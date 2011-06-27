Vehicle overview

In the world of full-size luxury sedans, the 2014 Lexus LS 460 is a conservative player, a high-end sedan that's designed to spoil its occupants more than make a flashy design statement or set new benchmarks for performance.

Accordingly, its cabin is painstakingly furnished with rich leather, gorgeous wood trim and various other high-grade materials. You can order up massaging seats in the front and rear, while the Executive Class seating package provides both reclining rear seats and an ottoman on the passenger side. Meanwhile, the 2014 LS 460's interior is almost completely sealed off from outside noise, and the supple ride quality spares occupants even the smallest discomforts. Clearly, the Lexus LS 460 is capable of providing a pampering of the highest order, and that philosophy permeates the ownership experience as well. The LS has a strong reputation for reliability, while the Lexus dealer network has a long history of treating customers well.

Although this is more than enough for many Lexus buyers, there's one key area in which the LS 460 comes up short: the driving experience itself. Lexus offers just one engine on the LS, and although the big sedan's 386-horsepower V8 looks good on paper (and sounds good when you're on the move), it can't match the performance and fuel efficiency of European-brand competitors' turbocharged V8 engines and, in some cases, their six-cylinder engines as well. Handling is also a disappointment, as the Lexus LS 460 feels heavier and less precise around turns than almost any rival. The available F Sport package sharpens things up a bit, but if you truly want a world-class luxury sedan experience, the 2014 LS 460 doesn't quite check all the boxes.

For buyers seeking a more complete package of attributes, the newly redesigned 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes highly recommended, as do the 2014 Audi A8, 2014 BMW 7 Series and 2014 Jaguar XJ. However, if you believe a high-end luxury sedan should be comfortable, serene and meticulously assembled above all else, the 2014 Lexus LS 460 is certainly worth a look and it will cost you a bit less to boot.