy penalty of 13/18/14 mpg. Properly equipped, the V8 model can tow 7,000 pounds.

Safety

The 2011 Nissan Pathfinder comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat active head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Pathfinder LE V8 came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet, which is about the norm for truck-based SUVs.

The Nissan Pathfinder has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedure. Its 2010 rating (which isn't comparable to 2011 ratings) was four out of five stars for frontal crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

With either engine, the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder is an impressive performer, with its automatic transmission providing perfectly timed and smooth gearshifts. Steering is surprisingly responsive and sharp, especially for an SUV of this size. It almost feels sporty in traffic -- almost. Despite four-wheel independent suspension, the Pathfinder still drives more like a truck than a car-based crossover, with a rough ride on broken pavement and pronounced body roll through corners.

Interior

The 2011 Nissan Pathfinder offers an attractive and well-appointed cabin with three-row seating and a generous amount of interior storage space. Front seating is quite comfortable, but second-row passengers will feel cramped and longing for foot and shoulder room. The third row is suitable for children only, and even they'll have a hard time getting in and out due to the Pathfinder's high-mounted door handles and tall step-in height. Both the second and third rows fold flat, as does the front passenger seat, allowing 79 cubic feet of cargo space, typical for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder.

5(42%)
4(33%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.0
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Choice
missmelo,11/21/2010
This is a great suv. I have had it for less than a week and I am in love. The Edmunds review does not mention that the SV has a 6 disc cd changer as well. The 7 inch screen in the car is phenomenal. I love the fact that it has a rear view camera so that you can watch behind the vehicle on the screen as soon as you shift the gear into reverse. I bought a slate gray color. It has the metallic look and looks really good at night. You can also adjust the brake pads to go higher or lower so that is great for comfort. Especially if you are a short person like me you don;t have to worry about being right over the steering wheel to drive.
2011 Silver Edition Pathfinder
jtjnk,08/27/2011
This is my 4th Pathfinder and my husband has an '06 Pathfinder SE. I traded in my '06 Sienna xle for the '11 Silver Edition. I wanted a 7 passenger 4x4. There are a lot of crossovers out there but I wanted a true 4x4 with the capacity to drive out of my driveway without me having to shovel, snow blow or plow it. I have 5 kids and I did have a Suburban but it was too big for everyday use for me, so back to the Pathfinder I went. The Pilot and the Durango were considered - Pilot was too plain inside and out and didn't seem as capable in the snow as a Pathfinder. The Durango was my second runner up but the Pathfinder was a better buy for the $$, reliability and 4x4 capability.
2011 Pathfinder
sctrooper,12/19/2010
I was in the market for an SUV capable of hauling my recreational vehicles, carrying a few friends around, providing quality...all without breaking the bank. I wanted the Silver Edition for the features, and would not have settled for anything less. Edmunds provides an accurate review of the vehicle, which I agree with most points. The Pathfinder definitely has a "truck" feel when driving and a somewhat stiff ride. This is probably due to the fully boxed frame and the beefy suspension which helps allow the Pathfinder tow over 6000 lbs. The interior features make it feel more upscaled, which is common with Nissan. Overall, the Pathfinder is a versatile SUV, suitable for most needs.
Definitely Recommend!
nowa,08/12/2011
This is my 2nd Pathfinder. The 1st one was a 2006 and was leased. Had a Murano after that but wasn't in love with it, I missed the Pathfinder. So, here I am...with a 2011 Pathfinder Silver. It's great! I really like the improvements made to the heating/ radio controls. The inside quality is there and the styling is nice. I'm averaging about 18 MPG in the city (even though it's rated at 15 MPG). It's great on the hwy, very smooth and quit. I've read reviews by car magazines and they criticized the rough ride...I'm not sure where they were driving but I think it's fine. Remember, it's an SUV...not a Cadillac!
See all 12 reviews of the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include SV 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Silver Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A), and Silver Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE is priced between $12,000 and$12,000 with odometer readings between 93442 and93442 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV is priced between $8,827 and$8,827 with odometer readings between 147465 and147465 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition is priced between $8,497 and$8,497 with odometer readings between 157800 and157800 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Nissan Pathfinders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Nissan Pathfinder for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2011 Pathfinders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,497 and mileage as low as 93442 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder.

Can't find a used 2011 Nissan Pathfinders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,320.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,135.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,528.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,808.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Pathfinder lease specials

Related Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles