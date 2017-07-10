Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 93,442 miles
$12,000$2,422 Below Market
Denton Ford - Denton / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB2BC606326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,498 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,577$1,241 Below Market
Joyce Buick GMC of Mansfield - Ontario / Ohio
Welcome to the home of NO BULL pricing. 4WD, 17' Machined Finish Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM/In-Dash 6-CD Changer, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, MP3 decoder, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only. Call us now (419) 529-3211 for your VIP appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB3BC631039
Stock: M2483A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 206,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,500$756 Below Market
Kings Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Cincinnati / Ohio
Local Trade In, Non Smoker, Hands Free Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Towing Package, Pathfinder SV, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode, 4WD. 2011 Nissan PathfinderPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB6BC626966
Stock: BC626966
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 184,634 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,629$439 Below Market
Kings Kia - Cincinnati / Ohio
2 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED and 17 Service Records on the Carfax!!! Just serviced with 4 Brand New Tires and its ready to go!!!At Kings Kia we pride ourselves on having High Quality Pre-Owned vehicles at Affordable Prices. Stop on down and test drive today to see what the Kings Kia Advantage is all about! Call 513-677-6700 or visit www.kingskia.com to schedule a test drive today!2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV Dark Slate Metallicwww.kingskia.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB6BC624831
Stock: BC624831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 134,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,999$1,258 Below Market
Arcari Motor Sales - Tolland / Connecticut
LE, 4x4, Power Windows and Locks, Navigation, Leather, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Tow Package, CD, Cruise Control, Fully Serviced, Call today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB5BC605316
Stock: BC605316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,386 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,399
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
NEW ARRIVAL!COMING SOON! Please call for details (508) 505-4555!Call us at (508) 505-4555XDrive Motors Inc436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379Thanks for visiting XDriveMotors.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379Call us at (508) 505-4555XDriveMotors.comMonday-Saturday 10am-7pmSunday by appointmentTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITEwww.XDriveMotors.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information.Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price.Every vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB8BC609148
Stock: 31-3631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,405
Francois Ford - Belleville / Wisconsin
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY!2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Silver Lightning Metallic 4.0L V6 DOHC 4WDFrancois Sales & Service is proud to offer drivers a wide selection of new Ford cars, trucks and SUVs, and used cars of all brands that are in excellent condition. Our friendly team here is excited to help you find that perfect new vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB9BC613192
Stock: BC613192A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 111,786 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
4-way pwr front passenger seat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB1BC622551
Stock: CV1196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,278 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,999$760 Below Market
Key Mazda - Moline / Illinois
Please consider inquiring about our vehicle pick-up and delivery services. Our online digital storefront will continue to be a helpful resource for shopping inventory, vehicle research, service and parts information, and communicating directly with the dealership. No matter the department you're looking to reach, we have staff that can assist your needs. Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers. ** Alloy Wheels, 4WD. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Super Black Metallic 2011 Nissan Pathfinder 4D Sport Utility SV 4.0L V6 DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB6BC627664
Stock: BU699AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 147,465 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,827
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV Silver Lightning Metallic Clean CARFAX. Pathfinder SV, 4D Sport Utility, 4.0L V6 DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode, 4WD, Silver Lightning Metallic, Graphite. To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB8BC607545
Stock: 607545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 167,317 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,899
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES 3RD Row Seating Rear Parking Tow Hitch 2011 NISSAN PATHFINDER SV 5N1AR1NBXBC610558 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 4.0L V6 F DOHC 24V 4 WHEEL DRIVE Nissan s Pathfinder never kowtowed to the swoopy crossover trend and didn t fall to the sedan-ification of SUVs like some of its competition. Of course, there s a price to pay for its truck-based SUV ways: With the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder, a three-row SUV, it comes mostly in the form of reduced gas mileage and a trucklike ride that can get tiresome. My test Pathfinder was a Silver Edition, which celebrates the Pathfinder s 25 years in America and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a 10-speaker Bose sound system. It has a 4.0-liter V-6 and an adjustable drivetrain that allowed me to choose two-wheel drive, 4-High or 4-Low. I liked having the choice it made me feel able to attain the high end of the Pathfinder s EPA-estimated 14/20 mpg city/highway. Having a little control helps because the Pathfinder uses premium gas and that will get pricey. Even with its truck platform, the Pathfinder was comfortable on the road, but it had a stiff suspension. There was some body roll in corners, too. Overall, I liked the ride. It reminded me I was in an SUV and not a posh crossover. For those who like to go out and play with their truck, their toys and their kids, the Pathfinder can be a pretty good fit. It has a starting MSRP of $28,570. The price of my midlevel Pathfinder Silver Edition 4 4 was $38,485. EXTERIOR The Pathfinder is rectangular to the extreme, and it has 17-inch alloy wheels, a towing hitch and rugged tubular running boards. There are no sinewy curves here. There are a couple hiccups, though. First off, if you want your small kids to get in this three-row SUV, you ll have to wait until they re taller or be ready to help them for a while because the rear-door handles sit up high. Kids will figure out a work-around eventually, but until then you re their primary door-opener and that can get old. For adults, the Pathfinder is easy to get into, which surprised me. Because the Pathfinder looks so much like the Nissan Armada, I kept expecting to have to take a giant step to get in it. A couple of times, I took too big of a step and hit my head on the doorframe. The cargo area s load floor is high, but that s not unexpected. A double-stroller can fit in the cargo area, but parents hefting it might want to see if they can live with lifting it up really high to get in the cargo area. The Pathfinder has a 266-horsepower, 4.0-liter V-6 engine that s paired to a five-speed automatic transmission. A 5.6-liter V-8 engine is available on the top-of-the-line LE trim. SENSE AND STYLE Family Friendly (Not Really, Fair, Great, Excellent): Great Fun-Factor (None, Some, Good Times, Groove-On): Some INTERIOR After 25 years in the U.S. you d think the Pathfinder would have its act together. For the most part, it does, but not across the board and some features seem like they were added to the SUV at the last minute. I was pleasantly surprised by the Pathfinder s comfortable driver s seat, however. The driver s seat helped make up for the Pathfinder s stiff ride. My back never ached and my legs never got tired. I wished the Pathfinder had a telescoping steering wheel, but my test car did have adjustable pedals, which helped somewhat. This three-row SUV s buttons were easy to understand and use. However, there were some stereo knobs that were set apart from the rest of the controls. This seemed weird. Also, there were two power outlets on the passenger side of the center stack that seemed like afterthoughts. I know utility is the opposite of polish most of the time, but it seemed like these details were overlooked. In the Pathfinder, there are a lot of functional storage spaces in the front row, but the cupholders annoyed me a little. There are rubber inserts in them that stuck to most water bottles I put in them. Paper cups fared well, as did soda cans. A travel mug is the perfect fit because the Pathfinder has a niche for the handle. A nice touch. In the second row, things are less equipped. The cupholders are at the base of the center console s rear, which is difficult for kids in car seats to reach, and there are pockets on the seatbacks. There was plenty of legroom, though, and the flat floor made carpool drop-offs a breeze. There s also a standard third row in the Pathfinder. It s easily accessible because the second row s outboard seats tumble forward. If child-safety seats are in the outboard seats, kids can access the third row by folding the center portion of the 40/20/40-split second row. The third row is small. My kids, ages 7 and 9, were comfortable back there, but adults would find it uncomfortable after a short ride. Both the second and third rows fold flat. IT S THE LITTLE THINGS THAT COUNT Storage Compartments (Puny, Fair, Ample, Galore): Ample Cargo/Trunk Space (Puny, Fair, Ample, Galore): Fair SAFETY The 2011 Pathfinder received the top score of Good in frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. In IIHS rear and roof-strength crash tests, the Pathfinder received the second-to-lowest score of Marginal. In rollover crash tests, it received three out of five stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Pathfinder has two sets of lower Latch anchors in the second row s outboard seats. The second row is hospitable to child-safety seats even a rear-facing infant-safety seat despite the lower Latch anchors being wedged into the seat bight, where the back and bottom cushions meet. The seats recline, allowing a good fit for the car seats, and the tether anchors are high on the seatbacks. The Pathfinder has standard four-wheel drive, antilock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, an electronic stability system with traction control, a backup camera and six airbags, including side curtains for all three rows of seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NBXBC610558
Stock: 12046AG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 92,019 miles
$17,998
CarMax Loveland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Loveland / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB5BC602478
Stock: 19070784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499$338 Below Market
Josh's All Under Ten - Lima / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NBXBC619096
Stock: 619096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,448 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder Silver Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NN9BC633761
Stock: 8383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-15-2019
- 226,146 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,924
Royal South Toyota - Bloomington / Indiana
Incredible price!!! Priced below NADA Retail! Gassss saverrrr!!! 20 MPG Hwy* There is no better time than now to buy this awesome SUV!!! Awesome! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Stability control...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 266 hp horsepower, 4 liter V6 DOHC engine, Multi-function remote - Windows, Power mirrors, Tilt steering wheel, 4 Doors, 4x4, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 20 and EPA city (mpg): 14, Remote window operation, Tachometer, 4WD Type - Part-time, Clock - In-radio display, Bucket seats, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Limited slip differential - Brake actuated, Overhead console - Mini with storage, Privacy/tinted glass, Rear wiper, Reclining rear seats, Roof rack - Rails only, Skid plates - 1, Speed-proportional power steering, Split-bench rear seats, Third row seats, Trailer hitch, Trip computer, Rear defogger, Center Console - Full with covered storage, Chrome grill...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder S with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB1BC616359
Stock: 305358B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 104,618 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,491
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SPECIAL INTERNET CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. There's nothing groundbreaking about the design of the 2011 Nissan Pathfinder, but most shoppers will find the look reasonably handsome inside and out. Among rugged poseurs, the Pathfinder sticks it out as a real truck, with body-on-frame construction for those who need traditional truck ruggedness, either for off-roading or heavy towing, but who don't want to skimp too much on comfort. This 2 wheel drive model has Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt , Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Roof Rack, Tow Package and more... Stop in and see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years! We Have Financing Available Through Banks, Credit Unions, Secondary Lenders and In House to accommodate ALL Credit Situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Ask Us About 1st Time Buyers Program Available to qualified buyers on approved credit. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (314RRRR)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NN8BC618698
Stock: C8698RRRR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,385 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$14,500
Tempe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tempe / Arizona
Panic alarm, cruise control, bumper, which, are the body - color, power door mirrors, roof rack with rails, cloth seat trim, 2 - din am/fm/cd radio, 6 speakers, driver door bin, A/C, a rear window defroster, power steering, power windows, remote keyless entry, remote keyless entry, a driver vanity mirror, front reading lights, overhead console, passenger vanity mirror, tachometer, tilt steering wheel, trip computer, a voltmeter, power steering, power windows, four wheel independent suspension, speed - sensing steering, traction control, 3rd row seats with, a split - bench, front bucket seats, front center armrest, split folding rear seat, safe, passenger door bin, alloy wheels, electronic stability control, rear window wipers as well as variably intermittent wipers and it has got some awesome tires! 15/22mpg You Will Like How We Do Business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder S with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NN0BC608313
Stock: HC13288B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2017
- 141,970 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,980
Roper Honda - Joplin / Missouri
Recent Arrival! 4WD. 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Manual Mode 4.0L V6 DOHC Super Black Metallic Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, and investigate our financing options.Roper Honda in Joplin, MO has been locally owned and operated since 1973 and fully understands the importance of treating the needs of each individual customer with compassion & concern. We know that you, our customers, have high expectations and as your local family dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Enjoy a visit to our dealership and allow us show you why Roper Honda in Joplin, MO is "The Smart Way To Go!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Pathfinder SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB1BC622002
Stock: H101312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
