Vehicle overview

In recent years, the Nissan Pathfinder has been on the horns of an identity crisis. Born in 1986, the sport-ute was originally conceived as a rugged outdoorsman. It was a two-door, body-on-frame hauler designed to tackle trails with the best of them, and its clarity of purpose won the Nissan its share of fans. Over time, though, its focus shifted. The Pathfinder grew to become a four-door, and it adopted a unibody design geared more toward on-pavement performance -- all the better to please the suburban soccer moms who comprised an ever-increasing slice of the SUV market.

In the wake of a 2005 redesign, the current-generation Pathfinder finds the midsize sport-ute revisiting its roots. The SUV has returned to a truck-based platform, this time with underpinnings similar to the full-size Nissan Titan. Off-road handling has once again been pushed to the top of the priorities list; the 2007 Nissan Pathfinder boasts a maximum ground clearance of as much as 9.1 inches, and steep approach and departure angles. Hill Descent Control (HDC) keeps speeds in check on sharply raked descents, and a Hill Start Assist (HAS) system prevents the vehicle from rolling back when shifting from brake to throttle on ascents. On-road handling is mostly amenable, but the Pathfinder's composure slips when faced with bumps and road irregularities.

Running contrary to the Pathfinder's more rugged focus is the fact that third-row seating is now standard, as Nissan attempts to keep it on par with other midsize SUVs in terms of seating capacity. It can accommodate up to seven. Although kid-friendly and well-equipped, the interior loses points for its somewhat cramped dimensions in the second and third rows. Additionally, build and materials quality are a mixed bag.

We find the Pathfinder's reversal somewhat perplexing. This Nissan has much to offer those seeking a competent trail-busting companion, but most SUV buyers place an emphasis on refinement, both in terms of on-road handling and cabin aesthetics. Unless boulder-bashing is at the top of your agenda, we'd suggest taking a look at competitors like the Mazda CX-9, Ford Explorer, Toyota 4Runner/Highlander and Honda Pilot before buying a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder.