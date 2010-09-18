Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder for Sale Near Me

4,770 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Pathfinder Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,770 listings
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S FE+ in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder S FE+

    132,296 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    137,634 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,983

    $1,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder S

    106,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,990

    $968 Below Market
    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Pathfinder
    2019 Nissan Pathfinder
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    162,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    140,895 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,999

    $1,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    63,583 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,900

    $960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    69,985 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    $671 Below Market
    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Pathfinder
    2019 Nissan Pathfinder
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S FE+ in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder S FE+

    184,407 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,995

    $1,048 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    102,001 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,900

    $908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    117,470 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,998

    $624 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S FE+ in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder S FE+

    190,470 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,588

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder S

    111,387 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,995

    $586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    133,481 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,300

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder S

    125,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,966

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    141,428 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE in Gray
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder SE

    115,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder LE

    84,229 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,019

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Pathfinder S

    107,519 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,988

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Pathfinder searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,770 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Pathfinder
Overall Consumer Rating
4.629 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (66%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (3%)
Great SUV
2010 LE 4x4 with nav,09/18/2010
I use 87 octane gas, have had it since 8/14/10 and have not noticed any problems with using regular gas. I average @ 16 miles per gallon in the city. The ride is quiet and compliant. This is a good value for your dollar.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Pathfinder
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Pathfinder info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings