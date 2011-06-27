Easily the best car I've purchased. Easily. As other reviews have stated, this is reliable luxury for less! Keep in mind this is the Lexus flagship sedan, with MSRP's close to $80k when new. Because of that, Lexus has invested/added a LOT of features as "standard in this vehicle". I test drove a 7-series before this which had more features and a much livelier V8, however a horrendous ownership experience that would likely have come with it (high maintenance, high repair, horrific resale value) would have followed. The LS460 is by far the quietest, most comfortable vehicle I've ever owned. Whether it is cruising on the interstate or navigating through downtown traffic, this vehicle isolates you from the world, it actually makes commuting a pleasure! The terrific Mark Levinson surround sound system is worth the upgrade and tuned precisely for audiophile pleasure! The quality of the leather, the interior and the trims are all well thought out. It is a spectacular ride; test drive one and you'll see what I'm talking about! What to look out for? Control arms are an issue for 07-10 LS460's with repairs costing over $5k. This is a well documented issue, and was resolved in 2011. Also note with this vehicle, maintenance costs more (it takes 9 quarts of oil for an oil change). Other than that, there is a great network of supporting Lexus dealers to service this, though you can have it serviced at your Toyota garage for cheaper (same stuff, really). Again I can't say enough, best car I've ever owned. Sporty when you want it to be, serene and dreamy when you need it. Driving should be an experience, not a function, and this car fulfills that so well.

Read more