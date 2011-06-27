Close

Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Navigation System/Mark Levinson/Advanced Parking Guidance Pkg Comfort Pkg Lexus Link Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Parking Assist Leather Seats Pwr Trunk Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2007 Lexus LS 460 is offered by Lexus of Tampa Bay. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. The LS 460 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 133,458mi put on this Lexus. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus LS 460 . This Lexus LS 460 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. This Lexus LS 460 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2007 Lexus LS 460: The 2007 LS 460 is Lexus's flagship sedan, and as such offers both luxury and performance. The interior is finely finished, with superb leather seats and carefully crafted wood trim, and well designed. The 4.6L V8 is more reminiscent of a V12 engine, and a long list of optional equipment can transform the car into something just short of a personal limousine. This model sets itself apart with stuffed with technology., Top-end luxury and comfort, plenty of power, and good handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBL46F975023338

Stock: 75023338

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020