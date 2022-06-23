What is the LC 500?

The Lexus LC 500 is the brand's halo car — a vehicle that represents the highest expression of the brand's styling, technology and performance. It is an elegantly styled coupe or convertible powered by a melodious 471-horsepower V8 and a 10-speed automatic transmission. It isn't the fastest or best-handling car in this price range, but it is certainly one of the most stylish, premium-feeling and comfortable luxury sport coupes on the road today.

For 2022, Lexus revised the LC 500's suspension tuning even further after the 2021 model had received an updated suspension, updated wheels, and revised vehicle stability control. Lexus also introduced the Bespoke Build configurator, which allows you to customize your LC 500's colors, wheel design, glass or carbon-fiber roof and select exclusive options.

We don't expect any drastic changes to the 2023 LC 500 beyond a possible addition to the LC lineup. In April, Lexus Racing USA posted a teaser image of what appears to be the silhouette of an LC 500, with an "F" highlighted in the background. It is the same F used in Lexus' performance models. The photo's caption says "Highest expression of performance." This could mean one of two things: It could be either an F Sport package that typically includes cosmetic upgrades and a revised suspension, or it might preview a full-blown LC F model, which would have more drastic changes to boost performance, such as a different engine, brakes and stiffer suspension.