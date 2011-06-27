Overall rating

Look past its bold and angular style and you'll find that the 2019 Lexus LS 500h hybrid has all of the quintessential Lexus qualities that make it one of the world's elite luxury sedans: a pillowy and cushioned ride, a whisper-quiet interior and world-class build quality.

Last year's overhaul didn't leave much to be improved on today's model, but for 2019, the LS 500h offers more connected and safety tech and a handful of new style options. Apple CarPlay is finally available for iPhone users (Android Auto is still curiously absent) and Amazon Alexa functionality allows the virtual assistant to start the LS, lock and unlock its doors, and check its fuel level.

They're small changes but worthy refinements for the car's latest generation, which features a coupe-like profile, a new suspension design, and an elongated chassis with more passenger room than its predecessor.

Whether the LS hybrid makes financial sense is another story. Rated at 28 mpg combined, the 500h returns just 5 mpg more than its standard gasoline-powered counterpart but costs several thousand dollars more. If you're counting on fuel savings to justify the hybrid's additional cost, you could be waiting a while.

In truth, the best reason to buy this hybrid is for the instant womp of power delivered by its dual electric motors. And with its whisper-quiet interior, cushioned ride and cutting-edge safety tech, the 2019 Lexus LS 500h proves that Europeans aren't the only ones who can build world-class luxury.