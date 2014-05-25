Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me
- 182,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,500$2,293 Below Market
US Auto Auction - Pennsauken / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF6C5012951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,185 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,495$1,628 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner. REDUCED FROM $23,827! L trim, Starfire Pearl exterior. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Rear Seat, LUXURY PKG, 19 X 8.0 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY WHE... LUXURY VALUE EDITION, MARK LEVINSON DVD CHANGER. READ MORE!OPTION PACKAGESMARK LEVINSON DVD CHANGER 6-disc CD/DVD changer with DVD audio & video playback, 450-watt reference surround sound audio system, (19) speakers, 7.1 channel architecture, LUXURY PKG semi-aniline leather trimmed interior, Alcantara headliner, pwr rear door sunshade, LUXURY VALUE EDITION HDD navigation system with voice command & color LCD display, Lexus Enform with destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, 19 X 8.0 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS P245/45R19 all-season tires. Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat MP3 Player, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. VEHICLE REVIEWSCarAndDriver.com explains If you equate luxury with isolation and peace, then the LS460 may be the sedan for you.. A GREAT VALUECARFAX 1-Owner Was $23,827. EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYElectronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System OUR OFFERINGSUnited BMW is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded United BMW with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award! United BMW is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL5EF2C5046452
Stock: R23286A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 23,804 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this nice, low miles 2012 Lexus LS 460 Sedan! This car looks and drives great! It's loaded with options including an Automatic Transmission, Leather, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Dual Heated & Cooled Seats, Driver's Memory Seat, Power Rear Sunshade, Dual Power Seats, Dual Climate Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Telescopic/Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, CD, and much more! Overall This car is clean inside and out! Please note this car has a previously salvaged title. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF8C5111007
Stock: 111007FA71281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-15-2017
- 102,136 miles
$19,485
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
LS 460 trim. Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, 19 X 8.0 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY WHE. COMFORT PKG, LUXURY VALUE EDITION, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, HID headlights MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Lexus LS 460 with OBSIDIAN exterior and PARCHMENT interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 380 HP at 6400 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESCOMFORT PKG heated steering wheel, heated/cooled front seats, pwr rear sunshade, rear heated seats, headlamp washers, intuitive parking assist, pwr door closers, one-touch pwr trunk open/close, LUXURY VALUE EDITION HDD navigation system w/voice command & color LCD display, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, 19 X 8.0 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS P245/45R19 all-season tires.EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS CarAndDriver.com's review says If you equate luxury with isolation and peace, then the LS460 may be the sedan for you..WHY BUY FROM USOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF9C5110478
Stock: U5110478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 90,223 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995$1,050 Below Market
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
Comfort Pkg Luxury Value Edition 19" X 8.0" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Parchment; Leather Seat Trim Satin Cashmere Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Tampa Bay is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Lexus LS 460 only has 90,223mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Lexus includes: SATIN CASHMERE METALLIC PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks 19 X 8.0 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance LUXURY VALUE EDITION Navigation System Telematics Navigation from Telematics COMFORT PKG Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Rear Parking Aid Heated Front Seat(s) Remote Trunk Release *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2012 Lexus LS 460 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This LS 460 was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus LS 460 . You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. This Lexus LS 460 is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2012LexusLS 460. More information about the 2012 Lexus LS 460: Although a little more conservative in look and feel than some others in its class, the LS sedans still deliver some of the world's top technology features. The LS460--and especially the LS600h--serve as the luxury and technology flagship for the Lexus line. The LS brings all of Lexus' technology and luxury know-how into a complete package--a full-size luxury sedan that is both exceedingly quiet, very powerful and in the case of the LS600h, cutting-edge hybrid tech. Strengths of this model include Smooth, strong powertrains, leading-edge technology, quiet interior, amazing comfort, and fuel economy All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF7C5109538
Stock: C5109538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 120,099 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,495$1,933 Below Market
Mega Auto Outlet - Stafford / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EFXC5014363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,193 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,179$718 Below Market
Legacy Buick GMC - Slidell / Louisiana
This 2012 Lexus LS 460 is offered to you for sale by Legacy Buick GMC. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Lexus LS 460 that you won't find in your average vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The Lexus LS 460 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2012 Lexus LS 460: Although a little more conservative in look and feel than some others in its class, the LS sedans still deliver some of the world's top technology features. The LS460--and especially the LS600h--serve as the luxury and technology flagship for the Lexus line. The LS brings all of Lexus' technology and luxury know-how into a complete package--a full-size luxury sedan that is both exceedingly quiet, very powerful and in the case of the LS600h, cutting-edge hybrid tech. This model sets itself apart with Smooth, strong powertrains, leading-edge technology, quiet interior, amazing comfort, and fuel economy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF2C5108507
Stock: 11280P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 28,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF5C5110333
Stock: 19327738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
Sterling McCall Lexus Clear Lake - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2012 Lexus LS 460. This Lexus includes: COLD WEATHER PKG LUXURY VALUE EDITION Navigation System CD Player CD Changer Premium Sound System Telematics Navigation from Telematics COMFORT PKG Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Rear Parking Aid Heated Front Seat(s) Remote Trunk Release *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2012 Lexus LS 460 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Lexus LS 460 NAV/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Lexus is in a class of its own. With less than 79,196mi on this Lexus LS 460, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Lexus LS 460, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus LS 460 NAV/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO. More information about the 2012 Lexus LS 460: Although a little more conservative in look and feel than some others in its class, the LS sedans still deliver some of the world's top technology features. The LS460--and especially the LS600h--serve as the luxury and technology flagship for the Lexus line. The LS brings all of Lexus' technology and luxury know-how into a complete package--a full-size luxury sedan that is both exceedingly quiet, very powerful and in the case of the LS600h, cutting-edge hybrid tech. Interesting features of this model are Smooth, strong powertrains, leading-edge technology, quiet interior, amazing comfort, and fuel economy We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF8C5012756
Stock: C5012756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 79,335 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,995
Hyman Bros. Automobiles Midlothian - Midlothian / Virginia
~CLEAN CARFAX~ EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT~ LEVINSON AUDIO~ WE FINANCE~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF3C5013698
Stock: H7759A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 82,961 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,900
Lexus of Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
Local Trade-in! Equipped with Navigation, Mark Levinson Audio, Back Up Camera, Park Assist, Comfort Package, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Bluetooth and so much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF1C5014705
Stock: 113182A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 44,882 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,998
CarMax Bakersfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Bakersfield / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL5EF0C5046675
Stock: 18820599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,029 miles
$28,998
CarMax Buford - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buford / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHDL1EF2C5004312
Stock: 18942712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,248 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995
Space City Auto Center - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL5EF3C5045763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,523 miles
$24,992
Toyota of Santa Fe - Santa Fe / New Mexico
Call Now 505-780-4996! PLEASE SHOW PRIOR TO NEGOTIATION TO RECEIVE ADVERTISED PRICE. Starfire Pearl 2012 Santa Fe, New Mexico Lexus LS 460 L Stock number C5044649P, 4D Sedan with only 63,000 miles. https://www.toyotaofsantafe.com/inventory/used-2012-lexus-ls-460-l-rwd-sedan-jthgl5ef0c5044649. RWD . This New Mexico Sedan has a 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V VVT-iE engine. Starfire Pearl 2012 Lexus LS 460 L RWD 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V VVT-iE *BLUETOOTH WIRELESS or SYNC, *This car is eligible for 6 month or 6000 Limited Warranty!, Verified against manufacturer description, *new struts**, LS 460 L LS 460L 4-DOOR SEDAN, 4D Sedan, 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V VVT-iE, 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift, RWD, Starfire Pearl, Parchment w/Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, 19" x 8.0J 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Backup Monitor, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone, HDD Navigation System, Lexus Enform, Mark Levinson Audio/DVD Changer, Navigation System, Navigation Value Edition.Call right now and schedule a test drive. Visit us online at www.toyotaofsantafe.com or in person at 1601 Saint Michaels Drive, Santa Fe, NM 87505. We serve all of New Mexico. Price includes all costs to be paid by consumer except for sales tax, registration, title, and $369 dealer transfer service fee. Price is valid for date of sale only. Internet price includes all available offers, incentives, and factory rebates assigned to the dealer. Pricing and availability may vary based on a variety of factors, including options, dealer specials, fees, and financing qualifications. Vehicles shown may have optional equipment at additional cost. You may not qualify for all offers, incentives, discounts, or financing and all are subject to expiration and/or other restrictions. Subject to availability, incentive offerings, current pricing and credit worthiness.Our pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner, we include them. Addition keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories may be purchased at the time of sale. For special offers: call 505-303-4462.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHGL5EF0C5044649
Stock: C5044649P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 53,727 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,891
Hendrick Lexus Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
Hendrick Affordable, ONLY 53,727 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, Premium Sound System, HID headlights, COMFORT PKGPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDERain Sensing Wipers, Sunroof, HID headlights, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Keyless Start, Fog Lamps, Heated Leather Seats Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESCOMFORT PKG heated steering wheel, heated/cooled front seats, pwr rear sunshade, rear heated seats, headlamp washers, intuitive parking assist, pwr door closers, one-touch pwr trunk open/close, LUXURY VALUE EDITION HDD navigation system w/voice command & color LCD display, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, 19" X 8.0" 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS P245/45R19 all-season tires. Lexus LS 460 with Matador Red Mica exterior and Parchment interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 380 HP at 6400 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVECarAndDriver.com's review says "If you equate luxury with isolation and peace, then the LS460 may be the sedan for you.".Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF3C5111786
Stock: PN443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 80,388 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$22,500
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sport Pkg Luxury Value Edition Comfort Sport Pkg Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black/Saddle Tan; Leather Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. <p>This 2012 Lexus LS460 includes:</p><ul><li>COMFORT SPORT PKG<ul><li>Heated Rear Seat(s)</li><li>Cooled Front Seat(s)</li><li>Cloth Seats</li><li>Rear Parking Aid</li><li>Heated Front Seat(s)</li><li>Remote Trunk Release</li></ul></li><li>BLACK/SADDLE TAN, LEATHER SEAT TRIM<ul><li>Leather Seats</li></ul></li><li>OBSIDIAN</li><li>LUXURY VALUE EDITION<ul><li>Navigation System</li><li>CD Player</li><li>CD Changer</li><li>Premium Sound System</li><li>Telematics</li><li>Navigation from Telematics</li></ul></li><li>SPORT PKG<ul><li>Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode</li><li>Tires - Front Performance</li><li>Aluminum Wheels</li><li>Woodgrain Interior Trim</li><li>Air Suspension</li><li>Tires - Rear Performance</li><li>Leather Seats</li></ul></li></ul>*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF0C5110613
Stock: C5110613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 42,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$28,881
Excellence Auto Direct - Euless / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF0C5112524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
