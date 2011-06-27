Vehicle overview

There seem to be two rather distinct schools of thought among makers of high-end luxury sedans. All aim at wealthy buyers, but the European brands have pretty much staked out the tech-savvy, style-conscious subset (and, of course, those who perceive themselves to fit into that set, regardless of what reality dictates). The other side looks to satisfy the needs of the well-to-do buyer who values comfort and quality above all else, and who doesn't have to drive the fanciest, flashiest or priciest car on the block. For them, the pinnacle of that segment is the 2016 Lexus LS 460.

Comfortable and unpretentious, the 2016 Lexus LS 460 is an alternative to European executive sedans.

This big Lexus sedan's cabin is meticulously appointed and carefully assembled. The leather is supple, the wood trim warm and rich and the rest of the interior materials substantial and attractive. Every LS 460 is well equipped, and buyers can opt for such amenities as front and rear massaging seats, a high-end Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, and an Executive Class seating package with reclining rear seats, a right-side rear ottoman and a rear entertainment system.

The Lexus LS 460's driving character is just as comfortable as its interior accommodations. Road noise is barely audible, and the growl of the smooth V8 engine is heard only during hard acceleration. Few potholes are bad enough to adversely affect ride quality, and fewer still will actually jolt an LS 460's passengers. And Lexus says it has upped its game a bit by using more structural adhesive for even greater body rigidity. Even the dealership experience is carefree, as Lexus has a well-established reputation for quality and reliability, as well as top-notch customer service.

What the LS 460 can't do is match the power and dynamics of its top European rivals. The car's 386-horsepower V8 is no slouch, but it falls short in performance and fuel economy when compared to the latest turbocharged V8 engines, and even some turbo sixes, from Europe. Those European rivals also are notable for controlled and precise handling. The LS 460, on the other hand, is rather dull to drive. While the available F Sport package sharpens the LS 460's handling, the improvement isn't enough to satisfy the most demanding drivers.

Buyers who are drawn to the comfort of the LS 460 but want a little something extra — be it in terms of performance, driver engagement, style, presence or all of the above — would be wise to consider the 2016 Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Jaguar XJ. Then there's the 2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which tops the luxury of the Lexus while offering leading-edge technology that's a couple steps ahead of every other sedan in this class. That's not to say you shouldn't consider the 2016 Lexus LS 460. If you believe a luxury car should deliver comfort and a trouble-free ownership experience first and foremost, the LS 460 is a fine choice, and it will save you some money versus those European competitors.