Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

4,770 listings
Pathfinder Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,770 listings
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE in Silver
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    93,442 miles

    $12,000

    $2,422 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition in Black
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition

    130,498 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,577

    $1,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Gray
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    206,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,500

    $756 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Gray
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    184,634 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,629

    $439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE in White
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    134,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,999

    $1,258 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition in Gray
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition

    112,386 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,399

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition in Silver
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition

    122,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,405

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition in Silver
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition

    111,786 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Black
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    115,278 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,999

    $760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Silver
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    147,465 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,827

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Silver
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    167,317 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,899

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE in Gray
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    92,019 miles

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV in White
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    111,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,499

    $338 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition in Silver
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition

    92,448 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder S in Black
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder S

    226,146 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,924

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder S in Black
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder S

    104,618 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,491

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder S in Black
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder S

    89,385 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,500

    Details
  • 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV in Black
    used

    2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV

    141,970 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,980

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder

  • 5
    (42%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Good Choice
missmelo,11/21/2010
This is a great suv. I have had it for less than a week and I am in love. The Edmunds review does not mention that the SV has a 6 disc cd changer as well. The 7 inch screen in the car is phenomenal. I love the fact that it has a rear view camera so that you can watch behind the vehicle on the screen as soon as you shift the gear into reverse. I bought a slate gray color. It has the metallic look and looks really good at night. You can also adjust the brake pads to go higher or lower so that is great for comfort. Especially if you are a short person like me you don;t have to worry about being right over the steering wheel to drive.
