Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 for Sale Near Me

- 34,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,785$4,043 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Ultra Luxury Package Adaptive Variable Air Suspension Radio: Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound Pre-Collision System (Pcs) Wheels: 19" X 8" Split 7-Spoke Alloy (Fy) Semi-Aniline Leather & Alcantara Upgrade Package Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Leather Seats Navigation System Heated 3-Spoke Wood Steering Wheel W/Cntr Lthr Pad Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Parchment W/Walnut; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Satin Cashmere Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Lexus LS 460 with 34,470mi. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Lexus LS 460 with a full CARFAX history report. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus LS 460 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This 2016 Lexus LS 460 has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus LS 460 is in a league of its own This Lexus LS 460 is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Lexus LS 460 . Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Lexus LS 460 makes it one of the nicest you'll find. Unexpected repairs happen on all vehicles, but this Lexus LS 460 comes with the protection of the manufacturer's warranty. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Lexus LS 460 ? More information about the 2016 Lexus LS 460: Lexus is a legendary luxury brand and the LS is Lexus' most luxurious sedan. The LS still comes in lesser priced than its competitors from BMW and Mercedes. Shoppers looking for large luxury cars expect the best in technology, comfort and build quality and the Lexus doesn't disappoint, offering lots of the latest interior amenities. The availability of a hybrid powertrain and a conventional V8 as well as options for both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive powertrains means there's a configuration for nearly every luxury sedan buyer. Strengths of this model include quiet, plenty of gadgets, Ultra-luxurious, quick, and Lexus reputation for reliability and resale value All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL1EF4G5142978
Stock: G5142978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 26,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,997$5,436 Below Market
Porsche Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF1G5025659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,900
Nexcar - Spring / Texas
2016 Lexus LS 460 Luxury Sedan**ONE OWNER****CLEAN CARFAX****NO ACCIDENTS**V8 4.6 Liter, Auto 8-Spd Seq Mode, RWD, ABS (4-Wheel), AM/FM Stereo, Adjustable Pedals, Air Bags (Side): Front, Air Bags (Side): Front & Rear, Air Bags: Dual Front, Air Bags: F&R Head Curtain, Air Bags: Knee, Air Conditioning, Alarm System, Auto Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Blind-Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, CD: MP3 (Single), Camera: Backup/Rear View, Collision Avoidance System, Comfort Pkg, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Keyless Entry, LED Headlamps, Lane Departure Warning System, Leather, Lexus Enform, Mirrors: Heated, Mirrors: Power, Mirrors: w/Turn Signals, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Parking Sensors: Front & Rear, Power Door Locks, Power Steering, Power Windows, Premium Sound, Privacy Glass, Roof: Power Moonroof, Seat: Memory, Seat: Power Driver, Seats: Cooled, Seats: Dual Power, Seats: Heated, Seats: Memory, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls: Audio, Steering Wheel: Heated, Theft Recovery System, Tilt & Telescoping Wheel, Tilt Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control, USB Connection, Wheels: Aluminum/Alloy, Wheels: Premium, Wheels: Premium 19+....YOUR NEXCAR IS HERE!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF1G5140810
Stock: G5140810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 36,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,950$3,914 Below Market
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1662049 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF6G5025883
Stock: c198812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 19,294 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,995$903 Below Market
Landmark Motors - Bellevue / Washington
SPECTACULARLY-LOADED LOW-MILE, 1-OWNER LS ** 19,282 TOTAL MILES ** ULTRA LUXURY PACKAGE * 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL with AIR-PURIFIER * 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONCIERGE * CLIMATE-COMFORT FRONT OUTBOARD REAR SEATS with LUMBAR-MASSAGE * WOOD-TRIMMED REAR-SEAT CLIMATE AUDIO SYSTEM CONTROLS * REAR-SEAT REFRIGERATED COOLER * POWER SIDE-REAR and REAR SUNSHADES ** SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER ALCANTARA UPGRADE PACKAGE * ALCANTARA HEADLINER ** ALL-WEATHER PACKAGE * HIGH-INTENSITY INTERIOR HEATER ** PRE-COLLISION PACKAGE * ALL-SPEED DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE CONTROL ** BLIND SPOT MONITOR with REAR-CROSS TRAFFIC DETECTION ** ADAPTIVE VARIABLE AIR SUSPENSION with COMFORT SPORT S+ DRIVE MODE SELECT * ADJUSTABLE RIDE HEIGHT ** ADAPTIVE FULL LED HEADLIGHTS * INTELLIGENT HIGH BEAMS * HEADLIGHT WASHERS * AUTO-LEVELING LED FOG LAMPS * LED RUNNING LIGHTS ** POWER GLASS SUNROOF ** NAVIGATION SYSTEM with 12.3IN MULTIMEDIA DISPLAY * BACKUP CAMERA * INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST ** SHIMAMOKU ESPRESSO WOOD INTERIOR TRIM * SHIMOMOKU WOOD LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL (Gorgeous!) * GPS-LINKED ANALOG-DISPLAY CLOCK * SMART ACCESS KEYLESS ENTRY IGNITION * SOFT-DOOR CLOSE * POWER DECKLID OPEN/CLOSE ** MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE 19-SPEAKERS 450-WATT REFERENCE 7.1 SURROUND SOUND AM/FM HD-TUNER SIRIUSXM IN-DASH CD/DVD USB BLUETOOTH PHONE AUDIO STREAMING SUBSCRIPTION-FREE HD TRAFFIC WEATHER LEXUS ENFORM APP SUITE ** LEXUS SAFETY CONNECT, SERVICE CONNECT, DESTINATIONS REMOTE APP (SUB REQ'D) ** 19IN HOLLOW-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS PACKAGE * BRIDGESTONE TURANZA TIRES *** 386-HP 4.6L DOHC NA V8 * 8-SPEED ECT-I AUTO TRANS * REAR-WHEEL DRIVE * AUTOMATIC ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE * TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING and MORE. CLEAN 1-OWNER CARFAX. ORIGINAL LEXUS FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING. FLAWLESS THROUGHOUT. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL1EF0G5143125
Stock: 9717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 44,781 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,998$1,240 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Comfort Package Radio: Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound Pre-Collision System (Pcs) Led Low & High Beam W/Smart Beam Wheels: 19" X 8" Split 7-Spoke Alloy (Fy) Semi-Aniline Leather & Alcantara Upgrade Package Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Leather Seats Navigation System Accessory Package (Z2) Heated 3-Spoke Wood Steering Wheel W/Cntr Lthr Pad All Weather Package Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Eminent White Pearl Flaxen W/Shimamoku; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF2G5140430
Stock: G5140430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 42,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,995$273 Below Market
Kuni Lexus of Portland - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 42,665 Miles! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, PARCHMENT W/WALNUT, LEATHER SEAT TRIM... Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera Lexus LS 460 with Obsidian exterior and Parchment w/Walnut interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 360 HP at 6400 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESPARCHMENT W/WALNUT, LEATHER SEAT TRIM.EXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com explains "This big Lexus sedan's cabin is meticulously appointed and carefully assembled. The leather is supple, the wood trim warm and rich and the rest of the interior materials substantial and attractive.".SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHY BUY FROM USOur passion is in providing you with a world-class ownership experience. We share the thrill our customers get from owning and driving a Lexus. Whether you come in for a new or pre-owned Lexus, to arrange financing, or to have your vehicle serviced, we are committed to providing a Lexus experience that keeps you coming back.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF3G5026795
Stock: TG5026795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 101,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
$27,000$475 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Comfort Package Wheels: 19" X 8" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor W/Rear Cross Traffic Alert Leather Seats Navigation System Accessory Package (Z2) All Weather Package Heated 3-Spoke Wood Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black W/Shimamoku; Leather Seat Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2016 Lexus LS460includes: COMFORT PACKAGE HEATED 3-SPOKE WOOD STEERING WHEEL BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT OBSIDIAN ALL WEATHER PACKAGE BLACK W/SHIMAMOKU, LEATHER SEAT TRIM WHEELS: 19 *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF3G5142591
Stock: G5142591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020
- 8,112 miles
$44,163
Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2016 Lexus LS 460. This 2016 Lexus LS 460 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2016 Lexus LS 460 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Lexus LS 460 . It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2016 Lexus LS 460: Lexus is a legendary luxury brand and the LS is Lexus' most luxurious sedan. The LS still comes in lesser priced than its competitors from BMW and Mercedes. Shoppers looking for large luxury cars expect the best in technology, comfort and build quality and the Lexus doesn't disappoint, offering lots of the latest interior amenities. The availability of a hybrid powertrain and a conventional V8 as well as options for both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive powertrains means there's a configuration for nearly every luxury sedan buyer. This model sets itself apart with quiet, plenty of gadgets, Ultra-luxurious, quick, and Lexus reputation for reliability and resale value We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF9G5140862
Stock: G5140862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 48,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,299
Walser Honda - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 47,955 Miles! Scores 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Lexus LS 460 delivers a Premium Unleaded V-8 4.6 L/281 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Leather seat trim, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Split 5-Spoke Alloy -inc: hollow spoke noise reduction technology and high gloss finish.*This Lexus LS 460 Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sequential Shift Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P235/50R18 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Walser Honda, 14800 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 to claim your Lexus LS 460!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF2G5025928
Stock: 14BE580P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- certified
2016 Lexus LS 46037,569 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,889
Classic Lexus - Willoughby Hills / Ohio
**SMOOTH RIDING AND FUN TO DRIVE** 2016 LS460 F Sport just arrived and is ready to be seen! Featuring �Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert�F SPORT Comfort Package: Climate-comfort front seats, Power rear sunshade, One-touch power trunk open/close, Heated outboard rear seats�F SPORT Heated Steering Wheel�F SPORT Package: 19" Split-10-spoke forged-alloy wheels with all-season tires, F SPORT-tuned, lowered Adaptive Variable Air Suspension, stabilizer bars and shock absorbers, Brembo oppose six-piston front brake calipers with 14.8" ventilated discs, F SPORT bolstered front seats with embossed headrests, Alcantara headliner, Aluminum pedal & interior trim, F SPORT steering wheel with paddle shifters, F SPORT exterior styling: front bumper, upper & lower grille inserts, LED foglamps, Variable Gear-Ratio Steering�Mark Levinson 19-spkr, 450-watt Reference Surround Sound Audio System with DVD/CD player�All Weather Floor Mats�Rear Bump AppFor more information please call or email Scott Arnold at 440-585-9003 or sarnold@driveclassic.com to schedule a test drive or REQUEST A VIDEO of this fantastic INTERNET SPECIAL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF4G5027437
Stock: L4220
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 23,612 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,981
Hendrick Lexus Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, L/ Certified, GREAT MILES 23,612! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, HID headlights, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, CD PlayerPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile Warranty CARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Rain Sensing Wipers, Sunroof, HID headlights, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Fog Lamps, Heated Leather Seats. Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESCOMFORT PACKAGE One-Touch Open/Close Power Trunk, Heated & Cooled Front Climate Control Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM (PCS) All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, WHEELS: 19" X 8" SPLIT 7-SPOKE ALLOY (FY) hollow wheel and super metal shade coating, Tires: P245/45R19 AS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z2) Trunk Mat, Rear Bumper Applique, SmartAccess Key Gloves, Wheel Locks (PPO), Cargo Net, HEATED 3-SPOKE WOOD STEERING WHEEL. Lexus LS 460 with Eminent White Pearl exterior and Parchment w/Walnut interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 386 HP at 6400 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "This big Lexus sedan's cabin is meticulously appointed and carefully assembled. The leather is supple, the wood trim warm and rich and the rest of the interior materials substantial and attractive.".Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF3G5142963
Stock: PN458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 33,196 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,200$1,341 Below Market
Lexus of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF6G5027441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Lexus LS 46068,881 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,828
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! LS 460 trim. Excellent Condition, L/ Certified. Moonroof, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z1) , COMFORT PACKAGE , BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFF. RADIO: MARK LEVINSON REFERENCE SURROU. WHEELS: 19" X 8" 15-SPOKE ALLOY.NAMED THE BEST CPO PROGRAM OF 2019 By U.S. NEWS161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7-Roadside Assistance, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 Years/Unlimited Miles, Towing, Lock-out Service, Emergency Fuel Service, Trip-Interruption Services, Please See Dealer for Complete Coverage Details. 2-Year/20K-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 services) from date of purchase. AutoCheck One OwnerOPTION PACKAGESCOMFORT PACKAGE One-Touch Open/Close Power Trunk, Heated & Cooled Front Climate Control Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, RADIO: MARK LEVINSON REFERENCE SURROUND SOUND 19 speakers, 450 watts of power and less and 0.1 percent Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) and DVD/CD changer, WHEELS: 19" X 8" 15-SPOKE ALLOY high gloss coating, Tires: P245/45R19 AS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR W/REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z1) Trunk Mat, SmartAccess Key Gloves, Wheel Locks (PPO), Cargo Net. 2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Lexus LS 460 with Atomic Silver exterior and Flaxen w/Shimamoku interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 360 HP at 6400 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORT"This big Lexus sedan's cabin is meticulously appointed and carefully assembled. The leather is suppleBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERRecipient of Lexus' most prestigious award for customer service, Elite of LexusPricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCL5EF7G5026038
Stock: DL71608A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 42,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$40,000
Dan Vaden Chevrolet-Cadillac Brunswick - Brunswick / Georgia
WWW.DANVADENBRUNSWICK.COM. Odometer is 10974 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. CAR FAX 1 OWNER, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE PHONE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX, SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, NAVIGATION, POWER PACKAGE, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, PREMIUM WHEELS, SUNROOF, MEMORY PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM NAV GPS, SOUND PACKAGE - SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Light Gray Leather.Dan Vaden Brunswick is very proud to offer this durable, reliable 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Atomic Silver Beautifully equipped with Light Gray Leather, 10 Speakers, 18' x 7.5' Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD Stereo w/CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Seatbelt memory, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers!2016 Lexus LS 460
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF0G5142757
Stock: G5142757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 48,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,888
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
ORIGINAL MSRP $ 88,825 *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE***LONG WHEEL BASE***19 15 SPOKE WHEELS***BLIND SPOT MONITOR with CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT***HEATED WOOD STEERING WHEEL***LED HEADLAMPS***MARK LEVINSON 19 SPEAKER SURROUND SOUND***SEMI ANILINE LEATHER TRIM INTERIOR***SUNROOF*** LIKE NEW!!!*** EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 L with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHDL5EF8G5007678
Stock: 11506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 46,738 miles
$39,424
Rohrich Lexus - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
Low Miles on this Well-Equipped Flagship - Features like *** Navigation *** Moonroof *** Heated & Cooled Seats *** Heated Wood Steering Wheel *** HID Headlamps *** Premium Sound System *** Windshield Wiper De-Icer *** Enhanced Interior Heater *** Power Rear Sunshade *** Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert!LEXUS L / CERTIFIED 6 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty... From date of first use. Coverage includes Complimentary Maintenance, Loaner Car Program, Travel Protection & Roadside Assistance. Stop in or call today for additional information. ***When you buy or lease a vehicle from Rohrich, you'll receive the Rohrich Advantage - Lifetime Complimentary Oil & Filter Changes - Lifetime Complimentary State Inspections - Complimentary Car Washes During Service Visits - Complimentary Loaner Provided to Service Customers - 72 Hours/300 Mile Return Policy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF4G5139926
Stock: L42702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 43,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,570
Alderson Lexus - Lubbock / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBL5EF2G5141061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
