Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

Comfort Pkg Luxury Value Edition 19" X 8.0" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Parchment; Leather Seat Trim Satin Cashmere Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Lexus of Tampa Bay is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Lexus LS 460 only has 90,223mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Lexus includes: SATIN CASHMERE METALLIC PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE Wheel Locks 19 X 8.0 5-SPOKE ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance LUXURY VALUE EDITION Navigation System Telematics Navigation from Telematics COMFORT PKG Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Rear Parking Aid Heated Front Seat(s) Remote Trunk Release *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2012 Lexus LS 460 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. A Lexus with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This LS 460 was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus LS 460 . You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. This Lexus LS 460 is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. The perfect balance of speed and control has been injected into this 2012LexusLS 460. More information about the 2012 Lexus LS 460: Although a little more conservative in look and feel than some others in its class, the LS sedans still deliver some of the world's top technology features. The LS460--and especially the LS600h--serve as the luxury and technology flagship for the Lexus line. The LS brings all of Lexus' technology and luxury know-how into a complete package--a full-size luxury sedan that is both exceedingly quiet, very powerful and in the case of the LS600h, cutting-edge hybrid tech. Strengths of this model include Smooth, strong powertrains, leading-edge technology, quiet interior, amazing comfort, and fuel economy All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

VIN: JTHBL5EF7C5109538

Stock: C5109538

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020