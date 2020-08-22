Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

Ultra Luxury Package Adaptive Variable Air Suspension Radio: Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound Pre-Collision System (Pcs) Wheels: 19" X 8" Split 7-Spoke Alloy (Fy) Semi-Aniline Leather & Alcantara Upgrade Package Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Leather Seats Navigation System Heated 3-Spoke Wood Steering Wheel W/Cntr Lthr Pad Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Parchment W/Walnut; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Satin Cashmere Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Lexus LS 460 with 34,470mi. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Lexus LS 460 with a full CARFAX history report. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus LS 460 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This 2016 Lexus LS 460 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus LS 460 is in a league of its own This Lexus LS 460 is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Lexus LS 460 . Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Lexus LS 460 makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Unexpected repairs happen on all vehicles, but this Lexus LS 460 comes with the protection of the manufacturer's warranty. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Lexus LS 460 ? More information about the 2016 Lexus LS 460: Lexus is a legendary luxury brand and the LS is Lexus' most luxurious sedan. The LS still comes in lesser priced than its competitors from BMW and Mercedes. Shoppers looking for large luxury cars expect the best in technology, comfort and build quality and the Lexus doesn't disappoint, offering lots of the latest interior amenities. The availability of a hybrid powertrain and a conventional V8 as well as options for both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive powertrains means there's a configuration for nearly every luxury sedan buyer. Strengths of this model include quiet, plenty of gadgets, Ultra-luxurious, quick, and Lexus reputation for reliability and resale value All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBL1EF4G5142978

Stock: G5142978

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020