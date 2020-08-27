Used 2001 Lexus LS 430 for Sale Near Me
66 listings
- 182,513 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,917$1,315 Below Market
- 179,227 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$733 Below Market
- 116,863 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$691 Below Market
- 242,081 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,678
- 119,068 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,895$860 Below Market
- 79,598 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,236$394 Below Market
- 72,878 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$950 Below Market
- 161,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999$387 Below Market
- 166,472 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 184,613 miles4 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,600
- 144,784 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,988
- Not Provided
$2,195
- 135,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,749$1,320 Below Market
- 130,786 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 85,953 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,300
- 132,127 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 158,592 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
- 133,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Cruiser/Los Angeles,11/07/2006
Been searching for months for 01, with Navigation in pearl white/white. Best car I have ever owned. Super smooth, VERY comfortable, very quick/fast. Better than listed mpg, gets 30 mpg freeway. Navigation very easy/useful. M.L stereo is incredible. I go for a drive now to relax ! Headlights are great. Trunk is huge. Wife and kids love it. Its a perfect 10 !
