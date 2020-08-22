Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

353 listings
LS 460 Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    34,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,785

    $4,043 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    26,999 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,997

    $5,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    21,858 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $39,900

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    36,789 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,950

    $3,914 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    19,294 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,995

    $903 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    44,781 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,998

    $1,240 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    42,665 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $40,995

    $273 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    101,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi

    $27,000

    $475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    8,112 miles

    $44,163

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    48,072 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,299

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Black
    certified

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    37,569 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $46,889

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    23,612 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,981

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    33,196 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,200

    $1,341 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Silver
    certified

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    68,881 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,828

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    42,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $40,000

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 L in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460 L

    48,380 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,888

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    46,738 miles

    $39,424

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus LS 460

    43,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,570

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 460

Overall Consumer Rating
3.310 Reviews
  • 5
    (30%)
  • 4
    (30%)
  • 2
    (20%)
  • 1
    (20%)
A great car
George 666,10/27/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
Owned three MB E 350 class cars that were good cars. I then traded in my 2015 RX-350 AWD, which was also a very nice car, for the 2016 LS 460. By any means, the LS 460 was the nicest car I have ever owned. The quiet comfort, quality, amenities and performance are superb. This car compares favorably to the MB S Class at about $25000.00 less, and is a lot more dependable. Low speed acceleration is acceptable, but high speed acceleration above 70mph is superb. Gas mileage however is poor, depending on the way you drive. Steering feel is better than any Mercedes, and body lean is also better. The infotainment system in the Mercedes was easier to use, but after some getting used to it, the mouse control in the Lexus becomes more user friendly. The voice command works quite well, and the Lexus Enform Apps are great. After owning the car for over two years and 22000 miles later, the car is still great, and my ratings would still be the same as the day I purchased the car. The Lexus Enform Apps however have deteriorated to the point of being useless.
Report abuse
