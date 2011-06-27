  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(49)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Pathfinder
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2007 Nissan Pathfinder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Muscular V6 engine, above-average off-road ability, well laid out interior, versatile seating design, ample storage space throughout.
  • Rear quarters cramped for adults, on-road handling not as refined as competitors, too much hard plastic inside, inconsistent fit and finish, no available V8.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Pathfinder for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$6,990
Used Pathfinder for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Nissan Pathfinder is capable in the dirt, but lacks the sure-footed road manners and interior refinement of competitors in the midsize SUV class.

Vehicle overview

In recent years, the Nissan Pathfinder has been on the horns of an identity crisis. Born in 1986, the sport-ute was originally conceived as a rugged outdoorsman. It was a two-door, body-on-frame hauler designed to tackle trails with the best of them, and its clarity of purpose won the Nissan its share of fans. Over time, though, its focus shifted. The Pathfinder grew to become a four-door, and it adopted a unibody design geared more toward on-pavement performance -- all the better to please the suburban soccer moms who comprised an ever-increasing slice of the SUV market.

In the wake of a 2005 redesign, the current-generation Pathfinder finds the midsize sport-ute revisiting its roots. The SUV has returned to a truck-based platform, this time with underpinnings similar to the full-size Nissan Titan. Off-road handling has once again been pushed to the top of the priorities list; the 2007 Nissan Pathfinder boasts a maximum ground clearance of as much as 9.1 inches, and steep approach and departure angles. Hill Descent Control (HDC) keeps speeds in check on sharply raked descents, and a Hill Start Assist (HAS) system prevents the vehicle from rolling back when shifting from brake to throttle on ascents. On-road handling is mostly amenable, but the Pathfinder's composure slips when faced with bumps and road irregularities.

Running contrary to the Pathfinder's more rugged focus is the fact that third-row seating is now standard, as Nissan attempts to keep it on par with other midsize SUVs in terms of seating capacity. It can accommodate up to seven. Although kid-friendly and well-equipped, the interior loses points for its somewhat cramped dimensions in the second and third rows. Additionally, build and materials quality are a mixed bag.

We find the Pathfinder's reversal somewhat perplexing. This Nissan has much to offer those seeking a competent trail-busting companion, but most SUV buyers place an emphasis on refinement, both in terms of on-road handling and cabin aesthetics. Unless boulder-bashing is at the top of your agenda, we'd suggest taking a look at competitors like the Mazda CX-9, Ford Explorer, Toyota 4Runner/Highlander and Honda Pilot before buying a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder.

2007 Nissan Pathfinder models

A midsize SUV, the 2007 Nissan Pathfinder is available in four trim levels: S, SE, SE Off-Road and LE. The S, SE and LE are available with either two- or four-wheel drive, while the SE Off-Road is available as a 4x4 only. The base S offers amenities like 16-inch alloy wheels, power accessories, keyless entry, a CD stereo and cloth seating for seven. The Pathfinder SE adds wider tires, a roof rack with cross bars and a center pull-down armrest in the backseat, in addition to a longer options list. The SE Off-Road trim comes standard with heavy-duty Rancho shocks, underbody skid plates and additional electronic systems to improve off-road performance. The top-of-the-line Pathfinder LE is upgraded with upscale amenities like 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, heated leather seating and a Bose audio system. Optional items include satellite radio, a navigation system and a DVD entertainment system.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, the Nissan Pathfinder gets a couple of minor tweaks, including the addition of a safety reverse feature for the passenger-side windows and an input jack for MP3 players. The vehicle has also been bumped up a notch in its California emissions rating, moving to LEV2 ULEV status.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2007 Nissan Pathfinder is a 4.0-liter V6 engine rated for a stout 266 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission available, and both two- and four-wheel-drive versions are offered. S, SE and SE Off-Road models have part-time 4WD, while the LE gets a full-time system with an all-wheel-drive mode. SE Off-Road models feature advanced traction systems like Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and electronic limited-slip control for enhanced off-pavement capability. Properly equipped, the Pathfinder can tow up to 6,000 pounds.

Safety

Front-seat side airbags are standard on all Nissan Pathfinders, along with stability control and antilock disc brakes. LE models come standard with side curtain airbags that protect all three rows; these are optional on all other models. In NHTSA testing, the Pathfinder earned four out of five stars for front-occupant protection in head-on impacts. Five stars were awarded for protection of both front and rear occupants in side-impact crashes.

Driving

A powerful V6 provides the Pathfinder with ample power for just about any type of driving. Ride quality is generally smooth, but the 2007 Nissan Pathfinder feels a bit sloppy over bumps. During normal driving, body motions are well controlled and the steering is nicely weighted. Tighter cornering results in more body roll than we'd like, however. Off the pavement, these compromises turn into advantages. The same suspension that has the Pathfinder fumbling in the suburbs gives it plenty of travel when negotiating deep ruts. Impressive as the Nissan SUV is in the dirt, competitors like the 4Runner and Explorer offer more balanced dynamics overall.

Interior

The Nissan Pathfinder's cabin is handsome and ergonomically laid out. The controls are simple to use, the instrumentation is legible and cloth-lined models have the same high-quality upholstery used in the Maxima. Fit and finish is somewhat inconsistent, though, and there's more hard plastic than we'd expect from an SUV in this price range. There's plenty of space up front for the driver and front passenger, but the second-row seats are snug when it comes to toe and shoulder room. As in most midsize SUVs, the Pathfinder's two-passenger third-row seat is for kids only. This seat folds flat, providing a maximum cargo capacity of 79.2 cubic feet, about average for this class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Nissan Pathfinder.

5(51%)
4(31%)
3(8%)
2(8%)
1(2%)
4.2
49 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2007 Nissan Pathfinder Tranny/Coolant cross-contamination --DO NOT BUY THIS VEHICLE
joelv698,01/30/2014
I purchased this vehicle brand new to replace a 2003 SE with high-mileage. The quality of the interior appeared to be subpar as most of the items are made of cheap plastic. At about 55k mi, i had a problem with the fuel sending unit, which was covered under warranty since this was common malfunction of the vehicle. Now after owning the vehicle for 7 years, it finally had a potentially catastrophic failure. The plastic inlet hose nipple to the heater core broke and sprayed coolant all through the engine compartment. I looked in the radiator and overflow tank and both had thick milky coolant which indicates cross contamination of ATF/AF. This is a common problem w/ this vehicle over 100k
Worst Vehicle I've Ever Owned
jem10,03/23/2015
LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
My family has owned many Nissan/Infiniti vehicles over the years and have loved them, until this one came along. We, along with many others, were faced with the dreaded transmission/radiator problem. We rebuilt the transmission, luckily had a warranty that paid for it. Then, 5 months later, the oil pump failed, which required a new timing chain tensioner along with many other simultaneous repairs, $1700 bill and 3 weeks in the shop. The TPMS light has been on for 1 year. I have had the system checked multiple times and the mechanics didn't know what was wrong with it. I have encouraged my entire family and all of my friends to choose something besides Nissans in the future.
Another Radiator/Transmission blown! No Nissan!
rberglund,07/24/2014
I discovered a small pool of purple liquid under front right tire of my 2007 Nissan Pathfinder in the garage yesterday. I discovered it was most likely a radiator leak and could have leaked into the transmission as well. I took the vehicle in today for inspection, and my concerns were confirmed. Due to the coolant mixing with the transmission fluid, I'm told it's only a matter of time before catastrophic transmission failure +$4000. The issue I have with this whole situation is Nissan is very aware of this defect, yet did not issue a recall. I found out the fix is a very simple bypass as well. There goes $5000+ out the door. All Nissan had to do was recall. Do not buy Nissan!
Almost Got It Right!
Vance,12/16/2006
Lease ended on our Pacifica AWD which was loaded! Wanted a family vehicle minus the boring Minivan factor. The crossover Pacifica, while the best interior quality of ANY vehicle, lacked the 'fun' factor and our kids could not see over the high door/window lines. We stumbled upon the Pathfinder while looking at a Volvo XC90 and Chrysler Aspen. Boy is the Aspen crap (cheap materials) compared to the Pacifica... Chrysler was out. Volvo was to $$$ for the bells and whistles of our Pacifica. Then came the Pathfinder... Had everything our Pacifica had (dvd, nav, leather, dimming mirrors, Bose etc.) for an very good price. And it was FUN to drive. Boxy, but sharp and family friendly.
See all 49 reviews of the 2007 Nissan Pathfinder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
266 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Nissan Pathfinder

Used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder Overview

The Used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in the following submodels: Pathfinder SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A), and SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder SE is priced between $6,990 and$6,990 with odometer readings between 112000 and112000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Nissan Pathfinders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Nissan Pathfinder for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 Pathfinders listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,990 and mileage as low as 112000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder.

Can't find a used 2007 Nissan Pathfinders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,832.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,810.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Pathfinder for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,232.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,235.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Nissan Pathfinder?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Pathfinder lease specials

Related Used 2007 Nissan Pathfinder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles