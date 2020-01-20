2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDMSRP Range: $35,300 - $43,200
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- New gasoline engine leads the class in torque
- Diesel engine feels stronger than its power and torque figures suggest
- 15-way camera makes towing an easier proposition
- Towing and payload ratings are strong no matter the options
For the past few years, the Silverado HD lagged behind the heavy-duty trucks from Ford and Ram. It wasn't as spacious and couldn't match the towing capacity of the Ford F-350 Super Duty or Ram 3500. But things have changed with the overhauled 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Thanks to a redesigned cabin with much more space than before, updated powertrains that deliver higher tow ratings across the board, and more tech to help manage whatever you decide to tow, haul or carry, the 3500HD is a far more compelling truck for 2020.
Which Silverado 3500HD does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models
As with most full-size and heavy-duty pickup trucks, there's a lot to sort through with the Silverado HD. There are four trims — Work Truck, LT, LTZ and High Country — each one adding and offering more features and equipment than the last. Additionally, there are three cab configurations — regular, double (extended) and crew cab — with the latter two offering four full doors.
Wow. The ride is smoother than any 2500/3500 I’ve ever ridden in and not far off from my 2016 suburban! I get 18-20mpg with no load at 70. Over 75 it dips to 15 mph quickly. 15mpg is my mixed driving number as well. Haven’t pulled a load yet (1500 miles so far). The 10 speed and the bed step and improved towing numbers was why I went with the Chevy. Getting in and out of the bed to hook up a gooseneck In my other 2010 dually (ram) is a pain so the bedstep is great!the interior is fine with me-does the job and is comfortable the cameras are fantastic. The camera views and radar that lets u see all around the truck is very helpful. It’s huge so parking it isn’t much fun but I bought it to pull my boat and my 48 foot gooseneck toyhauler (20k lbs). So far very happy with this truck. Classic Chevrolet In grapevine Texas is the best dealership I’ve ever bought a vehicle! Ask for Danny Folmer he’s fantastic. PS review after 6mos- the truck needs airbags because it does squat with a load! Shame it doesn’t come with them other has that I’m still very happy with the truck
Features & Specs
|Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$38,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT 2dr Regular Cab LB
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$39,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$40,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$43,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Silverado 3500HD safety features:
- Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control
- Prevents the truck from rolling backward or picking up too much speed on hills. Especially useful when towing a trailer.
- Trailer Sway Control
- Helps prevent jackknifing by applying the brakes to slow down and stabilize a trailer when sensors detect too much movement.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the truck begins drifting outside its lane.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. the competition
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty
The F-350 Super Duty is a few years older than the Silverado, but it's still a powerful and capable truck. Ford offers more powertrain variants, though you have to mix and match a lot to reach the truck's full towing potential. Chevy makes it easier to go big on towing right from the start.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. Ram 3500
The Ram offers more horsepower from its base gasoline engine than the Silverado, and its Cummins diesel engine offers an astounding 1,000 lb-ft of torque. The updated interior is a step above what you'll find in the Silverado, but you'll have to opt for the Mega Cab version if you want to match the Chevy's interior space.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
The Silverado 2500HD is basically a slightly less capable 3500HD. Cab and trim configurations are essentially the same, as are the engines. However, the 2500's max towing and payload ratings can't match the 3500HD's. The 2500HD is worth considering if you want to save some money and don't need the capability of the 3500HD.
FAQ
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD:
- Redesigned for 2020
- Significantly improved towing and payload capacities
- More space for front and rear passengers
- Kicks off the fourth Silverado 3500HD generation
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,300.
Other versions include:
- Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,100
- LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,200
- LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,400
- LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,200
- LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $42,000
- Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,300
- Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $35,300
- Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $36,500
What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Overview
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 3500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 3500HD Double Cab. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Silverado 3500HD 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Silverado 3500HD.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,565. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) is trending $2,380 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,380 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,185.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) is 5.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale near. There are currently 27 new 2020 Silverado 3500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,175 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,600 on a used or CPO 2020 Silverado 3500HD available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,884.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,618.
