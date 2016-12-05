More about the 2017 Lexus LS 460

High-end resorts make it their business to indulge their clients' whims at every turn. The 2017 Lexus LS 460 is a lot like that, except on wheels. This analogy holds with the standard version of this full-size luxury sedan, which delivers supreme ride comfort, paired with a handsome passenger cabin awash in high-quality leather and genuine wood trim. The comparison seems even more spot-on for the extended-wheelbase LS 460 L model. Its roomier backseat can be had with massaging seatbacks and a passenger-side throne with a built-in elevated footrest. This isn't to say the LS 460 is a leader in this exclusive category, mainly because several global competitors have benefited from more recent redesigns and the latest tech upgrades. Other alternatives also offer more robust performance and engaging handling. Finally, fuel economy is not the big Lexus' strongest suit, with EPA estimates of 19 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway) for two-wheel-drive models and 18 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway) for all-wheel-drive versions. Just the same, that supple ride quality and hushed, beautifully turned-out interior make it a fine choice if you have no particular interest in owning the latest and sportiest car on the road. Of course, then the question becomes which model of the Lexus LS 460 will be yours and how to have it equipped. If you frequently have rear-seat VIPs (or perhaps you're one yourself), the LS 460 L is the way to go, thanks to its extra legroom. The optional Ultra Luxury package is hard to resist: It comes with four-zone climate control, a refrigerated center console, separate audio controls, and six-way power heated and cooled rear seats with massage. The Executive Class Seating package builds on that, adding a two-seat configuration with extended leather trim, a power passenger-side ottoman, power rear sunshades and a rear-seat entertainment system. For more mainstream use, you might go with the standard LS 460, kitted out with such desirable options as LED headlights, an adjustable air suspension, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, a power rear sunshade, power-closing trunk and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system. Safety options worth considering include a blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a pre-collision system with automatic emergency braking, and a drowsy driver warning system. The F Sport package adds such performance-oriented features as 19-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, Brembo brakes, front sport seats and distinctive styling touches. From behind the steering wheel, the LS 460's 386-horsepower V8 feels smooth and strong, though its actual performance lags behind many of its competitors. Braking is not particularly confidence-inspiring, and the steering, though nicely weighted, lacks a real sense of useful feedback. Handling is just so-so amid rivals that excel at carving up winding back roads. Ultimately, though, the 2017 Lexus LS 460 stands out as a fine choice for buyers looking for a big luxury sedan that will cater to their slightest desires. Look to Edmunds to help you find your perfect 2017 Lexus LS 460.

Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 Overview

The Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 is offered in the following submodels: LS 460 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A), L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A), and L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A).

