It was Toyota's finest effort. It cannot handle or stop like a BMW or Mercedes, but they did manage to run away from the Germans with true ingrained quality of manufacture. This Lexus has given me 100,000 miles of totally reliable driving, the engine is a dream, smooth, free-revving, outstanding fuel economy of 24-28 mpg (if other reviewers are complaining about fuel economy, try changing the o2 sensors), the transmission is smooth and capable (though it does not hold the gear you're in if you get off the gas quickly like the fully-hydraulic transmission in my Mercedes manages to figure out), and the overall experience of this car has held constant, from 77,000 miles to 180,000 miles. Leather is intact. Carpeting is plush. Engine is silky smooth. Nakamichi stereo is simple and competent. My favorite doodad is that electro-flourescent instrument panel. Yes the speedometer needle went dark, yes the dealer wanted $1,200.00 to repair, yes, I fixed it for $15.89 (a bottle of window defogger repair paint tp establish an electrically continuous line on the backside of the needle). I love Toyota's real effort with this car. I do not like new Lexus Bloat Barges . . . update: July 10, 2017 - gave reviewed car to brother. Then had crippling Seller's Remorse. So, I bought an identical 1991 Lexus LS 400 with only 57,000 miles that is utterly perfectly fresh (still smells new in the trunk). Set for life. 07/11/20 The 1991 now has 88,800 miles. Nothing has broken, no top-off of any fluids, drives like a dream ...

