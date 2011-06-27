I've had this vehicle now for 15 months and I have grown to enjoy it more and more as time passes. The latest test was a 4000 mile RT on I-80 towing a loaded 5' X 8' U-Haul trailer in February and a mountain tour in the Rockies. The car did everything well. Mileage on the road is excellent for a 4600 lb. vehicle. It cruises well and the engine is responsive at all speeds, likely because of the continuously variable transmission. The CVT took a while to get used to, it is the first one I have owned but with a strong 3.5 liter V6 engine there really are no drawbacks and the associated fuel economy is a bonus. The car tracks straight on the highway and was virtually unfazed by 40 - 60 mph cross winds even towing the trailer; very stable. And the automatic 4WD coupled is a very secure experience driving over icy patches in a stiff crosswind on the high elevation interstate in SE Wyoming. In light slick snow the traction is very secure; you can see the rear wheels kick in when cornering and not have to worry about fishtailing. Ride is good but not cushy comfortable; there is a firmness to it and you can feel the bumps. The OEM Michelin Latitude tires soften impacts however and they have great traction in wet and snowy conditions. In the mountains I was extremely pleased with the suspension, handling, and steering; no body roll and a firm grip on the road. The CVT was also very satisfying descending steep grades; all you have to do is push a button on the shifter to take it out of overdrive and let the engine do the braking. The SV model comes with cloth seats which were very comfortable on the 8-10 hour drive days. NIssan could do better with the quality of the cloth but the surfaces were soft touch and we didn't want to pay for leather in the SL trim. We have been extremely happy with the cold weather package (front seat heaters and heated steering wheel) - I was shocked that I could buy a heated steering wheel for such a reasonable cost on a lower trim level (although packed with value options). We were attracted to this model first by the spacious middle seat and large doors. The seat is wide to seat three medium sized adults, sits up a bit higher than the front seats and has outstanding legroom like most of the cars from the 50's and early 60's had. The third seat is really for kids or petite adults but when folded down provides a large cargo area which we used on our two week trip. When the third seat is set up my wife likes the size of the reduced cargo area when stowing groceries but some may think it is too small. This model was freshened for 2017 and Nissan seemed to do a good job correcting all the model's driving weaknesses that I have read about. I looked at the 2018's and discovered that there are hardly any changes so all my comments should apply to the current model year. We plan on keeping this vehicle at least seven years as we enjoy driving it, the car is very functional for what an SUV should do, and the first two seat rows are so roomy and comfortable. I wasn't sure I would like it this much when I purchased it.

Read more