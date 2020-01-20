  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ Crew Cab Pickup Exterior. Options Shown.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LTZ Crew Cab Pickup Exterior. Options Shown.
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Regular Cab Pickup in Silver Ice Metallic
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Regular Cab Pickup in Northsky Blue Metallic
+18
(1)

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
MSRP Range: $35,300 - $43,200

MSRP$38,100
Edmunds suggests you pay$39,794
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
3 for sale near you

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • New gasoline engine leads the class in torque
  • Diesel engine feels stronger than its power and torque figures suggest
  • 15-way camera makes towing an easier proposition
  • Towing and payload ratings are strong no matter the options

For the past few years, the Silverado HD lagged behind the heavy-duty trucks from Ford and Ram. It wasn't as spacious and couldn't match the towing capacity of the Ford F-350 Super Duty or Ram 3500. But things have changed with the overhauled 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Thanks to a redesigned cabin with much more space than before, updated powertrains that deliver higher tow ratings across the board, and more tech to help manage whatever you decide to tow, haul or carry, the 3500HD is a far more compelling truck for 2020.

Like most everything in this class, the Silverado HD is available in a variety of configurations and trims. There are three cab configurations, two bed lengths and two engines to choose from. Additionally, you can select four-wheel drive or dual rear wheels for even more capability. On top of all that, there are a variety of trims, from a bare-bones Work Truck to a fully loaded High Country. If it sounds a bit convoluted, that's because it is, but it also means there's a Silverado 3500HD for just about every heavy-duty need.

All of this means the heavy-duty truck segment is more competitive than ever. We will say that you might prefer the Ram if you want a truck with a more luxurious-looking cabin. The 2020 F-350 gets a lot of updates too. But no one truck has a dramatic lead over another, so your final decision could simply come down to brand loyalty or personal preference.

Which Silverado 3500HD does Edmunds recommend?

For most shoppers, we recommend the midlevel LT trim. It includes a few useful upgrades compared to the Work Truck (such as additional USB ports), but the big benefit is a much larger pool of options and packages. Going with the LT helps keep the overall cost manageable, too. The new 6.6-liter gasoline V8 is stout, but if you plan to tow or haul heavy loads, we suggest opting for the 6.6-liter diesel V8.

Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models

As with most full-size and heavy-duty pickup trucks, there's a lot to sort through with the Silverado HD. There are four trims — Work Truck, LT, LTZ and High Country — each one adding and offering more features and equipment than the last. Additionally, there are three cab configurations — regular, double (extended) and crew cab — with the latter two offering four full doors.

Four-wheel drive is optional, as is a dual rear-wheel setup to increase the max towing capacity. A new 6.6-liter gasoline V8 (401 hp, 464 lb-ft) replaces the old 6.0-liter gasoline engine, while the 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) carries over. These are available on all trims. Both engines are paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

The Work Truck model is exactly that: a no-nonsense vehicle aimed at customers looking for a heavy-duty pickup with relatively few creature comforts. Features are limited but include vinyl flooring, a 7-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. You're limited on options, and most of the trim and bumpers are black.

Stepping up to the LT adds standard equipment such as an additional USB ports, a Wi-Fi hotspot, power door locks and chrome bumpers. More importantly, the LT opens up the number of optional packages you can choose from.

The LTZ trim takes things even further, adding a number of standard features that are optional or unavailable on the Work Truck and LT models. These include LED headlights, an EZ Lift tailgate, dual-zone climate control, and variable assist steering that adjusts the setting based on speed and road conditions. Look for the optional Safety Package II package that offers features such as forward collision alert and automatic emergency braking.

The Chevrolet Silverado HD High Country is the top model in the lineup. In addition to unique styling details, the High Country's standard equipment includes a power tailgate, a Bose audio system, leather upholstery, and heated and ventilated front seats.

Save as much as $2,380 with Edmunds

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Silverado 3500HD lease offers
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD price drops
Shop used 2020 from $71,189

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, 2020 3500 dually LTZ
    R Mark hoyle ,
    LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

    Wow. The ride is smoother than any 2500/3500 I’ve ever ridden in and not far off from my 2016 suburban! I get 18-20mpg with no load at 70. Over 75 it dips to 15 mph quickly. 15mpg is my mixed driving number as well. Haven’t pulled a load yet (1500 miles so far). The 10 speed and the bed step and improved towing numbers was why I went with the Chevy. Getting in and out of the bed to hook up a gooseneck In my other 2010 dually (ram) is a pain so the bedstep is great!the interior is fine with me-does the job and is comfortable the cameras are fantastic. The camera views and radar that lets u see all around the truck is very helpful. It’s huge so parking it isn’t much fun but I bought it to pull my boat and my 48 foot gooseneck toyhauler (20k lbs). So far very happy with this truck. Classic Chevrolet In grapevine Texas is the best dealership I’ve ever bought a vehicle! Ask for Danny Folmer he’s fantastic. PS review after 6mos- the truck needs airbags because it does squat with a load! Shame it doesn’t come with them other has that I’m still very happy with the truck

    Write a review

    See all 1 reviews

    Features & Specs

    Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB features & specs
    Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
    6.6L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$38,100
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 3
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    LT 2dr Regular Cab LB features & specs
    LT 2dr Regular Cab LB
    6.6L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$39,200
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 3
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW features & specs
    LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW
    6.6L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$40,400
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 3
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW features & specs
    LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW
    6.6L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$43,200
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 3
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD features & specs
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Silverado 3500HD safety features:

    Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control
    Prevents the truck from rolling backward or picking up too much speed on hills. Especially useful when towing a trailer.
    Trailer Sway Control
    Helps prevent jackknifing by applying the brakes to slow down and stabilize a trailer when sensors detect too much movement.
    Lane Departure Warning
    Alerts the driver if the truck begins drifting outside its lane.

    Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. the competition

    Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty

    The F-350 Super Duty is a few years older than the Silverado, but it's still a powerful and capable truck. Ford offers more powertrain variants, though you have to mix and match a lot to reach the truck's full towing potential. Chevy makes it easier to go big on towing right from the start.

    Compare Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD & Ford F-350 Super Duty features

    Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. Ram 3500

    The Ram offers more horsepower from its base gasoline engine than the Silverado, and its Cummins diesel engine offers an astounding 1,000 lb-ft of torque. The updated interior is a step above what you'll find in the Silverado, but you'll have to opt for the Mega Cab version if you want to match the Chevy's interior space.

    Compare Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD & Ram 3500 features

    Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

    The Silverado 2500HD is basically a slightly less capable 3500HD. Cab and trim configurations are essentially the same, as are the engines. However, the 2500's max towing and payload ratings can't match the 3500HD's. The 2500HD is worth considering if you want to save some money and don't need the capability of the 3500HD.

    Compare Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD & Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features
    Related Silverado 3500HD Articles

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Silverado 3500HD both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD:

    • Redesigned for 2020
    • Significantly improved towing and payload capacities
    • More space for front and rear passengers
    • Kicks off the fourth Silverado 3500HD generation
    Learn more

    Is the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Silverado 3500HD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Silverado 3500HD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Silverado 3500HD is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

    The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,300.

    Other versions include:

    • Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,100
    • LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,200
    • LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,400
    • LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,200
    • LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $42,000
    • Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,300
    • Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $35,300
    • Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $36,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, the next question is, which Silverado 3500HD model is right for you? Silverado 3500HD variants include Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Silverado 3500HD models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

    2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Overview

    The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab, Silverado 3500HD Regular Cab, Silverado 3500HD Double Cab. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Silverado 3500HD 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Silverado 3500HD.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

    2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,565. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) is trending $2,380 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,380 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,185.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) is 5.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDS are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale near. There are currently 27 new 2020 Silverado 3500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,175 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,600 on a used or CPO 2020 Silverado 3500HD available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,884.

    Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,618.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Chevrolet lease specials

