Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460

    182,676 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,500

    $2,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 L
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460 L

    83,185 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,495

    $1,628 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460

    23,804 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460

    102,136 miles

    $19,485

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460

    90,223 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $1,050 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 in White
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460

    120,099 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,495

    $1,933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460

    107,193 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,179

    $718 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460

    28,165 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,998

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460

    79,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 in Silver
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460

    79,335 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 in Silver
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460

    82,961 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,900

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 L in Gray
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460 L

    44,882 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 L in Silver
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460 L

    52,029 miles

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 L in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460 L

    124,248 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 L in White
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460 L

    65,523 miles

    $24,992

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 in Red
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460

    53,727 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,891

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460

    80,388 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $22,500

    Details
  • 2012 Lexus LS 460
    used

    2012 Lexus LS 460

    42,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $28,881

    Details

A Perfect Luxury Car
jrl999,05/25/2014
I bought my 2012 LS 460L with 18K miles certified at a Lexus dealer in Miami FL. Drove it back to NC and found it to be the most comfortable car imaginable. Had a 2006 LS 430 which was also a near flawless car. I like everything about this car and it simply devours long trips on an interstate. Have only driven 3500 miles since buying it, but it is so comfortable and enjoyable to drive.
