Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 132,296 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,000
World Car Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
Clean CARFAX. 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S FE Plus Alloy Wheels, Remote Keyless, Trailer Tow Pkg RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 DOHC 16" x 7" Alloy Wheels, 2-Din AM/FM CD Radio, 3.133 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S FE+ with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NN9AC624444
Stock: N624444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 137,634 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,983$1,061 Below Market
Napletons Northwestern Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Chicago / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB4AC627144
Stock: 290666A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,990$968 Below Market
All Cars - Burnsville / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NBXAC629982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
View OffersAd2019 Nissan PathfinderSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit CPO.NissanUSA.com for detailsCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 162,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2010 Nissan Pathfinder 4dr 2WD 4dr V6 LE features a 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NNXAC621973
Stock: AAW-621973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 140,895 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,999$1,351 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2010 Nissan Pathfinder 4dr 4WD 4dr V6 SE features a 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Tan interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB8AC622559
Stock: JYC-622559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 63,583 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,900$960 Below Market
John Kennedy Mazda of Pottstown - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is pleased to offer this attractive 2010 Nissan Pathfinder in Navy Blue Metallic This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; **LOW MILES**, **NON SMOKER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, 4WD.Odometer is 62174 miles below market average!Here at John Kennedy of Pottstown, we're committed to providing our Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford and Mazda models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford Mazda leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy of Pottstown team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 3189 West Ridge Pike Pottstown, PA 19464, where we're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia and Reading PA. John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is located 17 miles NW of King of Prussia, PA. Conveniently positioned right off of Route 422 on Ridge Pike. It is also minutes away from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Oaks, PA. We ship anywhere in the US.And only minutes from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.fordofpottstown.com or call us at 888-696-4917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB5AC610370
Stock: 20M281A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 69,985 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,995$671 Below Market
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a 1995 down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership. ***Power Motor Group Specials***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB7AC611326
Stock: 611326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
View OffersAd2019 Nissan PathfinderSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit CPO.NissanUSA.com for detailsCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 184,407 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,995$1,048 Below Market
Pat Peck Kia - Diberville / Mississippi
We are excited to offer this 2010 Nissan Pathfinder. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Pathfinder S FE+ doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Nissan marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! More information about the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder: With a sturdy, fully boxed frame and 4-wheel drive, combined with a 4-wheel independent suspension, the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder offers a good combination of serious towing, hauling and off-roading ability while providing a competent and comfortable ride on-road. And with the same big V8 as the full-size Armada, the mid-size Pathfinder becomes both quicker and more capable, with towing capacity now up to 7,000 pounds. This model sets itself apart with Well appointed, roomy interior, V8 power., and off-road and towing ability We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S FE+ with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NN9AC627554
Stock: AC627554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 102,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,900$908 Below Market
Moore Chrysler Jeep - Peoria / Arizona
Visit Moore Chrysler Jeep at 8600 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382 and Peoria Subaru at 8590 West Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382. Prices may not include, tax, title, license, and dealer prep fees. Call dealer for details.FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!! MOORE Chrysler Jeep, Where you get MOORE FOR LESS! Home Of The Sun City Trade!Prices may not include, tax, title, license, and dealer prep fees. Call dealer for details. FREE FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!! MOORE Chrysler Jeep, Where you get MOORE FOR LESS! Home Of The Sun City Trade!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB5AC624267
Stock: S9717B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 117,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$9,998$624 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road - Lithia Springs / Georgia
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! [U01] Navigation Pkg [H01] Dvd Entertainment Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat [S92] Protection Pkg [J92] Moonroof Wind Deflector Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cafe Latte; Seat Trim Navy Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Thornton Road has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2010 Nissan Pathfinder. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Nissan Pathfinder offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Nissan Pathfinder LE. A Nissan with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Pathfinder LE was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Nissan Pathfinder LE. This wonderfully maintained Nissan Pathfinder is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. More information about the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder: With a sturdy, fully boxed frame and 4-wheel drive, combined with a 4-wheel independent suspension, the 2010 Nissan Pathfinder offers a good combination of serious towing, hauling and off-roading ability while providing a competent and comfortable ride on-road. And with the same big V8 as the full-size Armada, the mid-size Pathfinder becomes both quicker and more capable, with towing capacity now up to 7,000 pounds. Interesting features of this model are Well appointed, roomy interior, V8 power., and off-road and towing ability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB5AC609381
Stock: AC609381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 190,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,588
Tony Brown Chevrolet - Brandenburg / Kentucky
$ $ $ $ $ I knew that would get your attention!!! Now that I have it, let me tell you a little bit about this outstanding 2010 Nissan Pathfinder that is currently priced to move.. Runs mint! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. Real gas sipper!!! 22 MPG Hwy.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Stability control...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Cruise control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S FE+ with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NNXAC604249
Stock: 604249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 111,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,995$586 Below Market
Don Wallence Auto Sales - Spring City / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB1AC621723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,481 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,300
McCluskey Chevrolet - Cincinnati / Ohio
Call McCluskey Chevrolet at 513-741-1111 to schedule your Free 48 Hour Test Drive.Dark Slate Metallic 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE4.0L V6 DOHCMcCluskey's Fully-Certified 172 Point Inspection, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB9AC622151
Stock: A21769RT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 125,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,966
Team Nissan - Manchester / New Hampshire
2010 Nissan Pathfinder S Pathfinder S, 4WD, Red Brick Metallic, Graphite w/Cloth Seat Trim, 3rd row seats, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control. If you are searching for a fantastic deal on a new, demo or pre-owned Nissan, be sure to check out our special values posted at www.teamnissannh.com! Our website features detailed information as well as interior and exterior photos of both new and pre-owned Nissans as well as other makes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB3AC605202
Stock: R20354A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 141,428 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Lock 20 Auto - Newcomerstown / Ohio
Meet our gorgeous 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4X4 shown off in Black. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 that offers 266hp on command while paired to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive SUV commands the road while offering swift acceleration amazing handling in nearly any road condition and nearly 20mpg on the highway. The exterior of this Pathfinder is accented by great-looking 16-inch wheels running boards and roof rails. This SE offers ample interior space in both the front and back so load up the whole crew and their gear! Sink into comfortable cloth seating and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry climate control air conditioning cruise control power accessories rearview monitor and remote trunk release. Play your favorite music over the AM/FM/CD stereo roll down the power windows and hit the road!Nissan packed our Pathfinder with crucial safety features to give you peace of mind. Go on your next adventure knowing you are well-protected by four-wheel ABS traction control tire pressure monitoring vehicle dynamic control and multiple airbags. Reward yourself with the versatile and capable Pathfinder S! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Come in Today for a Test Drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NB8AC620911
Stock: 5862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,000
Capitol Toyota - Salem / Oregon
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner.Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Walk our lot virtually 24/7 at www.capitolauto.com This 2010 Gray Nissan Pathfinder SE 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4WD, 3.133 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and VoltmeteR.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NBXAC600935
Stock: G040538A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 84,229 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,019
Honda North - Butler / Pennsylvania
Honda North is exceptionally pleased to be an eleven time Honda President's Award recipient and to be in the top 1% of all Honda dealers in the nation for Customer Satisfaction. We are very grateful to our employees and customers for such a great honor! Take the time to... give us a shot. We Know Honda. We Know You!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NBXAC613071
Stock: VH20579A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 107,519 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,988
Blaise Alexander Chevrolet Of Greencastle - Greencastle / Pennsylvania
Silver 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 DOHC 4WD.Blaise Alexander Chevrolet in Greencastle wants to serve you Check out this; Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10410 miles below market average!Taking deals the other guys won't! As part of a dealer group in the elite Top 125 in the U.S. We pride ourselves in providing real solutions to your auto needs at a price you can afford. Call us today for a more personalized solution. Shop 24/7 @ www.BlaiseCHEVY.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5N1AR1NBXAC621347
Stock: G4844XO
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Pathfinder searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder
- 5(66%)
- 4(31%)
- 3(3%)
Related Nissan Pathfinder info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW M3 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2015
- Used BMW M3 2017
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2012
- Used Alfa Romeo Giulia 2018
- Used Chrysler 300 2013
- Used Lexus GS 350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2015
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2016
- Used GMC Terrain 2016
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2018
- Used Audi A4 2012
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2017
- Used Nissan Rogue 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus LC 500
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT
- Used Chrysler Crossfire
- Used BMW Z4
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV200 San Jose CA
- Used Nissan NV200 Santa Ana CA
- Used Nissan NV200 Austin TX
- Used Nissan Titan XD Mckinney TX
- Used Nissan Quest Fort Myers FL
- Used Nissan Altima Lansing MI
- Used Nissan Titan XD Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Nissan GT-R Rockford IL
- Used Nissan NV Cargo Mountain View CA
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Overland Park KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Titan 2011 Manassas VA
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2016 Marietta GA
- Used Nissan Titan 2012 Norfolk VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Chevrolet Express 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- 2019 2500
- 2020 Mirage G4
- 2019 4Runner
- 2019 Nissan Versa Note
- 2019 Outlander
- 2020 MX-5 Miata RF
- Acura RLX 2020