Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me
- $13,500Great Deal | $4,606 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 L104,072 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Suburban Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Troy - Troy / Michigan
**HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **LOTS OF SPACE**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **TONS OF CARGO ROOM**, **WELL MAINTAINED**, Black w/Leather Seat Trim. 18/27 City/Highway MPG Lexus LS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL46FX75014668
Stock: AL2828A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $11,495Great Deal | $3,307 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 L131,318 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Premium Auto Collection - Chesapeake / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL46F775010884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,622Great Deal | $6,362 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 L72,096 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hoffman Toyota - West Simsbury / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL46F575007501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,999Great Deal | $2,189 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 Base102,387 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LV Cars Airport - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL46F275041826
Stock: LVCA041826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,942Great Deal | $1,282 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 Base86,338 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
2007 LEXUS LS 460 - SMOKY GRANITE EXTERIOR / LIGHT GRAY INTERIOR - 86,338 MILES - ONE OWNER SINCE NEW - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS - TILT/SLIDE SUNROOF - PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND - KEYLESS ACCEESS / START - CRUISE CONTROL - AUXILIARY INPUT - SATELLITE RADIO - ALLOY WHEELS - 4.6L DOHC V8 - REAR WHEEL DRIVE - VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL46F375047179
Stock: 13463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2019
- $10,990Great Deal
2007 Lexus LS 460 Base118,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Contact Dallas Autos Direct today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2007 Lexus LS 460 . Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This low mileage Lexus LS 460 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2007 Lexus LS 460: The 2007 LS 460 is Lexus's flagship sedan, and as such offers both luxury and performance. The interior is finely finished, with superb leather seats and carefully crafted wood trim, and well designed. The 4.6L V8 is more reminiscent of a V12 engine, and a long list of optional equipment can transform the car into something just short of a personal limousine. Interesting features of this model are stuffed with technology., Top-end luxury and comfort, plenty of power, and good handling Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL46F375000721
Stock: 75000721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2019
- $11,890Great Deal | $1,204 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 Base118,310 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Right Price Motors - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL46F975012324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,758Fair Deal | $2,862 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 L91,591 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Scanlon Lexus of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL46F275008587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,495Good Deal | $2,294 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 L152,890 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Premium Auto Collection - Chesapeake / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL46F875006150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,770Good Deal | $643 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 Base179,707 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ed Martin Honda - Indianapolis / Indiana
NAVIGATION!, SERVICED & COMPLETE DETAIL!!, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY!, POWER SUNROOF!, HOT & COLD LEATHER SEATS!, AS-IS!.19/27 City/Highway MPGThanks for shopping Ed Martin Honda! We are a 10 time Honda Presidents Award winner! Serving the communities of Avon, Brownsburg, Bloomington, Cincinnati, Columbus, Evansville, Frankfort, Fort Wayne, Elkhart, Kokomo, Lousiville, Lafayette, Gary, Terre Haute, Fishers, Carmel, Greenfield, Greenwood and Indianapolis!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL46F775009101
Stock: 2P4582B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- Price Drop$10,395Good Deal | $538 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 Base142,701 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car City - Palatine / Illinois
NAVIGATION REAR VIEW CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER SEATS SUN ROOF ALLOY WHEELS NON SMOKER CAR STABILITY CONTROL PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM KEY LESS ENTRY WELL MAINTAINED NEW TIRES EXTRA KEYS AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL TRACTION CONTROL ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS FRONT ROW READY. WE SPEAK ENGLISH RUSSIAN AND LITHUANIAN! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO ENLARGE AND VIEW ALL OF THE PHOTOS AND VIDEO. ALSO NOTE THAT WE OFFER CONVENTIONAL BANK FINANCING WELCOME TRADE-INS AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 YEARS AND UNLIMITED MILES. FREE AIRPORT PICK UP FOR OUT OF STATE BUYERS. CALL CAR CITYinc FOR MORE INFORMATION 847-496-4250 OR 224-595-9148. MORE PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.CARCITYCHICAGO.COM. CAR CITYinc. LOCATED AT 2232 N. RAND RD. PALATINE IL 60074. WE AT CAR CITY INC. BELIEVE THAT TRUST HONESTY INTEGRITY AND VALUE ARE THE FOUNDATION OF OUR FAMILY-OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL46F375024355
Stock: 3447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,844Good Deal | $390 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 Base199,888 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Smoky Granite Mica RWD 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, GPS SATELLITE NAVIGATION SYSTEM, POWER SLIDING SUNROOF/MOONROOF, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA w/DISPLAY, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Clean CARFAX. What is Wholesale Reserve? At Russ Darrow, we understand that some of our customers are on a tight budget and only need transportation. These vehicles are fully inspected and rather than send them to auction, we have reserved them for you at reduced prices. Any mechanical issues are clearly disclosed on the vehicle. They may not be perfect but they may be just perfect for you! ~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL46F375003358
Stock: MOB2314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-12-2018
- $10,992
2007 Lexus LS 460 Base129,897 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Dallas Autos Direct's online listings! This Lexus LS 460 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus LS 460. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus LS 460 More information about the 2007 Lexus LS 460: The 2007 LS 460 is Lexus's flagship sedan, and as such offers both luxury and performance. The interior is finely finished, with superb leather seats and carefully crafted wood trim, and well designed. The 4.6L V8 is more reminiscent of a V12 engine, and a long list of optional equipment can transform the car into something just short of a personal limousine. Interesting features of this model are stuffed with technology., Top-end luxury and comfort, plenty of power, and good handling Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL46F375003716
Stock: 75003716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2019
- $13,999Fair Deal | $778 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 L131,523 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2007 *ONE OWNER* ~Lexus LS460~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL46F075011780
Stock: SA1414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-25-2019
- $15,499Fair Deal | $765 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 L119,263 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Northwest Motorsport - Puyallup / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL46F075001959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,999Fair Deal | $1,771 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 L123,334 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Auto Sales - Garden Grove / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL46F575017915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,890Good Deal | $470 below market
2007 Lexus LS 460 Base133,460 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Navigation System/Mark Levinson/Advanced Parking Guidance Pkg Comfort Pkg Lexus Link Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Pwr Trunk Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2007 Lexus LS 460 is offered by Lexus of Tampa Bay. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. The LS 460 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 133,458mi put on this Lexus. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus LS 460 . This Lexus LS 460 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. This Lexus LS 460 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2007 Lexus LS 460: The 2007 LS 460 is Lexus's flagship sedan, and as such offers both luxury and performance. The interior is finely finished, with superb leather seats and carefully crafted wood trim, and well designed. The 4.6L V8 is more reminiscent of a V12 engine, and a long list of optional equipment can transform the car into something just short of a personal limousine. This model sets itself apart with stuffed with technology., Top-end luxury and comfort, plenty of power, and good handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL46F975023338
Stock: 75023338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $10,142Fair Deal
2007 Lexus LS 460 Base156,885 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Van Horn Budget Auto of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
CERTIFIED 3 MONTH / 3000 MILE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm it is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL46F275038036
Stock: G709429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020