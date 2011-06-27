  1. Home
2010 Lexus LS 460 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Serene ride, impeccable construction, smooth and strong V8 power, smart electronics features, limolike rear-seat options.
  • As exciting as a PBS pledge drive, grabby standard brakes with subpar stopping power.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Lexus LS 460 is a well-built premium luxury sedan at a comparatively low price, but with competition that reads like a Hall of Fame lineup card, you'll certainly have plenty of options to consider.

Vehicle overview

The Lexus brand was launched with the LS, a car that promised to match the established German luxury brands in terms of luxury, performance and features but with greater reliability and a lower price. More than 20 years later, the 2010 Lexus LS 460 stands resolute with this formula, even as its German competitors continue to deliver world-class flagship sedans.

Like most of its competitors, the V8-powered LS is available in a pair of body styles -- regular and extended wheelbase. The latter is essentially a personal limousine with enough sprawl space for a pair of Portland Trailblazers and features like 45-degree recline, a Barcalounger-style footrest, a refrigerator and a DVD entertainment system. The LS also offers an all-wheel-drive option for those in wintry climes where rear drive isn't preferred.

As for price, the LS hits the register at a price that undercuts the Europeans by $10,000 or more. Of course, those British and Continental flagships tend to offer more in the way of driving involvement and automotive "personality." They're also available with some ridiculously powerful engines that the Lexus can't match. But at the end of the day, the 2010 Lexus LS 460 measures up well in terms of materials quality and features, and it enjoys a reputation for superior reliability. In other words, it's quite the deal.

The truth of the matter is, there isn't a single loser in this segment. The meticulously well-rounded Audi A8, the sporty BMW 7 Series, the strikingly elegant Jaguar XJ and the benchmark Mercedes-Benz S-Class all deserve close looks if your budget allows. The Lexus LS 460 may not be the most desirable or personality-filled car in the class, but after 20 years on the job, there's no denying that its formula is still a recipe for success.

2010 Lexus LS 460 models

The 2010 Lexus LS 460 is a large luxury sedan also available as the long-wheelbase LS 460 L. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on both models. The LS 460 comes standard with 18-inch wheels, power-folding, auto-dimming heated exterior mirrors, foglamps, automatic xenon headlamps, automatic wipers, a sunroof, cruise control, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping multifunction steering wheel, a 16-way power driver seat and 12-way power passenger seat (includes lumbar adjustments, multilevel heating and memory functions), leather upholstery, wood trim, a back-up camera, Safety Connect emergency telematics, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a 10-speaker stereo with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an iPod interface and Bluetooth audio connectivity. Opting for all-wheel drive brings with it an air suspension and a heated steering wheel.

The Comfort package adds front and rear parking sensors, headlamp washers, a power trunk lid, power-closing doors, cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated wood-and-leather steering wheel and a power rear sunshade. The Comfort Plus package includes all Comfort package items plus upgraded leather trim, rear-seat side airbags and cooled power rear seats with lumbar massage and power butterfly headrests. The Sport package (RWD only) includes 19-inch wheels (stand-alone option also) with exclusive summer performance tires, an exterior styling kit, Brembo brakes, a sport-tuned air suspension, sport front seats, special two-tone interior trim with ash burl accents, paddle shifters with rev-matched downshifts and a heated steering wheel.

The LS 460 L adds additional rear-seat legroom, the Comfort package and automatic high beams. The Luxury package adds upgraded leather upholstery, a faux-suede headliner and power rear-door sunshades. The Rear Seat Upgrade includes the Luxury package and adds dual-zone rear climate controls, rear audio controls, a refrigerator, rear airbags and power rear seats with lumbar massage and power butterfly headrests. The Executive-Class Seating package includes the Rear Seat Upgrade plus a fixed center console (deletes center seat), a wood-trimmed retractable table, a rear-seat DVD system and a 45-degree power-reclining right rear seat with leg rest and multifunction massage. The air suspension is a stand-alone option.

Lexus options usually get automatically lumped together into expensive packages, but this depends on the region in which the car is purchased. Options available on both the LS 460 and LS 460 L include the Appearance package, which adds the same body kit as the Sport package and, on rear-drive models, 19-inch wheels with all-season tires. The optional navigation system adds Bluetooth phonebook download capability, Lexus Enform telematics services, voice controls, and real-time traffic, weather, sports and stocks. Also available is a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system with a DVD/CD changer. A self-parking system can be specified, but only in a bundle with other options packages. Adaptive cruise control and the Advanced Pre-Collision Safety system are packaged together.

2010 Highlights

The Lexus LS 460 gets its first significant updates since being redesigned three years ago. Exterior styling receives only mild tweaks, but the electronics systems have been revamped and now include, among other items, an iPod interface and streaming Bluetooth audio. New Sport and Appearance packages also debut, and the new Safety Connect emergency telematics service is added to the standard features list, with additional Lexus Enform telematics as an option.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Lexus LS 460 is powered by a 4.6-liter V8 that produces 380 horsepower and 367 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, with all-wheel drive available. In performance testing, the rear-drive LS 460 went from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, which is certainly quick, but just average for the segment. EPA estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive and 16/23/18 with all-wheel drive.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, front-seat knee airbags, active front head restraints and emergency telematics. Optional items include rear side airbags and the Advanced Pre-Collision Safety system that pairs with the adaptive cruise control radar emitters to sense an impending impact (with either another car or a pedestrian) and optimize brake response and crash preparedness.

In Edmunds brake testing, the 2010 Lexus LS 460 came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet -- a little long for this class. The LS 460 L checked in at a longer 136 feet. We also judged the brake pedal rather grabby in feel. In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Lexus LS 460 scored the highest rating of "Good" for its protection in frontal-offset impacts.

Driving

Under almost any driving condition, the 2010 Lexus LS 460 isolates its occupants from the outside world, wrapping them in a silent, cloudlike cocoon. This is the LS's forte. Under more aggressive maneuvers, however, the base LS suspension exhibits significant dive during heavy braking and pronounced body roll while cornering. Nonetheless, this luxury sedan was never intended to be particularly sporty, so most buyers probably won't have high expectations in this regard. As such, consumers who enjoy driving may be pleasantly surprised by the new Sport package, which features an aggressively tuned air suspension, performance brakes, rev-matched downshifts and grippy summer tires.

Interior

As the Lexus flagship, the LS 460 naturally exhibits fine interior craftsmanship and an impressive array of features. However, compared to a BMW 7 Series, Jaguar XJ or Mercedes S-Class, it lacks some visual drama. Nevertheless, its controls are reasonably simple for this class, utilizing a touchscreen and physical buttons. The new iPod interface is a welcome addition to the features list, but it could replicate the iPod's functionality better than it does.

Cabin space is exceptional for all occupants even in the regular-wheelbase version, while the extended-wheelbase LS 460 L could easily serve limousine duty. The Executive-Class Seating package takes rear comfort to absurd levels with a 45-degree seat recline, lumbar massage and a footrest. Outside of the LS, you'd need to step up to a Maybach or Rolls-Royce to be coddled like this. Trunk space is generous at 18 cubic feet, but it drops to 15.5 cubes if rear-seat climate control is specified.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Lexus LS 460.

5(89%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2009 LS460 AWD
Mark Wooters,02/06/2010
Have owned the car now 1 year and 4 months and vehicle continues to exceed expectations. Handles great and on recent roadtrip to Michigan driving around 75-80 averaged 26 mpg. I have about 24,000 miles and have averaged exactly 20 mpg since owning the car. Drove in snow and icy conditions and also ran into a snowstorm on way back and the AWD is amazing. Put car into snow mode and you don't even know the weather is bad. Navigation is great and simple and you can enter the phone number of the destination and it takes you to the business/home without inputting any street, city, etc. Auto parking works well; yet, is slower than doing it yourself. Excellent Acceleration and feel for road.
Luxury and Reliability for Less
leawoodesq,04/11/2014
L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
This is my third Lexus LS, following a 2001 and a 2004 LS 430. Honestly, the two earlier cars were much quieter, as if powered by a huge electric motor. The driver's seat was more comfortable and its cushion extended farther forward to support under my legs. (I am 6'3" tall.) Other than that, the 2010 is a much-improved car. The motor has direct injection at very high pressure and it idles like a diesel - very noisy, especially compared to the earlier two cars - but the horsepower and torque are much greater. The optional adjustments to the transmission and suspension change the character of the car, unlike in other premium cars. Reliability is a luxury in itself - this car never breaks. November 14, 2019 - This is an update of my earlier review of the 2010 LS 460 L AWD. Just turned 230,000 miles. There have been some expensive parts replaced, e.g., air suspension struts, transmission control unit, engine mounts, but overall the car has been very reliable and the cost of scheduled maintenance and replacement parts has been far less than the price of a new LS. Always garaged at night, the interior looks nearly brand new and the exterior paint is marred only by rock chips. Every feature, from the electronically-retractable sunscreens for the rear window and rear passenger windows to the adjustable suspension and transmission to the cooled and heated seats to the power-folding side-view mirrors, still works without repair. I take it in every 5,000 miles for tire rotation and scheduled maintenance, always with a free loaner. This is my third LS since 2004 and the ownership experience with Hendrick Lexus could not have been better.
BUY IT...BUY IT!!!
Alvin,01/05/2016
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
Easily the best car I've purchased. Easily. As other reviews have stated, this is reliable luxury for less! Keep in mind this is the Lexus flagship sedan, with MSRP's close to $80k when new. Because of that, Lexus has invested/added a LOT of features as "standard in this vehicle". I test drove a 7-series before this which had more features and a much livelier V8, however a horrendous ownership experience that would likely have come with it (high maintenance, high repair, horrific resale value) would have followed. The LS460 is by far the quietest, most comfortable vehicle I've ever owned. Whether it is cruising on the interstate or navigating through downtown traffic, this vehicle isolates you from the world, it actually makes commuting a pleasure! The terrific Mark Levinson surround sound system is worth the upgrade and tuned precisely for audiophile pleasure! The quality of the leather, the interior and the trims are all well thought out. It is a spectacular ride; test drive one and you'll see what I'm talking about! What to look out for? Control arms are an issue for 07-10 LS460's with repairs costing over $5k. This is a well documented issue, and was resolved in 2011. Also note with this vehicle, maintenance costs more (it takes 9 quarts of oil for an oil change). Other than that, there is a great network of supporting Lexus dealers to service this, though you can have it serviced at your Toyota garage for cheaper (same stuff, really). Again I can't say enough, best car I've ever owned. Sporty when you want it to be, serene and dreamy when you need it. Driving should be an experience, not a function, and this car fulfills that so well.
Go for it!
Happy Customer,05/16/2010
Leased the LS460. Options "Sport Package", "Luxury Package", "Convenience Package" Considered Jaguar XF Supercharged, Infiniti MS56, BMW 5 Series. Everyday I can't wait to get into the car. Up go the windows and so long to the outside world. Radio on and wow I am in a dream space. Comfort, quiet, styling of the Sport LS is fantastic, big wheels, great lower styling kit. Interior is beautiful. Just close doors gently and motors close them the rest of the way. Heated and cooled seats, a brake hold feature so you can stop and remove your feet from the pedal during a long signal. All seats are comfortable with ample head, shoulder and leg room. It's a keeper.
See all 19 reviews of the 2010 Lexus LS 460
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
357 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
357 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2010 Lexus LS 460 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Lexus LS 460
More About This Model

The 2010 Lexus LS 460 has created a niche for itself as the most practical choice in a supremely extravagant segment. With an accommodating ride, impeccable materials quality and enough gadgetry to stock a Sharper Image store, this stately cruiser offers all the luxury-car essentials. However, unlike the expensive and sometimes temperamental thoroughbreds it competes with, the LS 460 gets the job done at a relatively reasonable price, and with the promise of better reliability.

Clearly, there's lots of candy in its bowl, but the one treat the LS 460 has never offered is athleticism. To address this, Lexus adds a new Sport package for 2010, featuring performance upgrades such as Brembo brakes, bigger wheels and an adjustable sport-tuned air suspension.

In many ways, this move is a success. The Sport package makes piloting the LS 460 a more involving experience, and should rope some new fans into the fold. Still, even with this package, the LS feels less passionate than its German peers — the BMW 7 Series is still far more sporting, and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class stirs the senses with brisker acceleration and a more engaging personality.

In the end, though, the 2010 Lexus LS 460 excels for being an unmatched bargain that brings much to the soiree for far less coin than you'd expect. Even with the Sport package and options like a navigation system, Advanced Parking Guidance and front and rear heated seats, our test car's price tag is thousands less than that of a base-model 7 Series. As such, the Lexus LS 460 is a must-see for luxury-car shoppers on the hunt for class-leading value and outstanding technology.

Used 2010 Lexus LS 460 Overview

The Used 2010 Lexus LS 460 is offered in the following submodels: LS 460 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A), 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A), L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A), and L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Lexus LS 460?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Lexus LS 460 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Lexus LS 460 Base is priced between $14,990 and$18,989 with odometer readings between 88974 and119153 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Lexus LS 460 L is priced between $14,995 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 134332 and134332 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Lexus LS 460s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Lexus LS 460 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 LS 460s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,990 and mileage as low as 88974 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Lexus LS 460.

Can't find a used 2010 Lexus LS 460s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LS 460 for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,675.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,372.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LS 460 for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,152.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,897.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Lexus LS 460?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus LS 460 lease specials

