Used 2017 Lexus LS 460
Pros & Cons
- Fabulously quiet at all speeds
- Ride quality is impressively supple on rough roads
- Interior is meticulously appointed and carefully assembled
- Imprecise steering and a general lack of sportiness
- So-so fuel economy compared to other rival sedans
- Relatively slow acceleration
- Infotainment interface can be distracting to use
Which LS 460 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
Don't be fooled by the aggressive front-end styling — the 2017 Lexus LS 460 is very much a traditional Lexus underneath. With its whisper-quiet interior and luxurious ride quality, the LS 460 is all about pampering you and your passengers to an optimum degree of comfort and refinement.
What you don't really get with the LS 460 is the latest executive-sedan tech and style. The BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, in particular, benefit from newer designs. The LS 460 also brings up the rear for performance. But if you don't need to drive the fanciest, flashiest or priciest car on the block, the 2017 Lexus LS 460 could very well be your kind of luxury sedan.
Lexus LS 460 models
The 2017 Lexus LS 460 is a full-size luxury sedan with seating for four or five, depending upon which options you choose. It comes in two trim levels: LS 460 and LS 460 L. Both alternatives come with a 4.6-liter V8 engine (386 horsepower, 367 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available on both trims, though it lowers engine output (359 hp, 347 lb-ft). A base LS 460 is loaded with the safety and comfort features you'd expect from this class. The extended-wheelbase LS 460 L is available with a four-passenger configuration that features a center console.
The standard equipment on the base LS 460 is extensive. Highlights include 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, a sunroof, power door closers, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats with power seat-belt height adjusters and memory functions, leather upholstery, the Lexus Remote Touch interface, a 12.3-inch display screen, a navigation system, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker sound system.
Notable options for the LS 460 include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, an adjustable air suspension (includes variable gear ratio steering, ride height adjustment and additional drive settings), a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with an enhanced pre-collision system, upgraded leather upholstery, an advanced pre-collision system with a drowsy driver warning system and forward collision avoidance system, and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system. Heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a power-closing trunk and a power rear sunshade are also optional on the regular-wheelbase LS.
If you frequently have rear passengers (or are the rear passenger yourself), take a look at the Ultra Luxury package. It adds four-zone climate control, a refrigerated rear center console, six-way power rear seats (with heating, cooling and massage functions), rear-seat side airbags and rear audio controls.
Unique to the regular-wheelbase LS 460 is the F Sport package, which adds 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential (rear-wheel-drive models only), a sport-tuned air suspension, variable gear ratio steering, sport front seats and shift paddles on the steering wheel. F Sport models also gain specific exterior and interior design elements.
The LS 460 L is the extended-wheelbase LS 460 sedan. It includes all of the standard and optional features noted above and all packages aside from F Sport.
Another differentiator between the two wheelbase trims is the 460 L's Executive-Class Seating package. This includes the backseat upgrades of the Ultra Luxury package but in a two-seat configuration with a stationary center console (including enhanced controls, a refrigerated bin and added storage). It also adds extended leather trim, a power passenger-side ottoman with a knee airbag, power rear side sunshades and a rear-seat entertainment system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2013 Lexus LS 460 Sedan (4.6L V8; 8-speed automatic).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Lexus LS 460 has received some revisions, including an enhanced infotainment system with full-screen navigation and a pair of much-needed control buttons ("enter" and "back") for the Remote Touch interface for 2016. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Lexus LS 460.
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.5
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|4.0
|Utility
|4.0
Driving3.5
Acceleration2.5
Braking3.0
Steering2.5
Handling2.0
Drivability3.5
Comfort4.5
Seat comfort4.5
Ride comfort4.0
Noise & vibration5.0
Interior4.0
Ease of use4.0
Getting in/getting out4.5
Roominess4.0
Visibility2.5
Quality4.5
Utility4.0
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is a great car. Very smooth ride, comfortable and best of all reliable. I previously owned a 2008 LS which was destroyed by another errant driver while on the freeway. That vehicle was 9 years old and never needed to use the warranty, . . . or any maintenance issues at all. . . A very reliable vehicle. My hopes is this '17 LS will be the same. I don't want to spend my time in the dealership getting things fixed for poor assembly, . . and with Lexus LS you will not see the inside of the dealership except for the standard service intervals. I have taken several trips, and find this to be a very comfortable vehicle getting 29 mpg on the freeway at 70+. Second LS with 11 years total between the two vehicles and NO Warranty repairs needed. Excellent quality.
My 10,000 mile service took 3-1/2 hours at the dealership. At 12,300 Miles, I returned to the dealership - the transmission is whiny and there is an issue with the brakes making a clicking noise when you use them. Dealership told me all LS460s will have whining in the transmission....seriously? And the brake actuator had failed. This is a $75,000 car with 2 issues before 15,000 Miles. Dealer told me all the LS460 vehicles sound the same...but the car we took for a test drive didn’t sound like this. Now at 17,000 miles - just had to have the navigation system (which includes the radio) totally replaced. This is a $6,000 System and was covered by the warranty - but why did it need to be replaced? The navigation screen kept going blank when I would be driving the car. Was first told there was nothing wrong with it - then after leaving the dealership, received a call that it would be replaced. I have also some “cracking” of the metal trim on the rear of the car. Looks like wrinkles are forming in the metal. No idea what is causing this! I now have 38,000 miles on the car. The navigation system is shutting down again. Taking it to the dealer again. Also the leather on the armrest has a small crack that looks like a tear. I was told this happens on all Lexus vehicles (my husband also has a Lexus and his armrest is full of cracks - but his car is 16 years old so I would expect that), not on a 3 year old car.
This car is just plain perfect. It has the ride of a cruise ship on a lake. You don't feel anything, you don't hear any outside noise, nothing. You can't even tell that it's running at idle. The seats are butter soft, large and plush. The stereo is fabulous, the rear seats are fantastic. The level of fit and finish is just so far ahead of the pack that it's not even a race. I just came off of a Jaguar XJL and although it was a classy ride it was always in the shop. Buy this car and see what perfection feels like.....
One of the most comfort cars I’ve ever owned.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
4.6L 8cyl 8A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|386 hp @ 6400 rpm
|L 4dr Sedan AWD
4.6L 8cyl 8A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|359 hp @ 6400 rpm
|4dr Sedan AWD
4.6L 8cyl 8A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|359 hp @ 6400 rpm
|L 4dr Sedan
4.6L 8cyl 8A
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|386 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the LS 460 models:
- Lane Keep Assist
- This system nudges the wheel if it senses the vehicle drifting from its lane.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- This feature uses radar to monitor the vehicle's rear side blind spots at any speed above 10 miles per hour.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- The system alerts drivers to the approach of other vehicles when backing up. It is only active when the car is in reverse.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2017 Lexus LS 460 is the 2017 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $72,520.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $72,520
- L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $82,305
- 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $75,465
- L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $78,820
More about the 2017 Lexus LS 460
High-end resorts make it their business to indulge their clients' whims at every turn. The 2017 Lexus LS 460 is a lot like that, except on wheels.
This analogy holds with the standard version of this full-size luxury sedan, which delivers supreme ride comfort, paired with a handsome passenger cabin awash in high-quality leather and genuine wood trim. The comparison seems even more spot-on for the extended-wheelbase LS 460 L model. Its roomier backseat can be had with massaging seatbacks and a passenger-side throne with a built-in elevated footrest.
This isn't to say the LS 460 is a leader in this exclusive category, mainly because several global competitors have benefited from more recent redesigns and the latest tech upgrades. Other alternatives also offer more robust performance and engaging handling. Finally, fuel economy is not the big Lexus' strongest suit, with EPA estimates of 19 mpg combined (16 city/24 highway) for two-wheel-drive models and 18 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway) for all-wheel-drive versions.
Just the same, that supple ride quality and hushed, beautifully turned-out interior make it a fine choice if you have no particular interest in owning the latest and sportiest car on the road. Of course, then the question becomes which model of the Lexus LS 460 will be yours and how to have it equipped.
If you frequently have rear-seat VIPs (or perhaps you're one yourself), the LS 460 L is the way to go, thanks to its extra legroom. The optional Ultra Luxury package is hard to resist: It comes with four-zone climate control, a refrigerated center console, separate audio controls, and six-way power heated and cooled rear seats with massage. The Executive Class Seating package builds on that, adding a two-seat configuration with extended leather trim, a power passenger-side ottoman, power rear sunshades and a rear-seat entertainment system.
For more mainstream use, you might go with the standard LS 460, kitted out with such desirable options as LED headlights, an adjustable air suspension, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, a power rear sunshade, power-closing trunk and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system.
Safety options worth considering include a blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a pre-collision system with automatic emergency braking, and a drowsy driver warning system. The F Sport package adds such performance-oriented features as 19-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, Brembo brakes, front sport seats and distinctive styling touches.
From behind the steering wheel, the LS 460's 386-horsepower V8 feels smooth and strong, though its actual performance lags behind many of its competitors. Braking is not particularly confidence-inspiring, and the steering, though nicely weighted, lacks a real sense of useful feedback. Handling is just so-so amid rivals that excel at carving up winding back roads.
Ultimately, though, the 2017 Lexus LS 460 stands out as a fine choice for buyers looking for a big luxury sedan that will cater to their slightest desires. Look to Edmunds to help you find your perfect 2017 Lexus LS 460.
Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 Overview
The Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 is offered in the following submodels: LS 460 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A), L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A), and L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A).
